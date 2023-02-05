Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Forcepoint's To The Point Cybersecurity Podcast covers the latest cyber news, threats, and trends impacting the federal government and world at large.
  • Is This The Dreadnought Moment with Dr. Andrew Hammond (Rerun)
    Back from the archives! We loved our discussion with Dr. Andrew Hammond, Historian and Curator of the International Spy Museum so much that we brought it back for your enjoyment this week! Hammond takes us through the classic period of espionage and the reliance on physical data and spycraft techniques to transport through to the modern day battlefield of cyber intelligence and espionage. And he provides insights on the historical throughlines of attacks that haven’t really changed over the centuries, by and large what is being sought is the same it is simply the mechanism by which exploits are executed have evolved. He also lends perspective on the cyber threat landscape ahead, and asks is this the dreadnought moment? Dr. Andrew Hammond, Historian & Curator at the International Spy Museum Dr. Andrew Hammond is Historian & Curator at the International Spy Museum. His interest in intelligence came from a period of service in the Royal Air Force, with secondments to the British Army and the Royal Navy. He specializes in military and intelligence history and is fascinated by how the artifacts at the Museum – whether an Enigma Machine, a Stinger Missile or the Jester’s Laptop – help tell personal stories and larger historical narratives. He is the author of a forthcoming book entitled, Struggles for Freedom: Afghanistan and US Foreign Policy Since 1979 and is working on another book that tells the story of 9/11 and the post-9/11 wars through the voices of military and intelligence veterans. He has taught at a number of institutions on both sides of the Atlantic and has held fellowships at the British Library, the Library of Congress, New York University and the University of Warwick. He was formerly a Mellon Public Humanities Fellow at the 9/11 Memorial Museum and is currently a Public Policy Fellow at the Wilson Center. He hosts SpyCast, the Museum’s podcast, and has taken acting and public speaking courses in London, New York, Birmingham and Washington, DC. For links and resources discussed in this episode, please visit our show notes at https://www.forcepoint.com/govpodcast/e235
    5/30/2023
    57:15
  • Eyes Everywhere: The Importance of Continuous AppSec Scanning Vandenberg With Patrick
    For this week’s episode of the podcast, we’re joined by Patrick Vandenberg, director of product marketing at Invicti Security. Patrick helps us unpack the reasons behind why 70% of security incidents start from web applications and talks us through the importance of application security and dynamic application security testing (DAST). Patrick also touches on where the future of application security testing may be heading and how scanning varies across industries. Patrick Vandenberg, Director of Product Marketing at Invicti A seasoned cybersecurity leader, Patrick Vandenberg is the Director of Product Marketing at Invicti Security. He works closely with security and DevSecOps stakeholders to understand today’s cybersecurity pain points so we can continue to help our customers solve their application security challenges. As an alumnus of several cybersecurity companies, including Hunters, Snyk, and IBM Security, Patrick brings over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity across product marketing and product management roles. Patrick holds a degree in Systems & Computer Engineering from Carleton University and, in his free time, continues a longtime passion for coaching and playing hockey. For links and resources discussed in this episode, please visit our show notes at https://www.forcepoint.com/govpodcast/e234
    5/23/2023
    55:58
  • The Cyberbalanced Diet with Javvad Malik
    Joining us this week is Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate at KnowBe4. We cover an array of themes including the need to “protect the seams”, understanding where risks are moving, how small interventions can deliver quick security wins, understanding people in the security equation and the importance of cybersecurity training, the AI debate, smishing attacks, and more! Javvad Malik is a Security Awareness Advocate at KnowBe4, a blogger event speaker and industry commentator who is possibly best known as one of the industry’s most prolific video bloggers with his signature fresh and light-hearted perspective on security that speak to both technical and non-technical audiences alike. Prior to joining KnowBe4, Javvad was security advocate at AlienVault. Before then,  he was a Senior Analyst at 451’s Enterprise Security Practice (ESP), providing in-depth, timely perspective on the state of enterprise security and emerging trends in addition to competitive research, new product and go-to-market positioning, investment due diligence and M&A strategy to technology vendors, private equity firms, venture capitalists and end users. Prior to joining 451 Research, he was an independent security consultant, with a career spanning 12+ years working for some of the largest companies across the financial and energy sectors. As well as being an author and co-author on several books, Javvad was one of the co-founders of the Security B-Sides London conference. For links and resources discussed in this episode, please visit our show notes at https://www.forcepoint.com/govpodcast/e233
    5/16/2023
    48:19
  • The Cyber Mentality with Katie Arrington, Part III
    Joining the podcast this week is Katie Arrington is the founder of LD Innovations, LLC Cybersecurity and the former Chief Information Security Officer for Acquisition and Sustainment (CISO(A&S)) to the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (USD(A&S)). We cover many interesting themes in our lively discussion including Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), the impact of a cyber mentality and culture, the National Cybersecurity Strategy, the CHIPS Act, risk reduction strategies, the future of cybersecurity, China’s 100-year plan, Huawei, MITRE, Paperwork Reduction Act, and so much more. And for movie fans, there are more than a dozen movie references you’ll want to hear. Plus many book recommendations as well - some you might be surprised to learn! Follow-up reading from today's podcast: https://www.mitre.org/sites/default/files/2021-11/prs-18-2417-deliver-uncompromised-MITRE-study-26AUG2019.pdf https://www.mitre.org/news-insights/publication/deliver-uncompromised-strategy-supply-chain-security-and-resilience For links and resources discussed in this episode, please visit our show notes at https://www.forcepoint.com/govpodcast/e232
    5/9/2023
    32:15
  • The Cyber Mentality with Katie Arrington Part 2
    Joining the podcast this week is Katie Arrington is the founder of LD Innovations, LLC Cybersecurity and the former Chief Information Security Officer for Acquisition and Sustainment (CISO(A&S)) to the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (USD(A&S)). We cover many interesting themes in our lively discussion including Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), the impact of a cyber mentality and culture, the National Cybersecurity Strategy, the CHIPS Act, risk reduction strategies, the future of cybersecurity, China’s 100-year plan, Huawei, MITRE, Paperwork Reduction Act, and so much more. And for movie fans, there are more than a dozen movie references you’ll want to hear. Plus many book recommendations as well - some you might be surprised to learn! For links and resources discussed in this episode, please visit our show notes at https://www.forcepoint.com/govpodcast/e231
    5/2/2023
    27:52

About To The Point - Cybersecurity

Forcepoint’s To The Point Cybersecurity Podcast covers the latest cyber news, threats, and trends impacting the federal government and world at large.
