Available Episodes
3 of 3
Here's Your Host, Alex Trebek
It was 1979 and Jeopardy! was going off the air… again. Merv Griffin had tried to revive it after the original run was canceled. Art Fleming was still at the helm. But daytime soaps were dominating the airwaves and the fate of the quiz show was uncertain.
In 1984, however, a syndication deal brought Jeopardy! back… for a third time! And things were different. There was a new set, a new synthy-sound, and most importantly, a brand new host.
In this episode, we meet the man behind the lectern at the beginning of his Jeopardy! career, Canada’s answer to Dick Clark, the one and only Alex Trebek. And we learn how he and the Jeopardy! revival found their sea legs together.
5/3/2023
35:58
Back To The Beginning
Alex Trebek. SNL parodies. A big blue game board. These are some of the things that probably spring to mind when you think about Jeopardy! But you might not know about a grand jury investigation, a fateful airplane ride, a piano from Marlon Brando, and a little studio inside 30 Rock.
In this episode, we’ll travel back to the 1960s, and learn how one of the biggest television scandals actually led to the creation of America’s favorite quiz show.
4/26/2023
39:55
This Is Jeopardy!…The Story of America's Favorite Quiz Show
For the last 60 years, one TV program has kept us coming back for more. How did Jeopardy! first capture the American imagination? Join host Buzzy Cohen as he peels back the curtain on the quintessential quiz show that made it cool to be smart. We'll go behind the scenes with contestants, staffers, and fans to explore the show’s history — including longtime host Alex Trebek — relive favorite moments, and uncover the magic behind the big blue gameboard.
About This Is Jeopardy! The Story of America’s Favorite Quiz Show
