Ep 20 - Home Cookin, Robin Ventura Autograph, Not Nice Ron, Stand-Up Super Fan
12/11/2025 | 51 mins.
Ep 19 - 30 Hour Travel Day, Australia Review, Social Media Hiatus, WTF Türkiye?
12/02/2025 | 54 mins.
Ep 18 - From Australia, Cricket is lame, GoFundMe Fiasco, Netflix Physical 100
11/27/2025 | 45 mins.
Ep 17 - Live From Skankfest, Kill Tony, Joe Rogan, Austin Move, Newsom Failure
11/19/2025 | 44 mins.
Ep 16 - Clickbait Pods, Gun hypocrites, Historical Statues, Predator Movies
11/11/2025 | 50 mins.
Dye Hard