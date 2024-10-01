Finding Your Center When Everything Feels Out of Control

Let's dive into what it means to stay centered when the world feels chaotic and overwhelming. If you've ever felt like you're losing your grip or struggling to find calm amidst all the noise, this episode is for you... PS: I'm feeling it too! You're not alone <3Together, we'll explore ways to ground ourselves and reconnect, even when life throws us into a whirlwind. This isn't about ignoring what's happening or pretending everything's okay. Instead, it's about learning to find steadiness in our own minds and hearts, so we can move forward with a little more peace and clarity—even when things feel completely out of control.There's sooo much going on in the world, I see you <3(If there are any additional resources I missed to aid in supporting crises throughout the world, please send me a message here so I can add them: SEND FEEDBACK HERE <3Here are some impactful organizations where you can donate to support genocide survivors and communities affected by mass atrocities worldwide:Genocide Survivors Foundation: This organization works to prevent genocide and support survivors by providing assistance with education, economic empowerment, healthcare, and housing. Their efforts include public education and helping genocide survivors rebuild their lives. Learn more or donate here​Genocide Survivors FoundationThe Trust Fund for Victims (TFV): Operated in partnership with the International Criminal Court, TFV supports victims of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity by funding projects focused on rehabilitation, healthcare, and economic recovery. Donations aid survivors directly, even in cases where there has been no conviction. Visit their site to contribute​The Trust Fund for Victims ​The Trust Fund for VictimsThis is not a substitute for therapy and should not be used as a replacement for the therapeutic relationship, individualized mental health or medical care. Please seek professional guidance. We hold no liability for any medical advice given in this space. Please speak to your medical provider.All opinions are mine and mine alone and do not represent my employer.Therapy resources:https://www.psychologytoday.comhttps://therapyforblackgirls.comhttps://openpathcollective.org