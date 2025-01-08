Powered by RND
PodcastsScienceThrough the Gates
Listen to Through the Gates in the App
Listen to Through the Gates in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Through the Gates

Podcast Through the Gates
Dan Gates - Save the Hunt
Informing the Public on the Benefits of Hunting and Fishing along with the importance of the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation and Responsible Scien...
ScienceNewsSportsWilderness

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Ep. 2 - Save the Hunt - Luke Wiedel
    Coloradans for Responsible Wildlife Management board member joins the show to talk about upcoming engagements in Colorado including the CPW Commission meeting, wildlife decisions to be made during this legislative session - including how the antis plan on removing hunting from the Habitat Stamp program - and the International Sportsmen's Expo in Denver.
    --------  
    20:25
  • Ep. 1 - Through the Gates - How We Saved the Hunt
    On the premiere of Through the Gates, host Dan Gates is joined by Sean Ender from Peak to Creek Films as they look back on the monumental effort to defeat Proposition 127 - the hunting ban in Colorado. Dan Gates and his organization the Coloradans for Responsible Wildlife Management led the fight, alongside Colorado's Wildlife Deserve Better, working with Peak to Creek on messaging for the sportsmen and women to join the movement, educational content on social media and ad campaigns to that told the story of responsible wildlife management to a voting public that was engaged and invested in true wildlife conservation.
    --------  
    1:24:22

More Science podcasts

Trending Science podcasts

About Through the Gates

Informing the Public on the Benefits of Hunting and Fishing along with the importance of the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation and Responsible Science Based Wildlife Management
Podcast website

Listen to Through the Gates, Ologies with Alie Ward and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/9/2025 - 6:06:39 PM