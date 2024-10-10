This Week In South Florida Podcast: March 9, 2025 episode
Local 10 News This Week In South Florida Anchor Glenna Milberg interviews Florida Sen. Ben Albritton, the Florida Senate’s president since November; Florida Rep. Daniel Perez, the Florida House of Representatives speaker since November; and Florida Rep. Wallace Aristide, a Democrat elected to represent District 107 in the Florida House of Representatives.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: January 5, 2025
This Week In South Florida Podcast: Dec. 22, 2024 episode
Local 10 News This Week In South Florida Anchor Glenna Milberg interviews Florida Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez; Florida Rep. Marie Woodson; Stephen K. Talpins, chief assistant state attorney at the Miami-Dade County State Attorney's Office; and Allyn Kilsheimer, the president and chief executive officer of KCE Structural Engineers. Milberg also presents an overview of the 10 new Florida laws that take effect on Jan. 1.
This Week In South Florida Podcast: Dec. 15, 2024 episode
Local 10 News This Week In South Florida Anchor Janine Stanwood interviews Howard Hepburn, the Broward County Public Schools Superintendent; Harold Pryor, the Broward County State Attorney; Kevin Cooper, the chairman of the Republican Party of Miami-Dade County; and Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, a Miami Beach commissioner. Attorney Ed Pozzuoli and Scott Travis, a Sun-Sentinel reporter, join the Roundtable.
This Week In South Florida Podcast: Dec. 8, 2024
Local 10 News This Week In South Florida Anchor Glenna Milberg interviews Tim Cerio, the chief executive officer and executive director of Citizens Property Insurance; Ralph Cutie, the chief executive officer and director of the Miami International Airport; Florida Rep. Christine Hunschofsky; Marc Caputo, of The Bulwark; and Jesse Scheckner, of Florida Politics.
