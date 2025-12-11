Open app
Dye Hard

Jeff Dye
Comedy
Dye Hard
Latest episode

20 episodes

  • Dye Hard

    Ep 20 - Home Cookin, Robin Ventura Autograph, Not Nice Ron, Stand-Up Super Fan

    12/11/2025 | 51 mins.

    Check out www.jeffdye.com to see when Jeff's coming to your town. Follow Jeff on all socials @JeffDye

  • Dye Hard

    Ep 19 - 30 Hour Travel Day, Australia Review, Social Media Hiatus, WTF Türkiye?

    12/02/2025 | 54 mins.

    Check out www.jeffdye.com to see when Jeff's coming to your town. Follow Jeff on all socials @JeffDye

  • Dye Hard

    Ep 18 - From Australia, Cricket is lame, GoFundMe Fiasco, Netflix Physical 100

    11/27/2025 | 45 mins.

    Check out www.jeffdye.com to see when Jeff's coming to your town. Follow Jeff on all socials @JeffDye

  • Dye Hard

    Ep 17 - Live From Skankfest, Kill Tony, Joe Rogan, Austin Move, Newsom Failure

    11/19/2025 | 44 mins.

    Check out www.jeffdye.com to see when Jeff's coming to your town. Follow Jeff on all socials @JeffDye

  • Dye Hard

    Ep 16 - Clickbait Pods, Gun hypocrites, Historical Statues, Predator Movies

    11/11/2025 | 50 mins.

    Check out www.jeffdye.com to see when Jeff's coming to your town.Follow Jeff on all socials @JeffDye

About Dye Hard

Maybe you’ve seen Jeff Dye on television, maybe you’ve seen Jeff Dye's stand-up comedy, or maybe you’ve just heard about Jeff Dye. This podcast lets you hang out with Jeff and explore what he’s thinking about each week whether it current events or just what he’s personally going through this podcast will make you wonder if you’re listening to the biggest fool that has ever lived or are you listening to a Genius
Comedy

