Strange messages can shake even the strongest people. That is what happened in a small Michigan town when an Unknown Number began sending cruel texts to two young teens. What seemed like simple bullying slowly grew into something darker. This is the true story of how a community faced fear, confusion, and betrayal. All because of an Unknown Number.
Things I Learned Last Night is an educational comedy podcast where best friends Jaron Myers and Tim Stone talk about random topics and have fun all along the way. If you like learning, and laughing a whole lot while you do, then you’ll love TILLN. Watch or listen to this episode today!
Watch The Watcher of 657 BLVD: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xuDOQKnQEXY&t=8s
1:11:23
1:11:23
Apollo 13 | This Is the Problem Houston Had
The Apollo 13 mission began as a routine trip to the moon. At first, many people barely paid attention. NASA had already reached the moon twice by then. But everything changed when an explosion put three astronauts in danger. What started as a quiet mission soon became one of the most dramatic rescue efforts in space history.
Watch Dear Moon Project: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQGTeLL8LvA
57:15
57:15
Sarma Melngailis | He Told Her He'd Make Her Dog Immortal
The story of Sarma Melngailis is one of ambition, success, and a shocking scam that pulled her entire world apart. It begins with a bold dream in New York City and ends with a cross-country chase, unpaid employees, and millions of dollars missing. This tale shows how even the brightest people can be pulled into something they never expected.
Before any scam touched her life, Sarma Melngailis built a strong reputation in the food world. She co-founded Pure Food and Wine, one of the first upscale raw vegan restaurants in the country. The restaurant became an instant hot spot. Celebrities filled the dining room, and her brand “One Lucky Duck” boomed. For a while, she seemed unstoppable.
That changed when Sarma met a mysterious man named Shane, someone who would later be exposed as a con artist. He told dramatic stories about secret government missions, elite groups, and even strange interdimensional claims. Most shocking, he promised he could make her dog immortal if she proved her loyalty. Those promises opened the door to a devastating scam that would drain her money and control her life.
Watch Ike Herschkopf: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JHCJ6jNq-o&t=2385s
1:27:26
1:27:26
Bat Bombs | The Atom Bomb Saved Thousands of Bats
The bat bomb was one of the most unusual ideas to emerge from the World War II era. It mixed wildlife, explosive science, and creative military strategy. This unusual weapon did not gain fame, yet it reveals how far nations will go during war. Today, we can look back and learn from its wild history.
Watch Chrome Dome: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4EwVeOXf0k&t=558s
1:03:11
1:03:11
How XI Jinping Took Control of China
For decades, China has stood as one of the most powerful nations on earth. At the center of that rise stands one man, Xi Jinping. His story isn’t just about politics; it’s about power, control, and the transformation of an entire country. Understanding how Xi Jinping came to lead modern China gives us a glimpse into how influence and ideology can reshape the world.
Watch Putin: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mjeyj2bqSnI&t=2206s
You know when you can’t sleep at night so you Google everything about deep sea diving? Things I Learned Last Night (TILLN) is that, but in a podcast. Check us out on Spotify, Apple, or wherever else you get your podcasts