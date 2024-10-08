Powered by RND
This Morning Walk

Alex Elle + Libby DeLana
This Morning Walk podcast invites you to experience the transformative power of a simple walk, now part of Blind Nil Audio from Executive Producers Chip and Joanna Gaines.
  • Walking and Talking with Street Wisdom Founder David Pearl
    Libby is joined by David Pearl, Founder of Street Wisdom, a creative walking practice that encourages groups of people to go on guided walking workshops (ie - Walkshops) encouraging them to turn ordinary streets into extraordinary experiences. Having spent years exploring how our urban environment can deliver fresh insight, in 2013 David set up the first Street Wisdom event in Covent Garden, London. Since then, the movement has grown to over 87 countries and counting, led by volunteers sharing the power of Street Wisdom free of charge through communities across the globe.  For more on Street Wisdom visit: https://www.streetwisdom.org
    50:56
  • Walking and Talking With Outdoor Filmmaker Malik Martin
    Malik Martin, better known as Malik Tha Martian, has carved a niche for himself in the outdoor industry as a photographer and filmmaker. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, and now living in Denver, Martin filmed and appeared in the project Black Ice, a documentary about a group of Memphis rock climbers who learn to ice-climb in Montana. He joins Libby to 'Walk & Talk' about this journey, and how he uses the outdoors to find inspiration for his work.
    36:48
  • Walking In Gratitude 2024 - Community Care
    Keep in touch:  https://www.thismorningwalk.com/ Instagram: @thismorningwalk Alex Instagram: @alex_elle  Libby Instagram: @parkhere     Blind Nil Instagram: @blindnilaudio Please direct business inquiries to: [email protected] Music Credits:  Valante / Ramo / courtesy of www.epidemicsound.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    9:48
  • Walking and Talking with Artist Windy Chien
    Artist Windy Chien joins Libby for a 'Walk & Talk' to discuss quitting her job at Apple in her 40s to pursue a 'third career' as an artist. She's best known for her 2016 work The Year of Knots, in which she learned a new knot every day for a year, and now turns that knowledge into works of art that can fit in the palm of a child's hand to room-sized installations that are sought after by private collectors. This conversation is a reminder that we can start over at any age, be it big or small, to pursue the things that make us feel more connected to ourselves and others.
    38:36
  • Walking and Talking with Artist Laura K Reeder
    Artist and Walkstar Laura Reeder joins Libby for a 'Walk & Talk' to discuss her work in creating walking drawings in nature, otherwise known as labyrinths. Libby and Laura discuss her belief that when nature and daily life align, it is possible to walk, draw, and connect in both a meditative and restorative way.
    32:47

About This Morning Walk

This Morning Walk podcast invites you to experience the transformative power of a simple walk, now part of Blind Nil Audio from Executive Producers Chip and Joanna Gaines. Join hosts Alex Elle and Libby DeLana as they share the lessons they've learned on their walking paths, both individually and together. Alex - A New York Times BestSelling Author and writing coach living in DC with her husband and daughters - and Libby - a Creative Director based on both coasts with grown children - started This Morning Walk Podcast to reflect on the ways a daily walk keeps them grounded in their day-to-day lives. As Alex likes to say - "It's deeper than walking. It's about slowing down, looking up, and finding clarity in your daily life."  It's a practice. A mindset. A way forward. And ultimately, it's a new path.
