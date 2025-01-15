Townhall: Paving a Path Forward with Innovative Leadership with Nayan Patel and Joseph Longo

Nayan Patel, CIO at Upson Regional Medical Center, hosts Joseph Longo, SVP and CDIO of Parkland Health. How can organizations prioritize emerging technologies like ambient listening and virtual nursing without losing sight of their immediate operational needs? What leadership strategies help align IT teams with the mission of saving lives while navigating the evolving roles in healthcare IT? And how does a hospital balance the need for cybersecurity with the necessity of accessibility? Dive into this rich discussion of innovation, purpose, and the ever-shifting landscape of healthcare IT.Key Points:03:43 Leadership and Innovation at Parkland14:53 Change Management17:17 Evaluating New Technologies32:41 Cybersecurity in Healthcare36:32 Career Journey and Professional Insights