Ep. 1 - Through the Gates - How We Saved the Hunt

On the premiere of Through the Gates, host Dan Gates is joined by Sean Ender from Peak to Creek Films as they look back on the monumental effort to defeat Proposition 127 - the hunting ban in Colorado. Dan Gates and his organization the Coloradans for Responsible Wildlife Management led the fight, alongside Colorado's Wildlife Deserve Better, working with Peak to Creek on messaging for the sportsmen and women to join the movement, educational content on social media and ad campaigns to that told the story of responsible wildlife management to a voting public that was engaged and invested in true wildlife conservation.