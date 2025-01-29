Travel Trends with Dan Christian

Key Trends for 2025 Part 2: Live from Phocuswright
Send us a textSeason 4 wraps up with the highlights from industry leaders at Phocuswright, showcasing the key trends shaping travel in 2025. Our discussions include the impact of AI, innovations in identity management, new travel advisor tools and the evolving preferences of Gen Z travelers, emphasizing their desire for meaningful, experience-driven journeys.• Insights into key trends expected for the travel industry in 2025• Emphasis on AI's role in personalizing the traveler experience• Examination of Gen Z's influence on travel preferences and brand strategies• Overview of innovative companies in the travel space and their contributions• Discussion on purpose-driven marketing and its relevance in travel todayPart 2 features insights from the following exceptional people:Charlotte Lamp Davies, Founder, A Bright ApproachBarry Klipp, CEO, InterLnkdJared Alster, Chief Strategy Officer & Co-founder, Dune 7Matthew Wade, CEO, JetPackMichael Carfagnini, COO, WingbuddyAl Enes, VP, NuveiLucie MacNeil, CondatisJeff Fromm, ForbesThanks again to all our guests, listeners and sponsors for making Season 4 such a success. Special thanks to our title sponsors: Propellic, Travel AI, Stay 22, and Northern Soul.Season 5 Launched Jan 15th. New Episodes Every Weds! Check out our first 4 Seasons. https://www.traveltrendspodcast.com/