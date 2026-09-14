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Unreformed: the Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children

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HistorySociety & Culture
Unreformed: the Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children
Latest episode

11 episodes

  • Unreformed: the Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children

    Introducing – Examined: The Backfire Effect

    09/14/2026 | 33 mins.
    Nearly 40 years ago, in the parking lot of a community college in Port Huron, Michigan, a 20-year-old student named Scott Macklem was shot dead in broad daylight. His murder shocked the community. It made no sense. The police quickly found their suspect. There was only one problem: the man said he was nowhere near the scene of the crime. And he could prove it. In "Examined: The Backfire Effect," journalist Josie Duffy Rice talks with eyewitnesses, investigators and local reporters to unravel a shocking story of judicial apathy and expedience — a story that leaves no one off the hook.

    Examined looks at overlooked cases that never got the real investigation they deserved. Each season features deeply reported stories about crime, punishment, and the criminal legal system.

    Find more episodes of "Examined: The Backfire Effect" wherever you get podcasts. Binge the full series now with a Pushkin+ subscription — sign up on the "Examined" Apple show page or at pushkin.fm/plus.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Unreformed: the Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children

    Episode 8: Searching for Justice

    03/08/2023 | 44 mins.
    In the final episode, we look at where Lonnie, Mary, Johnny, Jennie, Johnny Mack, and Denny are fifty years after leaving Mt. Meigs. We also look at how juvenile justice in America has evolved and how other juvenile reform schools that mistreated their students have atoned for their wrongs. And lastly, we get a glimpse into the current state of Mt. Meigs. Has it changed? Or is it the same place it was more than fifty years ago?
    If you or someone you know attended Mt. Meigs and would like to connect with us, please email mtmeigspodcast@gmail.com. 
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Unreformed: the Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children

    Unreformed presents "5-4: Tanner v. United States."

    03/07/2023 | 48 mins.
    Hey folks, Josie here! We wanted to share a show that we think you might like. It's called 5-4, and it's about how much the Supreme Court sucks. 5-4 is all about how the Supreme Court DOESN'T provide justice, and we think that will resonate with Unreformed listeners. 
    If you like it, you can subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
    About 5-4: A podcast about how much the Supreme Court sucks. It’s a progressive and occasionally profane take on the ideological battles at the heart of the Court’s most important landmark cases and an irreverent tour of all the ways in which the law is shaped by politics. 
    Listen each week as hosts Peter, Michael, and Rhiannon dismantle the Justices’ legal reasoning on hot-button issues like affirmative action, gun rights, and campaign finance, and use dark humor to reveal the high court’s biases. 
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Unreformed: the Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children

    Episode 7: The Aftermath

    03/01/2023 | 35 mins.
    Many people who were incarcerated at Mt. Meigs as children ended up spending their entire lives tethered to the criminal legal system. Many were sentenced to life in prison. Many others were sentenced to death. This episode traces the lives of two of those people: Jesse James Andrews and Johnny Mack Young. 
    If you or someone you know attended Mt. Meigs and would like to connect with us, please email mtmeigspodcast@gmail.com. 
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Unreformed: the Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children

    Episode 6: Scallawags and Carpetbaggers

    02/21/2023 | 41 mins.
    Denny Abbott enlists the help of lawyer Ira Dement to sue the state of Alabama. What ensues is a years-long battle, multiple lawsuits, personal turmoil, but also...a glimmer of hope for the kids at Mt. Meigs. 
    Special thanks to Denny Abbott and Douglas Kalajian for the use of their book, They Had No Voice: My Fight for Alabama's Forgotten Children.
    If you or someone you know attended Mt. Meigs and would like to connect with us, please email mtmeigspodcast@gmail.com.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Unreformed: the Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children
In 1968, police arrested five Black girls dressed in oversized military fatigues in Montgomery. The girls were runaways, escaping from a state-run reform school called the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children in Mount Meigs, Alabama. The girls were determined to tell someone about the abuse they’d suffered there: physical and sexual violence, unlivable facilities, and grueling labor in the fields surrounding the school. It was, as several former students called it, a slave camp. Peabody-nominated UNREFORMED is the story of how this reform school derailed the lives of thousands of Black children in Alabama for decades and what happened after those five girls found someone willing to blow the whistle. Host Josie Duffy Rice investigates the history of the school at the tail end of the Civil Rights movement in Alabama and speaks to former students who are still haunted by their experience but had the will to survive.
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