Solution Showcase: Equipping Health Systems for Downtime with Eli Tarlow and Rajeeb Khatua
January 15, 2024: Eli Tarlow, Director and Healthcare Strategist at CDW, and Rajeeb Khatua, COO of ReMedi Health Solutions, discuss their strategy to keep health systems afloat during EHR downtimes. CDW’s four-base system takes health leaders through a process of ensuring quality continuous care, to equip clinicians with the tools to function on downtime for up to and beyond a month. Get a peek into the future of healthcare preparedness in this solution showcase. Key Points:05:28 Analogy: Healthcare and Aviation10:39 First Base: Assessment 14:41 Second Base: Remediation15:26 Third Base: Soft Tabletop Exercises16:04 Home Run: Downtime Simulation19:06 Financial and Operational ConsiderationsSubscribe: This Week HealthTwitter: This Week HealthLinkedIn: Week HealthDonate: Alex’s Lemonade Stand: Foundation for Childhood Cancer
Townhall: Paving a Path Forward with Innovative Leadership with Nayan Patel and Joseph Longo
Nayan Patel, CIO at Upson Regional Medical Center, hosts Joseph Longo, SVP and CDIO of Parkland Health. How can organizations prioritize emerging technologies like ambient listening and virtual nursing without losing sight of their immediate operational needs? What leadership strategies help align IT teams with the mission of saving lives while navigating the evolving roles in healthcare IT? And how does a hospital balance the need for cybersecurity with the necessity of accessibility? Dive into this rich discussion of innovation, purpose, and the ever-shifting landscape of healthcare IT.Key Points:03:43 Leadership and Innovation at Parkland14:53 Change Management17:17 Evaluating New Technologies32:41 Cybersecurity in Healthcare36:32 Career Journey and Professional InsightsSubscribe: This Week HealthTwitter: This Week HealthLinkedIn: Week HealthDonate: Alex’s Lemonade Stand: Foundation for Childhood Cancer
Today: Leadership - Quadrant 4
Ready to make magic happen? Quadrant 4 leaders make magic happen.
Today: Leadership - Quadrant 2-3
Leadership will take you places you never dreamed of going. Today we discuss.
Keynote: Balancing Powerful Security and Clinical Efficiency with Duc Lai
January 9, 2025: Duc Lai, CISO and VP of the University of Maryland Medical System, shares a compelling journey from war refugee to military academy graduate, and ultimately, to a leading cybersecurity professional. How do military leadership lessons shape the approach to defending against evolving threats like ransomware? What happens when the human element—rushed healthcare providers and vast networks—becomes the primary vulnerability? Duc discusses the balance between enabling efficiency and ensuring security, quantum computing, and third-party risks in this impactful episode. Key Points:02:32 Military Experience and Leadership Lessons10:54 Challenges in Healthcare Cybersecurity14:17 Balancing Technology and Human Factors19:04 Future Threats and Innovations27:09 Advice for Aspiring Cybersecurity ProfessionalsSubscribe: This Week HealthTwitter: This Week HealthLinkedIn: Week HealthDonate: Alex’s Lemonade Stand: Foundation for Childhood Cancer
“This Week Health: Conference” captures the essence and energy of attending a premier health technology conference designed specifically for health systems. With a rich lineup of shows like UnHack (the Podcast), TownHall, Keynote, and various sponsored content, this channel serves as a gathering place for innovative thinkers and industry leaders to share transformative ideas. Hosted by Bill Russell, Drex DeFord, and Sarah Richardson—all of whom have firsthand experience in the trenches of health IT leadership—each episode fosters the spread of knowledge and the formation of new connections. By bridging geographical divides, we help ensure that breakthroughs in one part of the country can enhance healthcare delivery nationwide. Subscribe today to join a vibrant community working together to make healthcare more connected and informed, accessible wherever you listen to podcasts.