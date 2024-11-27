Under the Oak: An Acorn School Podcast

Raising Free Thinkers: Parents' Perspective On Homeschooling & Acorn School

Star & Emilirose join Acorn School parents, John and Katelyn. In this episode, they share about their homeschooling journey, the ups and downs of their personal educational experiences and how they came to embrace homeschooling with their children. They talk about the pressures of traditional schooling, how they found Acorn School, and why they're so passionate about offering their kids a more relaxed, child-led learning environment.Tune in to hear about:Katelyn and John's personal struggles with the traditional school system and how those experiences led them to seek a more supportive, flexible approach to education for their children.The beauty of homeschooling and how it allows families to tailor learning to each child's unique needs and interests.How Acorn School provides a nurturing space where children can grow, explore, and learn in a community-focused environment, free from the pressures of traditional schooling.-- To learn more about Acorn School visit acornschoolenrichment.com or follow us on Instagram @acorn_school