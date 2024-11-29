I Did It Because I Could: Embracing Your Second Act with Nell Irvin Painter

Starting over can be daunting, even terrifying, for many older adults. But for Nell Irvin Painter, an accomplished educator turned artist, it was as simple as placing a brush on a canvas. In this episode, we explore Nell's fearless leap into the arts after a distinguished 30-year career as a professor and historian. Join us as we discuss her inspiring journey and the joy of embracing a new chapter in life.