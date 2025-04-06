Era Ventures' Clelia Peters on Real Estate Tech and the Investment Landscape
How many venture investors once ran a residential real estate brokerage?Era Ventures Founder and Managing Partner Clelia Peters just might be the only one. In 2014, she took the reins at Warburg Realty, her family’s real estate brokerage firm and the largest independent brokerage in NYC. Along the way, she built one of the most impressive backgrounds in proptech investing, co-founding top accelerator program MetaProp and joining Bain Capital Ventures as a Venture Partner.Since going off on our own and founding Era Ventures with partner Raja Ghawi in 2021, Peters has taken an unorthodox approach to proptech venture investing. She’s hasn’t been afraid to bet on sticks-and-bricks concepts, backing companies working in the physical world including Truehold and Welcome Homes.Our conversation digs into her investment thesis as well as the broader real estate tech landscape, her process, the future of sticks-and-bricks concepts, and much more.Season Two is made possible with the support of Neutral. Neutral is redefining multifamily real estate with a focus on sustainability, resident health and well-being. For example, Neutral is building the tallest mass timber and Passive House residential building in the U.S with a state-of-art wellness club in Milwaukee. Beyond environmental impact, Neutral offers investors access to substantial sustainable tax credits and deductions. Accredited investors can explore available opportunities at invest.neutral.us or connect directly with their team to learn more.
Author Charles Marohn on How to Fix Cities
While Charles Marohn began his career as an engineer, he soon realized that the problems plaguing American urban design - particularly in the suburbs - ran deep. So he quit his engineering job and began writing about how to redesign cities for livability and people rather than cars. His work - including books Strong Towns and Confessions of a Recovering Engineer - became very influential in the New Urbanist movement and the past decade of innovation in urban design and real estate development.In this episode, Marohn joins Brad on the final episode of Season One of the Thesis Driven Leader Series to discuss the future of cities. We'll touch on the design and policy interventions that would save lives and improve our cities' finances as well as how real estate developers should approach designing better places. We'll also discuss the role that technology can - and cannot - play in making cities better.Marohn brings a perspective and insights that will be relevant for anyone looking to innovate in the built world.
Secrets of a Placemaker: Our Interview with Stephanie Blake
Real estate is nothing without people. Even the most beautiful, historic spaces occasionally need a boost, and Stephanie Blake is the magician making that happen. As CEO of Skylight, she’s responsible for activating spaces ranging from New York’s Moynihan Station and St. John’s Terminal to San Francisco’s Ferry Building and Detroit’s Michigan Central Station.Blake has built a reputation working with governments, brands, and real estate developers to build a sense of place and activity in incredible and often unconventional spaces. This week, she speaks with Brad about how she uses placemaking activations to bring vibrancy, purpose, and community to real estate of all types.Placemaking strategies have gained popularity for a variety of reasons; they help developers drive interim revenue, market a space that might be challenging for the public to understand and encourage businesses to come to an area that might otherwise be lacking. Skylight’s brand of activation is a powerful toolkit for developers and governments alike, particularly as cities reconsider the role of offices, gathering places and central business districts in a post-pandemic world.Through her work, Blake puts her background in history to work. Each Skylight project begins with studying the context of space including both the history and the neighborhood. And it culminates working with brands to create extraordinary experiences in those spaces like NY Fashion Week, food festivals and concerts - to name just a few.This interview is full of rich insights about how developers can position their spaces to be welcoming places from day one, including the power of a blank canvas and lessons for operators repurposing challenging spaces.
Zillow Founder Spencer Rascoff on Building & Investing in the Future of Proptech
Spencer Rascoff has had an extraordinary career as a leading real estate tech founder and investor. As the founder of Zillow, he revolutionized how homebuyers, sellers, and agents market and discover listings. More recently, he launched Pacaso, a fractional ownership platform for second homes which now serves the owners of more than 1,400 homes. Since leaving Zillow, Spencer has been a prolific figure in the real estate tech world - he’s been an active founder or executive in dozens of startups and an investor in hundreds through his VC fund 75 & Sunny and others. We’re delighted to share Spencer’s unique perspective and predictions about the future of real estate and technology in this episode of the Thesis Driven Leader Series. In this conversation, Spencer and Brad discuss a number of topics including:The big opportunities in real estate right now, the problems that need solvingWhat Spencer belives the most important proptech problem will be in the 2030sWhere AI can be helpful in proptech (and where it probably won’t be)His take on the DOJ’s commissions lawsuit on the brokerage industry and real estate more broadlySpencer’s experience investing and his advice about the role investors should play in portfolio companies.Enjoy! And if you’re enjoying our podcast, please visit www.thesisdriven.com for a deep dive into emerging real estate themes and the innovators capitalizing on them.
Rise of the Rest: the Thesis Driving Steve Case
Steve Case has spent the past 40 years at the intersection of technology, cities, and innovation. He was one of the leaders of the internet revolution as the founder and chairman of AOL. Since then, he’s dedicated himself to investment in entrepreneurs and innovation as the founder of the venture firm Revolution. Along the way, Case developed a thesis for investment and economic growth that’s a little different than that of most venture investors: a belief in the emergence of places beyond traditional tech hubs–cities that haven’t traditionally been the focus on venture investment but have tremendous potential. Through Revolutions’ seed and growth funds, Case and his team have made “The Rise of the Rest” their guiding philosophy. They look for companies where place matters, and they like to invest in “Rise of the Rest” cities that are likely to benefit from increasing innovation and investment int he coming years. He writes all about this in “The Rise of the Rest, a book he published in 2022. This is a fast-moving conversation that covers a number of topics. Brad and Steve discuss the characteristics of rising cities and which ones get them particularly excited. They talk about innovation districts and their particular importance as talent disperses beyond traditional tech hubs. They discuss why the next wave of startups will all have a policy aspect whether they’re healthtech, fintech, proptech or any other major tech sector. They also go into more detail about what the Revolution team looks for in startups and how they run their investments … and how their unique venture thesis has given rise to a fund dedicated to investing in real estate in rising cities. With a worldview anchored in place and innovation, Case’s insights and predictions are invaluable to anyone with a stake in venture, real estate, innovation, the future of urban spaces and policy. To read our weekly newsletter, please visit us at www.thesisdriven.com. Enjoy!
