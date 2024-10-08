UNSINKABLE is a compelling, wholly immersive original audio movie series from creators Misha Crosby and John Mawson starring Emmy Award Nominees Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Nathalie Emmanuel, Golden Globe winner Brian Cox and Academy Award Nominee John Malkovich. Released in Dolby Atmos with blockbuster sound design to bring this epic event to life.Listen to UNSINKABLE exclusively and ad-free by joining Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial today by visiting http://wondery.com/links/unsinkable now!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Young Deck Officer Arthur Hawkins (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) leaves his pregnant wife Maud (Nathalie Emmanuel) to join the San Demetrio. Shipping Manager Robert Dodds (Brian Cox) promises to keep an eye on Maud. Loading a vital and highly volatile cargo of Texas aviation fuel for the Royal Air Force, they set off in a convoy of other ships for England. On board is an American, Oswald Preston (Blair Redford). In the High Court in London, a court case starts.

The convoy is attacked by a German Battleship. In a suicidal act of incredible courage, the outgunned HMS Jervis Bay engages her to give the convoy time to escape. But watched in horror by our crew, the battleship sinks the Jervis Bay and targets the convoy. Several cargo ships are sunk and then the San Demetrio herself comes under fire.

About Unsinkable

UNSINKABLE is one of the most extraordinary tales of heroism, fortitude and seamanship of WW2, based on the true story of the cargo ship "San Demetrio". When the ship is attacked by a German warship thousands of miles from land, a raw young officer and a handful of desperate men are faced with impossible choices that will mean the difference between life or death. UNSINKABLE is a compelling, wholly immersive original audio movie series from creators Misha Crosby and John Mawson starring Emmy Award Nominees Thomas Brodie-Sangster andNathalie Emmanuel, Golden Globe winner Brian Cox and Academy Award Nominee John Malkovich. Released in Dolby Atmos with blockbuster sound design to bring this epic event to life.