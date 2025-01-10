Off Stage Tell All! Shaun's Post-Competition Interview

Just days after his competition, Shaun sits down with his Producer, Alex, to talk about the intimate moments leading up to, during and after the show that will inspire you to trust and believe that you can push way past your own limits! Some questions Shaun answers in this episode: Its been only a few days since the event - can you share some of your initial thoughts and emotions now that the competition has wrapped up? What did you learn about yourself throughout this journey, both physically and mentally, as you prepared for and participated in the competition? Can you share some personal sacrifices you made during your preparation and how you stayed motivated despite them? Were there any unexpected obstacles you had to overcome in the final days before the competition, and how did you manage to handle them? Body image and self-perception can be intricate topics in the world of fitness. How has your perception of your own body evolved throughout your competition preparation, and what advice do you have for others struggling with body image issues? How do you think your performance in this competition compares to your previous experiences in the world of fitness? Were there any specific moments during the competition that stood out to you or that you found particularly rewarding? Now that the competition is behind you, what are your plans and goals moving forward? Do you see yourself continuing to compete or exploring new fitness endeavors? Bodybuilding journeys can inspire others to set and pursue ambitious goals. What message do you hope to convey to individuals who may be considering a similar path but are hesitant to take the first step? Follow along @trustandbelievepod on Instagram for all of the latest updates! Become an ad-free member at https://plus.acast.com/s/trust-and-believe-with-shaun-t. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.