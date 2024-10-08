This Morning Walk podcast invites you to experience the transformative power of a simple walk, now part of Blind Nil Audio from Executive Producers Chip and Joanna Gaines.
Join hosts Alex Elle and Libby DeLana as they share the lessons they’ve learned on their walking paths, both individually and together.
Alex - A New York Times BestSelling Author and writing coach living in DC with her husband and daughters - and Libby - a Creative Director based on both coasts with grown children - started This Morning Walk Podcast to reflect on the ways a daily walk keeps them grounded in their day-to-day lives. As Alex likes to say - “It’s deeper than walking. It’s about slowing down, looking up, and finding clarity in your daily life.”
It’s a practice. A mindset. A way forward. And ultimately, it’s a new path.
