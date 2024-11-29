Caregiving is a radical act of empathy. To give care is to recognize the needs of another and provide support and companionship. All of us have received care at some point in our lives, and many of us will provide care in one way or another. Yet, the concept of care often goes underexplored, leaving caregivers unrecognized and their contributions undervalued.
In honor of National Caregiver’s Month, we're joined by Stage Director, Playwright, Producer and scholar, Dr. Derek Goldman, to discuss his ground breaking play The Art of Care. This production, developed in part by its ensemble, tells a powerful story made up of real-life narratives. It shines a light on the sacrifice, hardship, and profound beauty that define the caregiving experience
45:48
Bridging Generations with Dr. Abigail T. Stephan
Intergenerational friendships enrich our worldview and create lasting legacies through the exchange of ideas, love, and support between grandparents or grand friends and young adults. Following Healthy Aging Month, we’re joined by Dr. Abigail T. Stephens, Research Assistant Professor of Psychology at Clemson University and faculty affiliate with the Institute for Engaged Aging, to discuss the value of these bonds and share ways to foster them in our own lives.
22:34
Decoding the Inflation Reduction Act With Adina Lasser
In June, the Alliance joined policymakers and patient advocates on Capitol Hill to discuss the unintended consequences of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). While the IRA offers benefits like capping out-of-pocket costs and reducing vaccine expenses, it also raises concerns about how plans are incentivized to control costs. These concerns are detailed in a recent report by the Alliance and Manatt.
Joining us today to explore the implications of the IRA for older adults, along with the steps CMS can take to protect beneficiaries, is the Alliance's Public Policy Manager, Adina Lasser.
14:40
Safely Navigating the Net with Dr. Carol Quade
In an era dominated by digital media, cultivating media literacy skills is essential to navigate the digital landscape safely and confidently.
Joining us to examine the importance or media literacy, the dangers of internet falsehoods, and the unique challenges that older adults face as they navigate web is Dr. Carol Quade, an adjunct professor at Northern Virginia Community College's Annandale Campus, volunteer at the Lifetime Learning Institute of Northern Virginia, and expert in communications and media studies.
29:38
I Did It Because I Could: Embracing Your Second Act with Nell Irvin Painter
Starting over can be daunting, even terrifying, for many older adults. But for Nell Irvin Painter, an accomplished educator turned artist, it was as simple as placing a brush on a canvas. In this episode, we explore Nell's fearless leap into the arts after a distinguished 30-year career as a professor and historian. Join us as we discuss her inspiring journey and the joy of embracing a new chapter in life.
At this very moment, no matter where we are, we all have one thing in common—from the moment we are born, we’re getting older. The experience of aging brings each of us challenges as well as adventures. And if we’re lucky, our lives will tell a tale that we can share to help others on their path.
The Alliance for Aging Research has encountered hundreds of inspiring people in its quest to promote healthy aging and we want you to meet them! Join the Alliance as we interview these changemakers in our podcast, This is Growing Old. Stay tuned for new episodes every other Wednesday.
