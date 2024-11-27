Under the Oak: An Acorn School Podcast

Raising Free Thinkers: Parents' Perspective On Homeschooling & Acorn School
Star & Emilirose join Acorn School parents, John and Katelyn. In this episode, they share about their homeschooling journey, the ups and downs of their personal educational experiences and how they came to embrace homeschooling with their children. They talk about the pressures of traditional schooling, how they found Acorn School, and why they're so passionate about offering their kids a more relaxed, child-led learning environment.Tune in to hear about:Katelyn and John's personal struggles with the traditional school system and how those experiences led them to seek a more supportive, flexible approach to education for their children.The beauty of homeschooling and how it allows families to tailor learning to each child's unique needs and interests.How Acorn School provides a nurturing space where children can grow, explore, and learn in a community-focused environment, free from the pressures of traditional schooling.-- To learn more about Acorn School visit acornschoolenrichment.com or follow us on Instagram @acorn_school
1:30:25
Growing Up Waldorf: Star Johnson’s Journey from Waldorf to Public School
In this episode, Star and Emilirose dive into Star's personal educational evolution, beginning with her formative years at a Waldorf school. Star reflects on the lasting impact of creativity, connection, and holistic learning, and how these principles not only shaped her but also ignited her vision for Acorn School.Tune in to hear:Star's memories from her Waldorf upbringing and the unique lessons that stuck with herThe sharp contrast between her Waldorf and public school experiences How freedom and the space to think your own thoughts became a cornerstone of her educational philosophy& much more
41:41
What Is Waldorf?
In this episode, Star and Emilirose explore the beautiful philosophy of Waldorf education. They discuss the intentionality behind Acorn School's Waldorf-inspired teaching and how it nurtures children's spirit through hands-on experiences and joyful engagement with nature, allowing our little ones to truly flourish. Tune in to hear: The history of Waldorf education and its focus on nurturing the whole child—mind, body, and spirit.The role of outdoor play and exploration in helping children develop curiosity and creativity.The value of hands-on experiences that teach children to learn from mistakes, building resilience and a love for learning.Mentioned in this episode: Acorn School's Seasonal Curriculum (Digital Download) | Dive into the fascinating world of bats with engaging stories and songs that explore their nighttime adventures and ecological importance.
47:06
Debunking Myths: Insights from a Lifelong Homeschooler | Olivia Azevedo
What's it really like for kids who are homeschooled from the very beginning? In this episode, Star and Emilirose sit down with Olivia Azevedo, a lifelong homeschooler and now a beloved teacher for Acorn School's Hummingbirds and Cardinals. Olivia shares her personal journey of how homeschooling shaped her understanding of education, the unique ways she learned, and how she now helps children discover their own learning styles.Tune in to hear:How homeschooling allowed Olivia to personalize her learning journey and flourish in different subjects.Olivia's personal experiences that dispel common myths about homeschooling, including misconceptions about socialization. Olivia's journey from homeschooled student to Waldorf-inspired teacher.And so much more!
1:04:35
The Magic of Flow State
In this episode, Star and Emilirose chat about the idea of flow states and how they can naturally boost a child's learning and creativity. You'll hear about how the right surroundings—both the space they're in and the people they're with—can really help children stay focused and engaged. They also touch on the freedom of Waldorf-inspired teaching, explaining how it allows educators to craft joyful, meaningful lessons that create lasting learning experiences for children.In this episode, you'll hear:How physical spaces influence a child's ability to enter a flow stateThe impact of child-led learning and the importance of balancing challenge with skillWhy Waldorf-inspired education allows teachers to design lessons that inspire deep learning and joyResources mentioned:Flow: The Psychology of Optimal Experience by Mihaly CsikszentmihalyiThe Kingdom of Childhood by Rudolf SteinerRoxaboxen (book recommendation)
28:21
Open conversations on viewing children as "whole people"—mind, body, heart, and soul—through personal stories, critiques of traditional education, and insights on creating a nurturing and holistic learning environment.Hosted by Acorn School Founders Star Johnson, homeschool mom of three and Emilirose, former public school teacher. Learn more at: acornschoolenrichment.com