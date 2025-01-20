Portia Collins Is Fully Committed

When Unseriously was in the developmental stages, Holly told a funny friend about the concept. The friend immediately replied, "You have GOT to interview Portia Collins." After this episode, we think you'll see why. As promised, Portia's cornbread recipe is at the very bottom of these show notes. Portia's new Bible study, Finding Freedom In Christ: An 8-Week Study of Galatians is available for pre-order, and of course you can catch her on the Revive Our Hearts videocast Grounded. Portia is the founder of She Shall Be Called, a ministry dedicated to helping women learn, live, and love God's Word. Music for Unseriously was composed and produced by Adam Wright, founder of The Corner Room, a ministry that sets the Bible to music as a tool for memorization and meditation. Find them online or on Instagram, @cornerroommusic. Find podcast news, behind the scenes, and all things Unseriously @hollymacklebooks. Portia Collins' Homemade Cornbread • 2 cups meal • ½ cup flour • 1 egg • 1 stick butter • Buttermilk Instructions 1. Melt the butter in a cast iron skillet. 2. Mix together the meal, flour, and egg. 3. Gradually pour in a little buttermilk, mixing until the batter reaches the right consistency. 4. Stir in the melted butter. 5. Pour the mixture back into the cast iron skillet. 6. Bake at 400°F. Watch closely until the bread rises and pulls away from the sides of the skillet. 7. Once fully cooked, brown the top under the broiler. Be careful and watch closely during this step to avoid burning.