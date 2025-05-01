The customer is always right... unless they throw something at Jimmy. This week we dive deep into customer service and why you should just give the customer what they want. At the end of the day.. it's not your money so who cares?? Carly recently discovered that Gen Z is not using birth control. How crazy is that! And Jimmy has been dodging Carly's farts all weekend. As always follow on IG @TwoDrnkMinimum and Tiktok @TwoDrnkMinimum
--------
50:01
Don't make me turn this plane around! April 23, 2025
Did you know they can turn the plane around half way through your flight and just take you back home?!?! Neither did we!Carly and Jimmy discuss the annoyances of air travel. Jimmy's biggest gripe is with people in TSA security lines and Carly's is landing at the proper airport. The duo answers a fan question and gives what im sure was terrible advice. Carly's favorite thing is a new game she learned and Jimmy's is Flaming Candle Co!As always follow on IG @TwoDrnkMinimum and Tiktok @TwoDrnkMinimum
--------
47:56
The only one who's got enough of me to break my heart. April 16, 2025
In this ep we dive deep into sad songs and pet peeves! Is it crazy to want to be heartbroken?? Some may think so... others call it character development. Jimmy and Carly discuss what their watching currently. BTW... The Pitt isn't a competition reality show where they fight to the death naked... bummer. And Temptation Island on Netflix is crazier than ever. As always follow on IG @TwoDrnkMinimum and Tiktok @TwoDrnkMinimum
--------
48:40
Two children with adult money... April 9, 2025
This episode is about everybody's two favorite things... Tiktok and Money! Is your algorithm making you cry every moring... or is it just me? Jimmy dives deep into some Tiktoks that have been making him cry every morning. whether it's Jack and Jack's park bench story or a good old fashioned grandparents sleepover. The algorithm is tugging at his heartstrings. Carly dives deep into her adult money. She's so rich that she had to call up her SA and splurge on a Goyard bag! But how rich is she??? Because she ended up stealing her SA's cellphone so clearly she is still trying to make ends meet. Who knows!As always, follow us on Instagram and TikTok @TwoDrinkMinimum.And don’t forget—use promo code TDM for free shipping and 50% off your next Adam & Eve order. Go nuts… we won’t judge!
--------
44:59
Both sides of the adulting spectrum. April 2, 2025
Carly and Jimmy dive deep into the adulting spectrum. One is causing trouble in their HOA meetings, and the other is cyberbullying fellow residents in the apartment Facebook group. So whether you're a homeowner in a homeowners association or a renter in the city, you're never too old to cause some drama. After all, there's no right way to be an adult—it's all about perspective! They also head over to Europe to give us all new favorite things!Follow on Tiktok and IG @TwoDrnkMinimum
A weekly podcast hosted by washed up vine star Jimmy Murrill and his hilarious friend Carly Ferrari. Get your daily dose of unsolicited advice and candid conversation. They start recording each podcast after a minimum of two drinks. So come join the party, grab two drinks, and feel better about your life after listening to the way Jimmy and Carly live theirs.
Follow Us!
Instagram @twodrnkminimum
TikTok @twodrnkminimum
Youtube @twodrnkminimum