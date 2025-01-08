Coloradans for Responsible Wildlife Management board member joins the show to talk about upcoming engagements in Colorado including the CPW Commission meeting, wildlife decisions to be made during this legislative session - including how the antis plan on removing hunting from the Habitat Stamp program - and the International Sportsmen's Expo in Denver.
20:25
Ep. 1 - Through the Gates - How We Saved the Hunt
On the premiere of Through the Gates, host Dan Gates is joined by Sean Ender from Peak to Creek Films as they look back on the monumental effort to defeat Proposition 127 - the hunting ban in Colorado. Dan Gates and his organization the Coloradans for Responsible Wildlife Management led the fight, alongside Colorado's Wildlife Deserve Better, working with Peak to Creek on messaging for the sportsmen and women to join the movement, educational content on social media and ad campaigns to that told the story of responsible wildlife management to a voting public that was engaged and invested in true wildlife conservation.