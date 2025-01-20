Settle in and buckle up--Abbey Wedgeworth is in the guest seat on this episode of Unseriously.
Need more of Abbey's mix of hilarity and heart in your life? Find her online or follow her on Instagram. Abbey's board book series, Training Young Hearts, is the perfect gift for expectant parents or the youngest littles in your life.
Music for Unseriously was composed and produced by Adam Wright, founder of The Corner Room, a ministry that sets the Bible to music as a tool for memorization and meditation. You can follow The Corner Room on Instagram.
Find podcast news, behind the scenes, and all things Unseriously @hollymacklebooks.
--------
22:47
Caroline Saunders and the Robot Ostriches
* This episode is lovingly dedicated to the Mexican restaurant owner Caroline creeps out on her town square.
Need more Caroline Saunders in your life? Find her online or follow her on Instagram, @writercaroline. You can pick up her Bible study Come Home, Tracing God's Promise of Home Through Scripture, or her Kids in the Bible storybook here.
Music for Unseriously was composed and produced by Adam Wright of the acoustic pop quartet Act of Congress. Adam and the members of this unique band have played together for nearly two decades both stateside and abroad, even collaborating with symphonies. To stay up to date on all things Act of Congress, make sure to follow them on Instagram and Facebook.
--------
39:37
Portia Collins Is Fully Committed
When Unseriously was in the developmental stages, Holly told a funny friend about the concept. The friend immediately replied, "You have GOT to interview Portia Collins."
After this episode, we think you'll see why.
As promised, Portia's cornbread recipe is at the very bottom of these show notes.
Portia's new Bible study, Finding Freedom In Christ: An 8-Week Study of Galatians is available for pre-order, and of course you can catch her on the Revive Our Hearts videocast Grounded. Portia is the founder of She Shall Be Called, a ministry dedicated to helping women learn, live, and love God's Word.
Music for Unseriously was composed and produced by Adam Wright, founder of The Corner Room, a ministry that sets the Bible to music as a tool for memorization and meditation. Find them online or on Instagram, @cornerroommusic.
Portia Collins' Homemade Cornbread
• 2 cups meal
• ½ cup flour
• 1 egg
• 1 stick butter
• Buttermilk
Instructions
1. Melt the butter in a cast iron skillet.
2. Mix together the meal, flour, and egg.
3. Gradually pour in a little buttermilk, mixing until the batter reaches the right consistency.
4. Stir in the melted butter.
5. Pour the mixture back into the cast iron skillet.
6. Bake at 400°F. Watch closely until the bread rises and pulls away from the sides of the skillet.
7. Once fully cooked, brown the top under the broiler. Be careful and watch closely during this step to avoid burning.
--------
43:34
Elizabeth Santelmann Is on Truth Serum
What can we say? Unseriously brings out the best in people. But for Elizabeth Santelmann, guesting on a podcast episode might not even be required. Just hand her a gas station energy drink.
Don't miss Elizabeth's free Bible studies offered on her web site, sunshineinmynest.com, and interact with Elizabeth on Instagram, @sunshineinmynest.
Music for Unseriously was composed and produced by Adam Wright of the acoustic pop quartet Act of Congress, who have a Christmas catalog and a brand new collection of hymn arrangements. To listen to their music or book them at your venue or church, visit actofcongressmusic.com.
--------
22:47
Katherine Wolf Is Bringing Back Prickly Pear
Which Bath & Body Works scent were YOU rockin' in the 90's?? Katherine may be single-handedly responsible for the resurgence of Prickly Pear.
Find Katherine, Jay, and all things Hope Heals at hopeheals.com, and on Instagram @hopeheals.
Music for Unseriously was composed and produced by Adam Wright, founder of The Corner Room. Don't miss their three volumes of Psalms for kids and families, and follow along on Instagram @cornerroommusic.
I'm Holly Mackle - join me as I ask quirky questions of notable normals. Maybe you've heard what your favorite creatives are working on, but it's outright fun to hear about their most-texted emoji, what they put in their Costco buggy, or the last time they had a dance party. Ready for a little levity in your earbuds? Welcome to Unseriously!