Life doesn’t always go as planned, but setbacks don’t define you. In this episode, I’ll share 3 mindset shifts, 5 actionable steps, and a little homework to help you rise, rebuild and move forward stronger than ever. Your comeback starts now. Get access to extra tools in this following link:https://yasyagiz.com/shop/awakenalignascendachieve
32:32
Productivity During the Holidays
The holidays are more than just cozy vibes—they’re the perfect time to get a head start on the life you want to create. In today’s episode, I’m sharing why being productive during this season is a game-changer and giving you 5 easy ways to stay motivated. From finishing tasks, planning a vision board evening, and starting exciting new projects, this episode is packed with tips to help you step into 2025 feeling confident and prepared.Ready to take self-love and independence to the next level? Check out my Thrive Times Guide, your go-to resource for aligning with the life you deserve.https://yasyagiz.com/shop/awakenalignascendachieve
15:27
How To Enter Your Winter Arc
Winter is the perfect time to reset, reflect, and build habits that make you thrive. In this episode, we’re diving into why you should start your glow-up now instead of waiting for January, with 3 reasons to kick off your winter arc and 5 practical things you can implement today. From daily movement and mindful eating to Pinterest vision boards and grounding in nature, let’s make this season all about becoming your best self.Ready to level up even more? Check out my Thrive Times Guide here to master self-love, awareness, and independence!https://website.beacons.ai/yas.yagiz
17:26
The Box You Put Yourself In ft. Spyros Bolano
In this episode, I chat with Spyros, a relationship and self development coach, about breaking free from limiting beliefs. We dive into his big move to Dubai, why we set limits on ourselves, and how to start thinking bigger.Ready to level up? Check out my Thrive Times Guide here for self love, confidence and independence! https://yasyagiz.com/shop/awakenalignascendachieve
31:05
Q&A: Your Questions, My Answers
You asked, I answered! In this Q&A episode, I’m spilling everything—from my age, zodiac sign, and birthday to my best tips on facing fears, moving on (even when they’re begging), and staying motivated. We’re also diving into dealing with toxic people, handling serious vibes, and boosting efficiency like a pro. Ready to take your self-love and independence to the next level? Check out my Thrive Times course here to transform your mindset and thrive!
Welcome to THRIVE TALK with Yasemin Yagiz, where each episode feels like a heartfelt catch-up call. Coming Up: Discovering gratitude and healingFinding empowerment and letting go of old relationshipsProductivity hacks and habit formationEmbracing spirituality and everyday miraclesWhether you're navigating a path of personal growth, seeking to ignite your passions, or simply in need of a dose of inspiration, THRIVE TALK is here for you.With a blend of cheeky fun and iconic vibes, I invite you to join me on this journey of growth and empowerment.Tune in and let's start thriving together!Yas 🎀