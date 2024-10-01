Finding Your Center When Everything Feels Out of Control
Let's dive into what it means to stay centered when the world feels chaotic and overwhelming. If you've ever felt like you're losing your grip or struggling to find calm amidst all the noise, this episode is for you... PS: I'm feeling it too! You're not alone <3Together, we’ll explore ways to ground ourselves and reconnect, even when life throws us into a whirlwind. This isn’t about ignoring what’s happening or pretending everything’s okay. Instead, it’s about learning to find steadiness in our own minds and hearts, so we can move forward with a little more peace and clarity—even when things feel completely out of control.There's sooo much going on in the world, I see you <3(If there are any additional resources I missed to aid in supporting crises throughout the world, please send me a message here so I can add them: SEND FEEDBACK HERE <3Here are some impactful organizations where you can donate to support genocide survivors and communities affected by mass atrocities worldwide:Genocide Survivors Foundation: This organization works to prevent genocide and support survivors by providing assistance with education, economic empowerment, healthcare, and housing. Their efforts include public education and helping genocide survivors rebuild their lives. Learn more or donate hereGenocide Survivors FoundationThe Trust Fund for Victims (TFV): Operated in partnership with the International Criminal Court, TFV supports victims of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity by funding projects focused on rehabilitation, healthcare, and economic recovery. Donations aid survivors directly, even in cases where there has been no conviction. Visit their site to contributeThe Trust Fund for Victims The Trust Fund for VictimsThis is not a substitute for therapy and should not be used as a replacement for the therapeutic relationship, individualized mental health or medical care. Please seek professional guidance. We hold no liability for any medical advice given in this space. Please speak to your medical provider.All opinions are mine and mine alone and do not represent my employer.Therapy resources:https://www.psychologytoday.comhttps://therapyforblackgirls.comhttps://openpathcollective.org Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
11:59
How To Unlock the Most Confident Part of You
Join us as we discuss practical strategies for recognizing your confident self, tuning into your inner voice, and taking actionable steps to let confidence drive your journey in life. Whether you are facing challenges or simply seeking to boost your self-esteem, this episode is packed with insights to help you embrace your authentic self.If you struggle with allowing your confident part to lead this episode is for you!If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with your friends or leave a review on your favorite podcast platform! Your support helps us reach more people on their journey of self-discovery and empowerment.SEND FEEDBACK HERE <3Connect to us through IG: THISDOESNTCOUNTASTHERAPYSUPPORT ME HERE: https://buymeacoffee.com/thisdoesntcountastherapySend us a textThis is not a substitute for therapy and should not be used as a replacement for the therapeutic relationship, individualized mental health or medical care. Please seek professional guidance. We hold no liability for any medical advice given in this space. Please speak to your medical provider.All opinions are mine and mine alone and do not represent my employer.Therapy resources:https://www.psychologytoday.comhttps://therapyforblackgirls.comhttps://openpathcollective.org Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
14:46
Staying or Letting Go? Understanding the Sunk Cost Fallacy in Relationships
Ever find yourself staying in a relationship just because you’ve already invested so much time and energy? In this episode of This Doesn’t Count as Therapy, we dive deep into the sunk cost fallacy—why we cling to things that no longer serve us and how this affects our decision-making in relationships.If you’ve been feeling unsure about whether to stay or move on, this episode is for you!SEND FEEDBACK HERE <3Connect to us through IG: THISDOESNTCOUNTASTHERAPY SUPPORT ME HERE: https://buymeacoffee.com/thisdoesntcountastherapySend us a textThis is not a substitute for therapy and should not be used as a replacement for the therapeutic relationship, individualized mental health or medical care. Please seek professional guidance. We hold no liability for any medical advice given in this space. Please speak to your medical provider.All opinions are mine and mine alone and do not represent my employer.Therapy resources:https://www.psychologytoday.comhttps://therapyforblackgirls.comhttps://openpathcollective.org Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
14:02
Why Staying Comfortable Is Keeping You Stuck: How to Break Free and Grow
Ever wondered why familiarity feels so safe, even when it’s holding you back? Join us on "This Doesn't Count as Therapy" as we explore the psychology behind comfort zones and the necessity of breaking free from them. Through personal stories of career changes and education pursuits, we illustrate how stepping out of your comfort zone can lead to profound personal growth. Using the analogy of repotting plants, we’ll show you how outgrowing your current environment can be the key to thriving. Learn to recognize signs of stagnation, such as autopilot living and self-sabotage, and discover practical steps like seeking certifications or exploring new career paths to reignite your growth.Connect to us through IG: THISDOESNTCOUNTASTHERAPY <3SUPPORT ME HERE: https://buymeacoffee.com/thisdoesntcountastherapySend us a textSupport the showThis is not a substitute for therapy and should not be used as a replacement for the therapeutic relationship, individualized mental health or medical care. Please seek professional guidance. We hold no liability for any medical advice given in this space. Please speak to your medical provider.All opinions are mine and mine alone and do not represent my employer. Therapy resources:https://www.psychologytoday.comhttps://therapyforblackgirls.comhttps://openpathcollective.org Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
18:57
Give Yourself Permission To Grieve with Christal Pennic
Join us for a heartfelt conversation with Christal R Pennic, LPC-MHSP, a licensed mental health therapist who specializes in grief and bereavement. Chris opens up about her journey with loss and how it has transformed her approach to mental health care. Together, we explore the coexistence of joy and sorrow, diving into how acceptance isn't about being "okay" but learning to live with a new reality, and learning to give yourself permission to grieve. Chris shares insightful techniques for addressing negative self-talk and reframing cognitive patterns to tackle the guilt that often accompanies loss. ABOUT THE GUEST: Chris is a Licensed Mental Health Therapist that specializes in Grief, Loss and Bereavement. She has experience providing grief therapy and trauma trainings within Metro Nashville Police Department, churches and in her private practice. Her practice, Tittle-Pennic Grief Counseling & Consulting, LLC is a merging of her mother’s last name and her family name. Her family history is the “why” behind the healing work that she provides today. Connect with Chris here:https://www.tpgcc.com/ https://youtube.com/@thegripspotIG: thegr.ipspotAs always, I would love to hear from you, connect on IG @THISDOESNTCOUNTASTHERAPY 🤍 until next time,CarlissaSUPPORT ME HERE: https://buymeacoffee.com/thisdoesntcountastherapySend us a textSupport the showThis is not a substitute for therapy and should not be used as a replacement for the therapeutic relationship, individualized mental health or medical care. Please seek professional guidance. We hold no liability for any medical advice given in this space. Please speak to your medical provider.All opinions are mine and mine alone and do not represent my employer. Therapy resources:https://www.psychologytoday.comhttps://therapyforblackgirls.comhttps://openpathcollective.org Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Welcome to This Doesn’t Count As Therapy, a podcast dedicated to making mental health and personal growth accessible to everyone. Join us as we explore the complexities of trauma, the nervous system, and other critical aspects of well-being. Our goal is to provide you with practical insights and strategies for healing and growth, empowering you to navigate your journey with confidence and clarity. ABOUT THE HOST:I'm Carlissa, a licensed resident in counseling (which means i'm collecting hours to become a licensed mental health therapist). I am passionate about mental health and I wanted to create a platform that promotes growth and healing.This platform is based on the belief that we can all grow but sometimes it just takes a little encouragement (it's hard work).Although, 'this doesn't count as therapy', I encourage you to listen with an open mind and bring your whole self along for the journey.Love & Light,Carlissa This is not a substitute for therapy and should not be used as a replacement for the therapeutic relationship, individualized mental health or medical care. Please seek professional guidance. We hold no liability for any medical advice given in this space. Please speak to your medical provider. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.