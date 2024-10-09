Coley & Trill React to Matt Eberflus Firing, ESPN’s Controversial NBA 25 Under 25 List
Coley & Trill React to Matt Eberflus Firing, ESPN’s Controversial NBA 25 Under 25 List: Coley and Trill return with fresh debates and bold takes that every sports fan needs to hear! The episode kicks off with their reactions to the Chicago Bears firing head coach Matt Eberflus, followed by a breakdown of the biggest moments from NFL Week 13, including discussions on Saquon Barkley’s MVP chances and the state of the NFC North.
The conversation then shifts to the NBA, where they dive deep into ESPN’s controversial NBA 25 Under 25 rankings, debating LaMelo Ball’s exclusion from the top 10 and whether Anthony Edwards should rank ahead of Paolo Banchero.
Packed with hot takes and insightful commentary, this is an episode you won’t want to miss!
(0:00) Eberflus Is GONE!
(3:54) Mick’s Picks
(6:34) Patriots vs. Colts
(7:14) Week 13 Roundup
(10:15) Coley’s Thoughts on Bo Nix
(22:23) CFB Playoffs
(24:00) Rivalry Week
(26:25) Ryan Day’s Future
(35:21) CFB Overtime Rules Are Terrible
(42:12) NFL Coaches Moving to CFB?
(46:36) Barry Sanders’ Record
(51:11) Thanksgiving Football Was Awful
(53:50) NFL Week 13 Recap
(56:13) Saquon Barkley for MVP?
(57:53) Eric Dickerson Is UNDERRATED
(1:02:49) Back to Barkley
(1:04:34) NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat
(1:05:32) The NFC North Is Wide Open
(1:11:48) Fantasy Recap
(1:12:44) Talking Hawk Tuah
(1:14:44) Supporting the Arts
(1:18:40) The Latest on Juan Soto
(1:20:30) Dodgers Sign Blake Snell
(1:23:25) Wicked Is Taking Over
(1:28:35) Back to Soto
(1:36:18) The State of the NFL
(1:42:20) Eminem is a Lions Superfan
(1:43:38) Drake’s Lawsuits
(1:53:20) Is a Second Kendrick Lamar Album Coming?
(2:00:06) Tru Nutrition
(2:04:52) ESPN's NBA 25 Under 25
(2:10:12) Is Tyler Herro Getting Disrespected?
(2:16:01) Tyrese Haliburton vs. Tyrese Maxey: Who’s Better?
(2:18:20) LaMelo Ball Outside the Top 10
(2:23:33) Darius Garland’s Potential
(2:30:03) Jalen Johnson Has Been a Steal
(2:33:24) Should Anthony Edwards Be Ahead of Paolo Banchero?
(2:35:50) Alperen Şengün is a Silly Goose
(2:44:06) NBA Ratings
(2:45:51) The Ball Brothers
(2:52:44) Where Would Cooper Flagg Fit on ESPN’s List?
(2:57:53) 2025 NBA Draft
(3:00:17) It’s Christmas Season
3:10:53
GNX Kendrick Lamar's Best Album Yet? Coley and Trill React!
Coley and Trill are back with a must-listen episode of Third Time’s The Charm! Kendrick Lamar’s surprise drop, GNX, has everyone talking—and the boys are no exception. They dive deep into the project, debating whether GNX feels more like an album or a mixtape, breaking down the standout tracks, and calling out a few misses. Plus, Trill takes on the bold task of ranking The Heart series.
If you’re a Kendrick fan or just love hearing great rap discussions, this is one episode you don’t want to miss!
(0:00) Intro
(1:39) 'GNX' Released Out of Nowhere
(3:53) Album or Mixtape?
(14:35) The Statement Behind 'GNX'
(17:21) Trill’s Least Favorite Songs
(18:55) 3TTC’s Favorite Songs
(20:53) 'Squabble Up' Is IMPRESSIVE
(22:10) 'TV Off' Is HEAT
(23:06) Get AI Out of HERE!
(24:53) 'Man at the Garden'
(27:34) 'Dodger Blue'
(29:23) LA Style
(34:18) 'The Heart Pt. 6'
(35:46) Jack Antonoff’s Here?
(38:43) LA-Based Sound
(42:43) Analytics in Rap
(44:40) Rap History
(50:31) Is Regionalism Dead?
(51:38) Kendrick’s Next Album?
(53:17) Rating the Album
(56:51) Trill Ranks 'The Heart' Series
(58:03) Kendrick’s Roots
(1:02:19) Rap Today
(1:05:09) Lil Wayne’s Super Bowl Snub
(1:07:17) Kendrick at the Super Bowl
(1:10:20) Kendrick’s a Pepsi Guy
(1:11:17) Final Thoughts
(1:13:12) How Long Will Kendrick Rap For?
(1:16:58) Drake Loves Fame Over Rap
1:25:12
Coley and Trill Dissect NFL Week 12, Aaron Rodgers' Future, and Juan Soto's Free Agency Offers
NFL Week 12, Aaron Rodgers' Future, and Juan Soto's Free Agency Offers: Coley and Trill are back with fresh debates and insightful takes that no sports fan will want to miss. They dissect everything from Week 12 in the NFL, speculate on where Aaron Rodgers might play next season, and preview the significant contract offers Juan Soto is expected to receive this week. Plus, they dive into Rafael Devers' potential transition to a DH role for the Boston Red Sox and how it could impact their offseason free-agency strategy.
(0:00) Intro
(0:53) Coley’s Picks
(4:21) Bryce Young’s Cooking
(6:33) Patriots Problems?
(9:37) Jets and Giants Problems
(12:03) Do 49ers Pay Brock Purdy?
(18:13) Brandon Graham’s Legacy
(20:38) 2010 NFL Draft was LEGENDARY
(25:10) Rookie QB’s are SHINING
(28:12) NFL Roundup
(32:38) Matt Eberflus Sucks
(34:09) Patrick Mahomes needs to RUN
(34:56) Shedur Sanders Hit
(37:05) Baker Mayfield Trolls Tommy DeVito
(39:52) Mike Tirico Injury
(41:00) Aaron Rodgers' Future
(47:50) Patriots are OK
(50:53) Bears Update
(54:11) CFB Conversations
(1:11:14) Celtics are Back!
(1:15:23) NBA Western Conference Floundering
(1:16:49) What Does Nikola Jokic Bench?
(1:20:11) NFL Pro Bowl Must Improve
(1:22:29) Sideline Jobs
(1:29:51) Yusei Kikuchi Signs with Angels
(1:32:20) Juan Soto Offer Week!
(1:38:30) Red Sox Third Base Debacle
(1:41:06) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to the Sox?
(1:50:38) Politics are Funny
(1:52:48) Back to Soto
(1:56:06) Trill’s NBA Draft Regret
(1:57:49) Timberwolves Broadcast on Jaylen Brown
(1:59:39) Back to Donovan Clingan
(2:00:19) Back to CFB
(2:18:22) We Want Nick Saban
2:23:51
Coley and Trill Dissect 76ers CHAOS, Jay Leno's CRAZY Night
76ers MAJOR DRAMA, Jay Leno's CRAZY night: Coley and Trill are back, bringing fresh debates and insightful takes that no sports fan will want to miss. The two discuss all the drama surrounding the 76ers and wonder if it's time for Philadelphia to consider trading Joel Embiid. The boys also break down the crazy night Jay Leno must have had after returning from his trip to the Hampton Inn with a MASSIVE bruise on his face. Then the boys finish up the podcast wondering what Deion Sanders future is with Colorado after this season.
(0:00) Coley HATES Chill Guy
(10:35) 76ers Drama is at an ALL-TIME HIGH
(21:36) Trading Joel Embiid?
(27:16) Sports Gaming
(30:21) Jay Leno
(43:51) TV Time with Coley & Trill
(51:54) Christmas Movie with The Rock Flops
(1:06:35) Ace Bailey
(1:10:17) Celtics-Cavs
(1:13:42) New NBA All-Star Format
(1:21:48) Around the NBA
(1:43:47) Hubie Brown’s Last Ride
(1:48:49) Deion Sanders Future at Colorado?
(1:56:30) Jets or Giants?
(2:13:07) Do You Pay Sauce Gardner?
2:24:54
Why Did We Watch Mike Tyson Fight Jake Paul Again? NFL Week 11 Recap + Juan Soto Free Agency Updates
Coley and Trill are back with another action-packed episode filled with heated debates and fresh insights for every sports fan. They dive into Juan Soto's free agency buzz, break down NFL Week 11, and debate whether Travis Hunter or Ashton Jeanty has the better shot at winning the Heisman. Plus, the duo revisits the Logan Paul-Mike Tyson fight and asks the big question: why did we care so much about it in the first place? Don't miss this must-watch discussion!
(0:00) Blue Sky
(5:37) Coley Tries Reddit
(9:52) We’re Praising Ben Affleck?
(14:23) Juan Soto Rumors
(18:42) Mike Francesa’s Still Got It
(20:42) Mets Potential Offer for Soto
(29:23) Lions are Kicking Ass
(34:46) Anthony Richardson Comeback Tour
(36:54) Drake Maye’s Hot Play
(40:01) Athletic Families
(42:13) Remember Josh Smith?
(46:14) NBA Recap
(50:00) NBA Fines
(51:53) NBA’s Beyoncé Problem
(56:37) Can Americans Play Brits?
(59:32) Mike Tyson - Jake Paul Fight
(1:08:35) College Sports Playoffs
(1:17:52) NBA Shoe Deals
(1:24:19) NBA All-Star Format
(1:37:35) Back to CFB Playoffs
(1:46:23) Who’s the Heisman?
(1:52:41) That’s YOUR NUMBER?
(2:01:11) Tyler Still Hates Matt Eberflus
(2:05:21) Mike Tomlin’s Great
(2:08:45) Fantasy Recap
(2:12:34) NFL ROTY
(2:15:13) Top-Five QBs
(2:20:04) Who Beats the Lions?
(2:28:06) Jim Harbaugh’s Potential Legacy
(2:38:41) NCAA Basketball
