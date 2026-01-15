Season 23 : No Theme Episode 23 : Juan Luna & James Degorski When seven people were murdered at a Brown's Chicken in Palatine, Illinois, people thought it might never be solved. A decade later, an eye witness and DNA from a bite of chicken would get justice for the victims.This is Monsters YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@thisisMONSTERSCheck out our merch! : https://thisismonsters.com/Socials:LinkTree : https://linktr.ee/thisismonstersInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/thisis_monsters/Threads : https://www.threads.net/@thisis_monsters

Season 23 : No Theme Episode 25 : Juan David Ortiz Juan David Ortiz claimed that he was trying to cleanse the city of sex workers, when really, he made the city more dangerous by becoming "the border patrol killer."

Season 23 : No Theme Episode 26 : Jerry Heidler Jerry Heidler lived through a terrible childhood that made him ill prepared when he lost a loved one. The loss pushed him into a rage that left four dead the lives of many children destroyed.

Season 23 : No Theme Episode 27 : Suzane von Richthofen Suzane von Richthofen thought she had the perfect plan to murder her parents, but was caught in only a matter of days.

Season 23 : No Theme Episode 28 : Tracy Jones, Brett Kelly, Courtney Kelly, Keith Dozier A group of men and women thought they had the perfect plan to steal over a million dollars and flee the country. Unfortunately, thei plan came at the cost of Gail Spencer's life.

About This Is Monsters

This Is Monsters is a podcast that tells the stories of some of the worst people who exist in our world. Each season we will pick a new theme and hand pick stories within that theme that will make your blood run cold. Child killers, torturers, and family annihilators are just a few of the themes that we have lined up. WARNING: This podcast contains graphic content, listener discretion is advised.