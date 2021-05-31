Think Like A CEO with Gary Keller & Jay Papasan

Each season and episode of Think Like A CEO weaves together timely topics and the lessons Gary Keller and Jay Papasan have learned from the helm of the most inn... More
Episode IV: Leverage - Get Purposeful with Your People
During a shift, chances are job descriptions within your business will shift as well. In this episode, Gary and Jay talk about getting clear on your business goals so that your budget, model, and org chart are built for success. Knowing your goals and KPIs will help you reveal the right plan for your business, and this includes the people you rely on to help you thrive during tough times.
2/13/2023
22:18
Episode III: Lead Generation - Fill the Top of Your Funnel
Recessions are a normal part of the business cycle. We know they are coming, so that means we should plan in advance. But when one hits, we still have to hunker down and figure out if we can survive. In this episode, Gary and Jay talk about how you can not only survive, but thrive. You’ll learn how important it is to look at your new numbers so you can create the right message, service your market, and increase your efforts when it comes to lead generation.
2/6/2023
28:34
Episode II: Income and Innovation - Master Your New Model & Math
When a shift happens you’re going to have a math challenge and you’re most likely going to have a challenge to your business model. In this episode, Gary and Jay talk about how to adjust your actions so that you are still hitting your core numbers and gaining market share. You’ll also learn how to reinvent your business model and add more value to your services so that you have a moat around your success.
1/30/2023
34:49
Episode I: Mindset - Charge the Storm
When a shift is in the air, it’s time to be the buffalo and charge the storm. Listen to Gary and Jay discuss how to have an evergreen mindset that turns change into a strategy. You’ll also learn about the six ways that you can flip your perspective for long-term success.
1/23/2023
40:06
Bonus Episode III: Interview with JL Collins, author of The Simple Path to Wealth
Make the wait for season 6 a little more bearable with this special TLACEO bonus episode where Gary and Jay travel The Simple Path to Wealth with author JL Collins. Tune in to hear how Collins stopped thinking about what money can buy and started thinking about what money can earn in order to cement his financial independence.
