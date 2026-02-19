On April 6th, 2009, a man vanished in Lakeland, Florida. Seven months later, investigators uncovered one of the most shocking fraud-to-murder cases in modern true crime.



This episode of Unmarked investigates the con, the deception, and the killing of lottery winner Abraham Shakespeare—through prison interviews, interrogation recordings, recovered police files, and a psychological analysis of the woman at the center of the case: Dorice “Dee Dee” Moore.



For months, Moore told anyone who would listen that Abraham was alive.

She forged documents, sent fake text messages, created phantom sightings, and even tried to buy a false confession.

Behind the scenes, she controlled his money, his assets, and ultimately his fate.



But today, for the first time, we tell the full story—from the moment Abraham met Dee Dee, to the rapid transfer of his wealth, to the undercover operation that exposed her shifting stories, and the discovery of his body beneath a concrete slab behind her property.



Featuring original recordings, exclusive prison audio, archival reporting, and a forensic breakdown of her pathological lies, this is the most complete account of the Dee Dee Moore case ever told.



James Buddy Day is an award-winning true crime filmmaker known for directing and producing some of the most watched and most discussed crime documentaries today. His work covers infamous killers, cold cases, cults, missing persons, and some of the biggest true-crime stories of the last decade.



