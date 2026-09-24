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Unscripted: Conversations about Sexual and Domestic Violence
Fairfax County Government
Latest episode
58 episodes
- Unscripted: Conversations about Sexual and Domestic Violence is a podcast featuring employees and subject matter experts from Domestic and Sexual Violence Services and partner organizations discussing all aspects of interpersonal violence, plus solutions.
On this episode of Unscripted, host Kendra Lee is with Domestic and Sexual Violence Services Clinical Services Coordinator Katia Aguirre-Vega; Donna Meltzer, CEO, of Brain Injury Services; and Jess Linquist, intake case manager also with Brain Injury Services, to talk about traumatic brain injury and domestic violence.
If you or someone you know has experienced interpersonal violence, call the Domestic and Sexual Violence 24-Hour Hotline at 703-360-7273, or visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov and search for domestic and sexual violence.
To listen to other county podcasts, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/podcasts
- Unscripted: Conversations about Sexual and Domestic Violence is a podcast featuring employees and subject matter experts from Domestic and Sexual Violence Services and partner organizations discussing all aspects of interpersonal violence, plus solutions.
On this episode of Unscripted, host Kendra Lee sits down with Youth Education and Outreach Specialist Debra Miller and Children’s Counselor Abrishiel Glazer, both with Domestic and Sexual Violence Services, and Kimberlyn Pena, Social Services Specialist in the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board, to talk about teen dating violence.
If you or someone you know has experienced interpersonal violence, call the Domestic and Sexual Violence 24-Hour Hotline at 703-360-7273, or visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov and search for domestic and sexual violence.
To listen to other county podcasts, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/podcasts
- Unscripted: Conversations about Sexual and Domestic Violence is a podcast featuring employees and subject matter experts from Domestic and Sexual Violence Services and partner organizations discussing all aspects of interpersonal violence, plus solutions.
On this episode of Unscripted, host Kendra Lee is with Domestic and Sexual Violence Services Outreach and Education Specialist Abby Picard and Advocacy Supervisor Ayaan Ali to dispel popular myths about domestic violence.
If you or someone you know has experienced interpersonal violence, call the Domestic and Sexual Violence 24-Hour Hotline at 703-360-7273, or visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov and search for domestic and sexual violence.
To listen to other county podcasts, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/podcasts
- Unscripted: Conversations about Sexual and Domestic Violence is a podcast featuring employees and subject matter experts from Domestic and Sexual Violence Services and partner organizations discussing all aspects of interpersonal violence, plus solutions.
On this edition of Unscripted, host Kendra Lee talks with Jennifer Perkins, ADAPT counselor; Abby Picard, human trafficking and sexual violence coordinator; both with Domestic and Sexual Violence Services, and Monica Hunasikatti, Survivor Community Specialist with the Virginia Anti-Violence Project about violence in the LGBTQ+ community.
If you or someone you know has experienced interpersonal violence, call the Domestic and Sexual Violence 24-Hour Hotline at 703-360-7273, or visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov and search for domestic and sexual violence.
To listen to other county podcasts, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/podcasts.
- Unscripted: Conversations about Sexual and Domestic Violence is a podcast featuring employees and subject matter experts from Domestic and Sexual Violence Services and partner organizations discussing all aspects of interpersonal violence, plus solutions.
On this episode of Unscripted, host Kendra Lee talks with Domestic and Sexual Violence Services Counseling Services Supervisor Kathryn Harlow and Laura Ballard, a mental health therapist in Arlington, Virginia, about dissociative disorders.
If you or someone you know has experienced interpersonal violence, call the Domestic and Sexual Violence 24-Hour Hotline at 703-360-7273, or visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov and search for domestic and sexual violence.
To listen to other county podcasts, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/podcasts.
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About Unscripted: Conversations about Sexual and Domestic Violence
Unscripted: Conversations about Sexual and Domestic Violence" is a podcast featuring employees and subject matter experts from Domestic and Sexual Violence Services and partner organizations discussing all aspects of interpersonal violence, plus solutions and resources for support for residents of Fairfax County. If you or someone you know has experienced interpersonal violence, call the Domestic and Sexual Violence 24-Hour Hotline at 703-360-7273, or visit fairfaxcounty.gov and search for domestic and sexual violence.Podcast website
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