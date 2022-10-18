Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Urban Exchange: Cities on the Frontlines
Urban Exchange: Cities on the Frontlines

GovernmentTechnology
  • Urban Exchange Podcast Episode 11 – Gareth Morgan, Cape Town – Mainstreaming and institutionalising urban resilience
    In this episode of the Urban Exchange, Lauren Sorkin, executive director of Resilient Cities Network, hosts Gareth Morgan, executive director of future planning and resilience for the City of Cape Town. In an exclusive interview, Gareth reflects on the exciting frontier work he is undertaking to institutionalise and mainstream resilience across the various aspects of the city’s work, encompassing everything from the development of a 2050 strategy and multi-year capital portfolio management, to business continuity services and risk mauding how the city’s existing resilience strategy integrates with and influences it. Here, we also discover what kind of capacity planning is required in developing and delivering the strategy. Furthermore, we learn about the approach that’s needed in order to embed resilience into all facets of a city’s work and how Gareth has made it work in Cape Town, extending into how to work with local stakeholders and communities and the potential to further the connection between city and citizen through institutionalising resilience. About Gareth Gareth Morgan is the Executive Director for Future Planning & Resilience at the City of Cape Town. His portfolio includes Organisational Effectiveness and Innovation, Organisational Performance Management, Policy and Strategy, Resilience, Communication and Corporate Portfolio, Programme and Project Management. He held senior leadership roles in the strategic responses to both the Cape Town "Day Zero" drought and the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to joining the City of Cape Town in 2015, he was a Member of Parliament for nine years, with a legislative focus on water and climate change. While in Parliament he served as a Whip of the National Assembly and as Parliamentary Counsellor to Leader of the Opposition. He holds a MSc in Environmental Change and Management and a Master of Arts in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Oxford, which he attended on a Rhodes Scholarship. He is Tutu Fellow and a City Ambassador for the Cities Climate Finance Leadership Alliance. Gareth is a Fellow of the thirteenth class of the South African Fellowship Program and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.
    6/8/2023
    30:33
  • Urban Exchange Podcast Episode 10 – Safer Schools: Building resilience in education infrastructure
    As the risks from climate change increase, public school infrastructure in our cities and communities is under threat from natural hazards. It may not be a subject we often think about in connection to education in our cities, but it is regardless a critical issues – one that impacts our children’s present as well as their future. On this episode of the Urban Exchange, host Francis Ghesquiere from the World Bank welcomes Fernando Ramirez Cortez, Senior Disaster Risk Management Specialist at the World Bank, and Vivian Argueta Bernal, Chief Resilience Office for the Chamber of Commerce in Cali, Colombia. Together, they take us through the importance of resilient school infrastructure in the face of disaster risk and climate change, providing a working definition of what is meant by infrastructure in this context, before demonstrating the impacts that natural disasters are already having on education, emphasising the 175 million children falling victim to natural disasters every year. Further, we find out about the World Bank’s Global Program for Safer Schools (GPSS) and how it has established a roadmap for cities to build more resilient schools. Here, we find out about the scale of the programme across 30 countries and 550,000 schools worldwide, the work the programme has done to date, and the impact that’s having on cities, infrastructure, and, most importantly, students. Specifically, we discover how the programme has extended into Cali’s schools and how it has benefitted the community so far. Beyond that, we also hear how the roadmap has supported Cali in its strategic development to date, given that it lies within an earthquake zone, and the lessons that can be learnt outside education when it comes to infrastructure.
    4/26/2023
    35:39
  • Urban Exchange Podcast Episode 9 - Susan Aitken, Glasgow City Leader - Progress at COP27 and climate finance
    The Urban Exchange welcomes back Glasgow City Council leader, Susan Aitken, to talk Cop27 and climate finance. The latest episode of the Urban Exchange Podcast sees Resilient Cities Network’s Lauren Sorkin in conversation with Glasgow City Council leader, Susan Aitken, to uncover some of the key takeaways from Cop27, how the conference compared to Cop26, and the critical role of finance in climate action. We begin with Susan’s thoughts on how Cop27 compared in terms of its outcomes to the Glasgow-hosted Cop26 in 2021, as she explains the various ways in which the conference moved the dial on climate action in some ways, yet fell short in others. Susan also explains why every new edition of Cop now needs to represent a defining moment in climate action, such is the urgency required to combat the changing climate. There’s also discussion of the types of systems and infrastructure that cities require as they redouble their efforts on climate action, with Susan going into detail about how Glasgow’s green deal sets out to achieve these changes. Here, she discusses the importance of having a plan in the first place to be able to better communicate intentions with citizens, and also with investors. Following on from this, Susan goes into detail about the disruptive economic impacts of the climate crisis without adequate action and the need to investors and private sector to get on board with what cities are trying to achieve, and how they themselves will be reliant on this to become resilient themselves, as well as making their city more resilient in turn. With this in mind, Susan explains the latest steps that the city of Glasgow has taken to achieve some of these goals, such as the appointment of a new Green Economy Manager, and shares some of the successes the city has had that others might be able to take with them on their own climate action journeys.
    12/14/2022
    35:26
  • Urban Exchange Podcast Episode 8 - Making cities green, resilient and inclusive in a changing climate
    The latest episode of the Urban Exchange brings together the principal authors of the World Bank’s latest extensive report on urban climate to discuss the 10 key findings. Hosted by World Bank’s Francis Ghesquiere, Head of the Secretariat for the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction & Recovery (GFDRR), the Urban Exchange welcomes World Bank economists Megha Mukim and Mark Roberts as its latest guests to discover the key insights from Thriving – Making cities green, resilient and inclusive in a changing climate – a study of the impact of climate change on more than 10,000 cities worldwide. Listen to the episode in full to discover the surprises in the findings and the actions that can be recommended to cities off the back them.
    11/30/2022
    27:48
  • Urban Exchange Podcast Episode 7 - Part 2: Monica Barone, CEO, City of Sydney
    Preview: In part two of our conversation with Monica Barone, CEO of the City of Sydney, we discover the changing nature of city relationships with citizens, how that can shape resilience and climate action, and lead to more equitable and inclusive communities.
    10/18/2022
    25:57

More Government podcasts

About Urban Exchange: Cities on the Frontlines

Urban Exchange: Cities on the Frontlines is the podcast series from SmartCitiesWorld and the Resilient Cities Network (R-Cities), delivering frank and open conversations between international city leaders and industry practitioners that share ideas to solve urban challenges. With the world’s cities under pressure to deliver a sustainable future for more than half of the global population – a figure that is consistently trending upwards – the Urban Exchange provides a platform for the people driving urban innovation and change to share their ideas and insights with those that need them most. As cities seek a future that is environmentally, economically, and socially resilient and sustainable, each episode of the podcast plays host to an in-depth conversation between a city leader and a smart city specialist to uncover the initiatives that cities are working on to deliver on these goals.
