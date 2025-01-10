In this powerful episode of T is for Transformation, Shaun T sits down with Keeper Catran-Whitney, whose remarkable story challenges age-related limits and inspires transformation at any stage of life. At 65, Keeper shares his journey of overcoming congenital scoliosis, embracing fitness, and leading a movement for physical and mental rejuvenation for those over 60. From childhood struggles to crushing fitness milestones, Keeper’s story is a testament to resilience, determination, and the power of emotional acceptance. Join Shaun as they discuss overcoming barriers, the importance of muscle-building for longevity, and why it’s never too late to rewrite your story.
00:00 Welcome to T is for Transformation
00:52 Shaun T's Inspirational Grandfather
02:44 Introducing Keeper Catran Whitney
03:55 Keeper's Journey with Scoliosis
07:18 Discovering Insanity and Transformation
10:02 Overcoming Barriers and Embracing Success
15:23 Inspiring Others and Personal Growth
21:30 The Daily Grind: Commitment to Fitness
22:21 The Middle Matters: Overcoming Plateaus
23:50 Nuggets of Wisdom: Small Tips, Big Changes
27:42 Facing Excuses: The Fear of Failure
30:45 The Grocery Store Story: Unexpected Compliments
35:08 Legacy and Generational Thinking
37:59 Teachable Moments: The Science of Fitness
42:19 Conclusion: The Journey of Transformation
--------
--------
--------
--------
"T is for Transformation" (formerly Trust and Believe with Shaun T) is a motivational podcast that dives deep into personal growth and transformation. Hosted by fitness icon Shaun T, each episode explores powerful stories of resilience, self-discovery, and overcoming adversity, showcasing real people achieving extraordinary change.
Through raw, inspiring conversations, Shaun shares actionable advice, practical insights, and a dose of his signature energy to help listeners rewrite their own stories. It’s more than a podcast—it’s a guide to unlocking your potential and becoming the best version of yourself.
First episode releases January 13, 2025