Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsTrue CrimeThis Is Monsters
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
This Is Monsters
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

This Is Monsters

Kompound
True Crime
This Is Monsters
Latest episode

517 episodes

  • This Is Monsters

    Their Life of Luxury Only Cost One Person Their Life

    1/15/2026 | 59 mins.

    Season 23 : No Theme Episode 28 : Tracy Jones, Brett Kelly, Courtney Kelly, Keith Dozier A group of men and women thought they had the perfect plan to steal over a million dollars and flee the country. Unfortunately, thei plan came at the cost of Gail Spencer's life.This is Monsters YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@thisisMONSTERSCheck out our merch! : https://thisismonsters.com/Socials:LinkTree : https://linktr.ee/thisismonstersInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/thisis_monsters/Threads : https://www.threads.net/@thisis_monsters

  • This Is Monsters

    She Thought it Was the Perfect Plan

    1/15/2026 | 11 mins.

    Season 23 : No Theme Episode 27 : Suzane von Richthofen Suzane von Richthofen thought she had the perfect plan to murder her parents, but was caught in only a matter of days.This is Monsters YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@thisisMONSTERSCheck out our merch! : https://thisismonsters.com/Socials:LinkTree : https://linktr.ee/thisismonstersInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/thisis_monsters/Threads : https://www.threads.net/@thisis_monsters

  • This Is Monsters

    They Were Expecting Santa Claus, But Instead They Got a Monster

    1/06/2026 | 40 mins.

    Season 23 : No Theme Episode 26 : Jerry Heidler Jerry Heidler lived through a terrible childhood that made him ill prepared when he lost a loved one. The loss pushed him into a rage that left four dead the lives of many children destroyed.This is Monsters YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@thisisMONSTERSCheck out our merch! : https://thisismonsters.com/Socials:LinkTree : https://linktr.ee/thisismonstersInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/thisis_monsters/Threads : https://www.threads.net/@thisis_monsters

  • This Is Monsters

    He Wanted to Cleanse the City, But He Only Made It Dirtier

    12/31/2025 | 57 mins.

    Season 23 : No Theme Episode 25 : Juan David Ortiz Juan David Ortiz claimed that he was trying to cleanse the city of sex workers, when really, he made the city more dangerous by becoming "the border patrol killer."This is Monsters YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@thisisMONSTERSCheck out our merch! : https://thisismonsters.com/Socials:LinkTree : https://linktr.ee/thisismonstersInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/thisis_monsters/Threads : https://www.threads.net/@thisis_monsters

  • This Is Monsters

    A Single Bite of Chicken Solved This Massacre

    12/22/2025 | 36 mins.

    Season 23 : No Theme Episode 23 : Juan Luna & James Degorski When seven people were murdered at a Brown's Chicken in Palatine, Illinois, people thought it might never be solved. A decade later, an eye witness and DNA from a bite of chicken would get justice for the victims.This is Monsters YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@thisisMONSTERSCheck out our merch! : https://thisismonsters.com/Socials:LinkTree : https://linktr.ee/thisismonstersInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/thisis_monsters/Threads : https://www.threads.net/@thisis_monsters

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About This Is Monsters

This Is Monsters is a podcast that tells the stories of some of the worst people who exist in our world. Each season we will pick a new theme and hand pick stories within that theme that will make your blood run cold. Child killers, torturers, and family annihilators are just a few of the themes that we have lined up. WARNING: This podcast contains graphic content, listener discretion is advised.
Podcast website
True Crime

Listen to This Is Monsters, Dateline Originals and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

This Is Monsters: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/17/2026 - 5:34:33 PM