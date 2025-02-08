Powered by RND
Trade Talks

Trade Talks
Chad P. Bown
Chad P. Bown (Peterson Institute for International Economics) hosts a podcast about the economics of international trade and policy.
EducationBusiness

Available Episodes

5 of 204
  • 201. Trade Talks is back. And so is President Trump.
    Tariffs from the new President call for an emergency relaunch of the longstanding trade podcast. Aime Williams (Financial Times) joins to explain what happened with Canada, Mexico, and China (29:50). Read more…
    --------  
    29:50
  • And that is all for Trade Talks
    Goodbye for now, as old friend Soumaya Keynes joins Chad Bown to discuss why and what comes next.
    --------  
    10:51
  • 200. Has the USMCA improved working conditions in Mexico?
    The USMCA was supposed to prevent workers from being mistreated at Mexican factories. How is it working so far?
    --------  
    46:28
  • 199. How trade economists busted corruption at the port
    When customs officials in Madagascar cheated their country out of tax revenues, economists caught them. But the fight is not over yet.
    --------  
    37:11
  • 198. Inside Washington’s lobbying industry
    What we know about the US lobbying industry and how it influences trade and other types of economic policy.
    --------  
    33:02

About Trade Talks

Chad P. Bown (Peterson Institute for International Economics) hosts a podcast about the economics of international trade and policy. From trade wars to trade deals, this podcast covers trade developments with insights and economic analysis from one of the world's top trade geeks.
