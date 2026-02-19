Open app
UNMARKED: A True Crime Podcast
Pyramid Productions
True Crime
  UNMARKED: A True Crime Podcast

    Scott Kimball: A Serial Killer Under FBI Protection

    2/18/2026 | 42 mins.
    Scott Kimball wasn’t just a fraudster or a murderer—he was a paid FBI informant.

    For over a year, I corresponded with Kimball from prison. Phone calls. Letters. Recorded conversations. What he told me—and how he told it—reveals how a career con artist convinced federal agents to release him without probation, and how that decision allowed him to murder at least four people.

    Beginning in 2003, Kimball used his position as an informant to gain access to vulnerable women, including the girlfriends of the very men he was supposed to be informing on. The murders we know about happened while he operated under federal trust.

    This isn’t just a story about murder. It’s about deception, institutional vulnerability, and a man who still believes he’s in control of the narrative.
  UNMARKED: A True Crime Podcast

    Aileen Wuornos: The Point of No Return

    2/11/2026 | 40 mins.
    Aileen Wuornos is one of the most infamous killers in American history, often reduced to a label and a caricature. This episode of Unmarked examines what actually happened—and why.

    Through on-location reporting in Florida, primary source interviews, and a close analysis of the crimes, this episode traces Wuornos’s trajectory from lifelong abuse and instability to a clear pattern of escalating violence. It focuses on the moments where ambiguity gives way to repetition, and where personal pathology intersects with systemic failure.

    This is not a retelling of myth or spectacle. It is an examination of responsibility, escalation, and the conditions that allow violence to repeat unchecked, until it becomes impossible to ignore.

    UNMARKED: A true crime podcast built on real cases and never-before-heard audio.

  UNMARKED: A True Crime Podcast

    Amanda Logue: When Loyalty Becomes Evidence

    2/04/2026 | 31 mins.
    The justice system assumes that when two people commit a crime together, one will eventually betray the other. Amanda Logue didn’t.

    In this episode of Unmarked, we examine a case defined not just by violence, but by loyalty—how emotional dependency, fear, and identity can bind people together even when silence becomes self-destructive.

    Using rare audio recordings and court records, this episode explores the prisoner’s dilemma at its most human: when survival demands betrayal, but loyalty feels safer than freedom.

  UNMARKED: A True Crime Podcast

    The Grim Sleeper: A Serial Killer Hidden in Plain Sight

    1/28/2026 | 37 mins.
    For decades, the Grim Sleeper terrorized South Los Angeles — killing women in neighborhoods he knew by heart, often within miles of his own home. Lonnie Franklin Jr. wasn’t a criminal mastermind or a drifter moving between states. He was a neighbor. A city worker. A man who lived quietly beneath the LAX flight path while violence unfolded around him.
    In this episode of UNMARKED, we break down how Franklin was able to operate for nearly thirty years without being caught — and why traditional serial-killer profiling failed to see what was happening right in front of investigators. Using geographic profiling, DNA evidence, and firsthand accounts, we examine how systemic blind spots, ignored communities, and outdated assumptions allowed one of America’s most prolific serial killers to hide in plain sight.
    This is not a story about a monster.

    It’s a story about what happens when the most vulnerable voices go unheard — and what we can learn from the Grim Sleeper case to prevent it from happening again.
     

  UNMARKED: A True Crime Podcast

    Dee Dee Moore: The Lottery Winner Buried Beneath the Lies

    1/21/2026 | 31 mins.
    On April 6th, 2009, a man vanished in Lakeland, Florida. Seven months later, investigators uncovered one of the most shocking fraud-to-murder cases in modern true crime.

    This episode of Unmarked investigates the con, the deception, and the killing of lottery winner Abraham Shakespeare—through prison interviews, interrogation recordings, recovered police files, and a psychological analysis of the woman at the center of the case: Dorice “Dee Dee” Moore.

    For months, Moore told anyone who would listen that Abraham was alive.
    She forged documents, sent fake text messages, created phantom sightings, and even tried to buy a false confession.
    Behind the scenes, she controlled his money, his assets, and ultimately his fate.

    But today, for the first time, we tell the full story—from the moment Abraham met Dee Dee, to the rapid transfer of his wealth, to the undercover operation that exposed her shifting stories, and the discovery of his body beneath a concrete slab behind her property.

    Featuring original recordings, exclusive prison audio, archival reporting, and a forensic breakdown of her pathological lies, this is the most complete account of the Dee Dee Moore case ever told.

    James Buddy Day is an award-winning true crime filmmaker known for directing and producing some of the most watched and most discussed crime documentaries today. His work covers infamous killers, cold cases, cults, missing persons, and some of the biggest true-crime stories of the last decade.

About UNMARKED: A True Crime Podcast

UNMARKED is a new true crime podcast and YouTube series built on rare interviews, real police evidence, and never-before-heard audio from some of the most infamous cases in North America. From inside prison phone calls to lost tapes and forgotten case files, these are the stories that were never meant to be heard — told by award-winning true crime filmmaker James Buddy Day. REAL CASES. REAL TAPES. NEVER-BEFORE HEARD.Exclusive interviews & archival recordingsNo reenactments. No gimmicks. Just the truth. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. 
