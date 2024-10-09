Coley & Trill React to Matt Eberflus Firing, ESPN’s Controversial NBA 25 Under 25 List

Coley and Trill return with fresh debates and bold takes that every sports fan needs to hear! The episode kicks off with their reactions to the Chicago Bears firing head coach Matt Eberflus, followed by a breakdown of the biggest moments from NFL Week 13, including discussions on Saquon Barkley's MVP chances and the state of the NFC North. The conversation then shifts to the NBA, where they dive deep into ESPN's controversial NBA 25 Under 25 rankings, debating LaMelo Ball's exclusion from the top 10 and whether Anthony Edwards should rank ahead of Paolo Banchero. Packed with hot takes and insightful commentary, this is an episode you won't want to miss! (0:00) Eberflus Is GONE! (3:54) Mick's Picks (6:34) Patriots vs. Colts (7:14) Week 13 Roundup (10:15) Coley's Thoughts on Bo Nix (22:23) CFB Playoffs (24:00) Rivalry Week (26:25) Ryan Day's Future (35:21) CFB Overtime Rules Are Terrible (42:12) NFL Coaches Moving to CFB? (46:36) Barry Sanders' Record (51:11) Thanksgiving Football Was Awful (53:50) NFL Week 13 Recap (56:13) Saquon Barkley for MVP? (57:53) Eric Dickerson Is UNDERRATED (1:02:49) Back to Barkley (1:04:34) NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat (1:05:32) The NFC North Is Wide Open (1:11:48) Fantasy Recap (1:12:44) Talking Hawk Tuah (1:14:44) Supporting the Arts (1:18:40) The Latest on Juan Soto (1:20:30) Dodgers Sign Blake Snell (1:23:25) Wicked Is Taking Over (1:28:35) Back to Soto (1:36:18) The State of the NFL (1:42:20) Eminem is a Lions Superfan (1:43:38) Drake's Lawsuits (1:53:20) Is a Second Kendrick Lamar Album Coming? (2:00:06) Tru Nutrition (2:04:52) ESPN's NBA 25 Under 25 (2:10:12) Is Tyler Herro Getting Disrespected? (2:16:01) Tyrese Haliburton vs. Tyrese Maxey: Who's Better? (2:18:20) LaMelo Ball Outside the Top 10 (2:23:33) Darius Garland's Potential (2:30:03) Jalen Johnson Has Been a Steal (2:33:24) Should Anthony Edwards Be Ahead of Paolo Banchero? (2:35:50) Alperen Şengün is a Silly Goose (2:44:06) NBA Ratings (2:45:51) The Ball Brothers (2:52:44) Where Would Cooper Flagg Fit on ESPN's List? (2:57:53) 2025 NBA Draft (3:00:17) It's Christmas Season