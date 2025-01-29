Travel Trends with Dan Christian

Investing in Travel 2025: Insights from AMEX Ventures, Thayer Ventures & Travel Startups

Send us a textSeason 5 is here, and we couldn’t be prouder to announce that we are now the #1 B2B podcast globally! This season is going to massive with over 25 new episodes featuring exclusive insights from 35+ industry leaders like TikTok, Expedia, Google, and much more.To kick off Season 5, we wanted to explore how investors are viewing the travel industry in 2025 so we brought together 3 leading investors including Kevin Tsang from Amex Ventures, Cara Whitehill from Thayer Ventures, and Matt Zito from Travel Startups. They bring a wealth of knowledge from their respective firms, shedding light on the strategies behind venture capital and the dynamic shifts within the travel industry. Our conversation highlights market opportunities, effective pitch strategies, and the evolving role of technology in shaping the future of travel startups.• Understanding the importance of identifying specific market segments within travel• Discussing the TAM (Total Addressable Market) and its relevance for startup investors• Overview of trends and shifts from B2C to B2B travel investments• the importance of a strong founding team and well defined growth strategies• Insight on investment stages and navigating funding rounds in the travel industry• Emphasizing the need for ongoing support and mentorship post-investmentWith a focus on the future of travel and investment landscapes, this episode has valuable insights for anyone looking to understand the industry's trajectory in 2025.👉 Listen to Investing in Travel 2025: Insights from AMEX Ventures, Thayer Ventures & Travel Startups Now🔥 Season 5 Title Sponsors: TravelAI, Stay22, Propellic, Flight Centre, Collette, Flywire, Traveltek and Protect Group.Season 5 Launched Jan 15th. New Episodes Every Weds! Check out our first 4 Seasons. https://www.traveltrendspodcast.com/