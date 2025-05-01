The only one who's got enough of me to break my heart. April 16, 2025

In this ep we dive deep into sad songs and pet peeves! Is it crazy to want to be heartbroken?? Some may think so... others call it character development. Jimmy and Carly discuss what their watching currently. BTW... The Pitt isn't a competition reality show where they fight to the death naked... bummer. And Temptation Island on Netflix is crazier than ever. As always follow on IG @TwoDrnkMinimum and Tiktok @TwoDrnkMinimum