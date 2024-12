Walking and Talking with Artist Windy Chien

Artist Windy Chien joins Libby for a 'Walk & Talk' to discuss quitting her job at Apple in her 40s to pursue a 'third career' as an artist. She's best known for her 2016 work The Year of Knots, in which she learned a new knot every day for a year, and now turns that knowledge into works of art that can fit in the palm of a child's hand to room-sized installations that are sought after by private collectors. This conversation is a reminder that we can start over at any age, be it big or small, to pursue the things that make us feel more connected to ourselves and others. Enjoy this 'Walk & Talk', and let us know what you think by leaving a review over on Apple Podcasts! The Year of Knots Book: http://windychien.com/theyearofknots Windy Chien IG https://www.instagram.com/windychien/ The Year of Knots IG https://www.instagram.com/theyearofknots Windy's current bodies of work, including the Circuit Boards http://www.windychien.com/work Windy's next weeklong workshop in Bora Bora: https://www.instagram.com/p/DChXaf1y1De/