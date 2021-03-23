Two slackers, Ben (Lamorne Morris) and Grant (Billy Magnussen) attempt to catch an escaped convicted murderer, Shelly O'Keith (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) who is alleg...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 11
Preview - Ad Lucem
Enjoy Episode 1 of Ad Lucem. It’s 2032. A group of students tour the number one organic intelligence company in the world. They learn about CARA, a Corporeal Augmented Reality Assistant created by the company’s brilliant and enigmatic CEO, Miranda Sköll. Miranda is preparing to launch a game-changing update she calls Presence… but there’s a problem. There are interactions her CARAs are having on the dark web that cannot be accounted for. Welcome to Ad Lucem O.I.
This episode contains adult content and graphic language. All nine episodes will be available for free, but QCODE+ subscribers get early, uninterrupted access to new episodes. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow Ad Lucem on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you’re listening now.
https://listen.qcodemedia.com/adlucem
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
8/14/2023
29:52
Introducing - Ad Lucem Trailer
The year is 2032, and the revolutionary tech company AD LUCEM OI has over 10 million subscribers. Their Corporeal Augmented Reality Assistant, or CARA for short, is a massive success. CARA isn’t just another listening device. It’s a virtual assistant, helmed by a live operator, who responds to the wants and needs of their clients in real time – the way only a human can. With an update to this game-changing technology on the horizon, the company’s CEO is poised to capture the fame and fortune she’s always dreamed of. But it is quickly revealed that her determination to “maintain the thread of human connection” might have unintended consequences…
AD LUCEM is a nine-episode, socio-political thriller about the ethical dilemmas that surface when the pursuit of human connection blurs the lines between technology and reality.
Follow Ad Lucem on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you’re listening now.
https://listen.qcodemedia.com/adlucem
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
8/7/2023
1:47
No Sequel For You | Episode 8
It’s the big standoff to rescue Grant’s mom! Will the trio be successful in their quest for the bounty or will Shelly prove to be indestructible?
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/6/2021
30:13
Filthy Animals | Episode 7
While the trio is hiding out in Grant’s on and off again girlfriend’s house tensions rise and boil over then Shelly calls with an ultimatum!
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
3/30/2021
23:54
Big Trouble, Little Parking Lot | Episode 6
Shelly and Darko are intercepted during their paperwork exchange and our heroes make off with A LOT more than they anticipated.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Two slackers, Ben (Lamorne Morris) and Grant (Billy Magnussen) attempt to catch an escaped convicted murderer, Shelly O'Keith (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) who is allegedly hiding in their town to cash in on the million-dollar reward the police are offering.