The Cyberbalanced Diet with Javvad Malik
Joining us this week is Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate at KnowBe4. We cover an array of themes including the need to “protect the seams”, understanding where risks are moving, how small interventions can deliver quick security wins, understanding people in the security equation and the importance of cybersecurity training, the AI debate, smishing attacks, and more! Javvad Malik is a Security Awareness Advocate at KnowBe4, a blogger event speaker and industry commentator who is possibly best known as one of the industry’s most prolific video bloggers with his signature fresh and light-hearted perspective on security that speak to both technical and non-technical audiences alike. Prior to joining KnowBe4, Javvad was security advocate at AlienVault. Before then, he was a Senior Analyst at 451’s Enterprise Security Practice (ESP), providing in-depth, timely perspective on the state of enterprise security and emerging trends in addition to competitive research, new product and go-to-market positioning, investment due diligence and M&A strategy to technology vendors, private equity firms, venture capitalists and end users. Prior to joining 451 Research, he was an independent security consultant, with a career spanning 12+ years working for some of the largest companies across the financial and energy sectors. As well as being an author and co-author on several books, Javvad was one of the co-founders of the Security B-Sides London conference. For links and resources discussed in this episode, please visit our show notes at https://www.forcepoint.com/govpodcast/e233