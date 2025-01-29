Powered by RND
Travel Trends with Dan Christian
Travel Trends with Dan Christian

Dan Christian
#1 B2B Travel Podcast. If you are looking to stay ahead in the travel industry, this new podcast hits all the highlights! The Travel Trends Podcast is where ind...
  • Picture-Perfect: Expert Tips from 3 Top Travel Photographers
    Send us a textWant to elevate your travel photography game?  Or learn how iconic visuals are shaping travel marketing? This episode brings together 3 industry-leading photographers, Paul Teolis, Kateryna Topol, and Jeffrey Garriock, to share their secrets on capturing unforgettable shots for top global travel brands. Plus, we have a bonus segment featuring Flytographer’s Natalie Schulte, who has created incredible in-destination images for thousands of travelers worldwide.  Whether you're working with a smartphone or a high-end SLR camera, this episode is packed with expert advice to help you create stunning images that tell a compelling story.Here’s what’s covered in this episode:Essential Gear Tips: Learn how to choose the right equipment—from versatile smartphones to professional SLR cameras—and pack smarter for your trips.  Lighting Mastery: Discover expert techniques for adapting to any lighting scenario, from golden hour brilliance to challenging low-light conditions.  Composition Rules (and When to Break Them): Unlock the secrets of strong composition to create impactful, eye-catching images.  Post-Processing Tips: Elevate your shots with recommendations on the best photo editing apps and professional editing techniques.  Ethical Photography Practices: Natalie Schulte’s shares valuable tips on respecting local cultures, gaining consent for portraits, and creating meaningful, respectful imagery.Emerging Trends: Learn how AI and other cutting-edge advancements are redefining the world of travel photography.  Why Listen?  From capturing your own picture-perfect moments to designing content that commands attention from global travel brands, this episode offers actionable strategies tailored for photographers at any skill level. 👉 Listen to Picture-Perfect: Expert Tips from 3 Top Travel Photographers Now🔥 Season 5 Title Sponsors: TravelAI, Stay22, Propellic, Flight Centre, Collette, Flywire, Traveltek and Protect Group.Season 5 Launched Jan 15th. New Episodes Every Weds! Check out our first 4 Seasons. https://www.traveltrendspodcast.com/
    1:53:06
  • How Travel Brands Can Leverage TikTok Influencers with Hannah Bennett, Head of Travel, TikTok
    Send us a textDiscover how TikTok is transforming the way we plan, book, and experience travel in this episode with Hannah Bennett, Head of Travel at TikTok. With over 2.14 billion users globally, TikTok is now a powerhouse for travel brands and creators alike, connecting audiences through authentic, inspiring content.Hannah shares her unique insights, from the platform's game-changing algorithm to the rise of trends like slow travel and "destination dupes." Learn how TikTok plays a role in every stage of the travel cycle—sparking wanderlust, helping with trip planning, and even boosting ROI for travel brands.We’ll also explore the TikTok Creator Marketplace, practical ROI measurement tips, and inspiring success stories of brands thriving with authentic storytelling. Whether you're a travel brand or a creator, this episode is packed with actionable advice to help you redefine your travel marketing strategy.👉 Listen to How Travel Brands Can Leverage TikTok Influencers Now🔥 Season 5 Title Sponsors: TravelAI, Stay22, Propellic, Flight Centre, Collette, Flywire, Traveltek and Protect Group.Season 5 Launched Jan 15th. New Episodes Every Weds! Check out our first 4 Seasons. https://www.traveltrendspodcast.com/
    1:26:38
  • Investing in Travel 2025: Insights from AMEX Ventures, Thayer Ventures & Travel Startups
    Send us a textSeason 5 is here, and we couldn’t be prouder to announce that we are now the #1 B2B podcast globally! This season is going to massive with over 25 new episodes featuring exclusive insights from 35+ industry leaders like TikTok, Expedia, Google, and much more.To kick off Season 5, we wanted to explore how investors are viewing the travel industry in 2025 so we brought together 3 leading investors including Kevin Tsang from Amex Ventures, Cara Whitehill from Thayer Ventures, and Matt Zito from Travel Startups. They bring a wealth of knowledge from their respective firms, shedding light on the strategies behind venture capital and the dynamic shifts within the travel industry. Our conversation highlights market opportunities, effective pitch strategies, and the evolving role of technology in shaping the future of travel startups.• Understanding the importance of identifying specific market segments within travel• Discussing the TAM (Total Addressable Market) and its relevance for startup investors• Overview of trends and shifts from B2C to B2B travel investments• the importance of a strong founding team and well defined growth strategies• Insight on investment stages and navigating funding rounds in the travel industry• Emphasizing the need for ongoing support and mentorship post-investmentWith a focus on the future of travel and investment landscapes, this episode has valuable insights for anyone looking to understand the industry's trajectory in 2025.👉 Listen to Investing in Travel 2025: Insights from AMEX Ventures, Thayer Ventures & Travel Startups Now🔥 Season 5 Title Sponsors: TravelAI, Stay22, Propellic, Flight Centre, Collette, Flywire, Traveltek and Protect Group.Season 5 Launched Jan 15th. New Episodes Every Weds! Check out our first 4 Seasons. https://www.traveltrendspodcast.com/
    1:14:06
  • Key Trends for 2025 Part 2: Live from Phocuswright
    Send us a textSeason 4 wraps up with the highlights from industry leaders at Phocuswright, showcasing the key trends shaping travel in 2025. Our discussions include the impact of AI, innovations in identity management, new travel advisor tools and the evolving preferences of Gen Z travelers, emphasizing their desire for meaningful, experience-driven journeys.• Insights into key trends expected for the travel industry in 2025• Emphasis on AI's role in personalizing the traveler experience• Examination of Gen Z's influence on travel preferences and brand strategies• Overview of innovative companies in the travel space and their contributions• Discussion on purpose-driven marketing and its relevance in travel todayPart 2 features insights from the following exceptional people:Charlotte Lamp Davies, Founder, A Bright ApproachBarry Klipp, CEO, InterLnkdJared Alster, Chief Strategy Officer & Co-founder, Dune 7Matthew Wade, CEO, JetPackMichael Carfagnini, COO, WingbuddyAl Enes, VP, NuveiLucie MacNeil, CondatisJeff Fromm, ForbesThanks again to all our guests, listeners and sponsors for making Season 4 such a success. Special thanks to our title sponsors: Propellic, Travel AI, Stay 22, and Northern Soul.Season 5 Launched Jan 15th. New Episodes Every Weds! Check out our first 4 Seasons. https://www.traveltrendspodcast.com/
    1:59:18
  • Key Trends for 2025: Live from Phocuswright
    Send us a textIn this must-listen episode, we dive into the groundbreaking innovations and trends unveiled at the Phocuswright conference in Arizona, setting the stage for the travel industry in 2025. Join us as industry visionaries and thought leaders share transformative ideas on AI, personalized travel, and the power of collaboration in travel tech.• Insights from CMO Michelle Denogrean from MindTrip on enhancing consumer travel experiences• Ben Sann discusses simplified communication for tour operators with TourOptima• iWander's Marius Nigond on AI travel companions and local insights• NYU Professor Richie Karaburun emphasizes the importance of academic perspectives on innovation• Superlogic CEO Lin Dai talks about experiential rewards in loyalty programs• Boris Bijlstra highlights connectivity solutions for travelers with HUBBY eSIM• Michael Levinson, CEO, Joyned shares the need for collaborative decision-making in travel bookings• Stay22's CEO Andrew Lockhead discusses the evolution from event-based solutions to supporting travel publishersGet inspired by the cutting-edge ideas shaping the future of travel, tech and education. Whether you're an industry pro or a travel enthusiast, this episode will spark your imagination and keep you ahead of the curve.Tune in now and explore the next frontier of travel innovation! 👉 Listen to Key Trends for 2025: Live from Phocuswright Now🔥 Season 4 Title Sponsors: Stay 22, TravelAI, Propellic and Northern Soul by LandsbySeason 5 Launched Jan 15th. New Episodes Every Weds! Check out our first 4 Seasons. https://www.traveltrendspodcast.com/
    1:38:40

About Travel Trends with Dan Christian

#1 B2B Travel Podcast. If you are looking to stay ahead in the travel industry, this new podcast hits all the highlights! The Travel Trends Podcast is where industry leaders converge to share & shape the future.  Whether you're an emerging entrepreneur, a seasoned industry executive, or a dedicated travel professional, you’ll be able to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape. Uncover valuable insights, innovative strategies, and meaningful connections that will elevate your travel business or career to new heights.
