Episode Notes Looking at the week of April 8th, we've got bills on end of life options for terminally ill patients, school meals, electric vehicle mandates, constitutional amendments for voting, and more. On the topic of providing meals to kids in school, the host gives a potential reason for why there are two competing bills in the House. It's a busy week as the Delaware legislature amps up for spring.

The Delaware Way has governed our state for decades. Now, as more people want to know what's going on in our our legislative halls, the old Way is eroding. New people and new ideas want to take part in the process of creating and refining laws. What laws are being introduced? By who? And what's the motivation behind them? What side effects could they have? This Is The Delaware Way looks at the bills being discussed each week in Delaware’s General Assembly. While the focus is on informing people about just what is happening in Legislative Hall on a weekly basis, the host will also share information or historical context to bills to help show a clearer picture on just how a bill becomes a law in Delaware. Let's make sure The Delaware Way includes all of us.