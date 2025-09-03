E157: What Even Is Wealth Energetics and Abundance Mindset?
Money is deeply personal - and for many of us, it's also painful.In this episode, Jamie Sea sits down with her producer & director Natalie to explore how we navigate the emotional and energetic layers of money, especially when shame is present or receiving feels unsafe.This isn’t solely about financial abundance, it’s about rewriting the emotional patterns and nervous system responses you’ve inherited around money, worth, and what you’re allowed to receive.From subconscious guilt and inherited beliefs to naming your bank account “The Giving Tree,” this is a grounded, expansive conversation that will shift the way you see money - and yourself.Whether you're navigating scarcity, fixed income, emotional blocks around earning, or simply wanting a new perspective… this episode will meet you where you are.💡 What We're Covering in This Episode:The emotional and energetic side of moneyWhy "money is a neutral tool" changes everythingGuilt around earning more than your familyFear of being seen as greedy or disconnectedA daily nervous system-based practice for financial safetyThe link between attachment styles and your money habitsHow to shift your relationship to money through gratitude, renaming, and presenceFind Us + Links to Resources:🎙️Listen to Mind Body Millions - Jamie’s Private Podcast (for only $27!). An 8 part episode series on aligning your subconscious mind & nervous system with your money goals.https://thejamiesea.com/mind-body-millions?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=Shownotes&utm_campaign=Sept3💌 Learn about Currency Academy - https://thejamiesea.com/the-currency-academy?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=Shownotes&utm_campaign=Sept3🌙 Visit Jamie’s Website + Dive Into Her Work → https://thejamiesea.com/#hero?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=Shownotes&utm_campaign=Sept3✨ Find Jamie on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jamieseaofficial/
E156: What If Marketing Could Feel Easier? Understand Visibility Archetypes
If you’ve ever felt like marketing should be easier… this episode is your permission slip.In this solo episode, Jamie peels back the curtain on what aligned marketing really means…and why forcing yourself to show up in ways that don’t feel good is the fastest way to lose your voice (and your momentum).She shares personal stories from the messy middle: crying in her car before filming, second-guessing her content, and learning how to build a rhythm that supports her energy instead of draining it.You’ll also hear about the four Visibility Archetypes: The Voice, The Guide, The Curator, and The Firestarter - and how understanding yours can unlock a whole new way of creating.Whether you’re burned out, stuck in “shoulds,” or craving a content process that fits and feels like you - this is the episode.🎙️ What We're Covering in This Episode:How Jamie built her business by ignoring the rulesWhy “marketing pressure” creates nervous system dysregulationHow to find your most magnetic content styleA breakdown of the 4 Visibility ArchetypesWhy some people freeze when being seen online — and how to unlock itTips for discovering what kind of content you actually enjoy creatingFind Us + Links to Resources:🔮 Take the free Visibility Archetype Quiz → https://thejamiesea.com/findmytype-start?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=Shownotes&utm_campaign=Aug27💌 Step into The Broadcast Room (Jamie’s $27/month content membership) → https://thejamiesea.com/thebroadcastroom?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=Shownotes&utm_campaign=Aug27🌙 Visit Jamie’s Website + Dive Into Her Work → https://thejamiesea.com/#hero?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=Shownotes&utm_campaign=Aug27✨ Find Jamie on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jamieseaofficial/
E:155 Infertility, Entrepreneurship, and Using your Voice with the Founder of Spare Pair
Jamie Sea is joined by her longtime friend and CEO Club Co-Coach Sarah Fasolo, founder of Spare Pair - a sustainable backup underwear every woman needs. But buckle up, because this is more than a product story…Sarah opens up about her five-year fertility journey, including three failed IVF rounds, and the subconscious healing work that helped her conceive naturally after years of trying. You’ll hear how that journey led her to invent Spare Pair, and how she overcame fear, visibility blocks, and imposter syndrome to bring her product into the world — and eventually into Walmart online.This is a conversation about resilience, visibility, entrepreneurship, and using your voice when it would be easier to stay quiet. If you’re building something, healing something, or holding something tender - this one’s for you.💡 What We’re Covering in This Episode:Sarah’s 5-year infertility journey (including IVF and IUI)The surprising role subconscious healing + EFT played in her pregnancyHow Spare Pair was born from a moment of frustration and unmet needWhat it’s really like to start a product-based business from scratchThe emotional challenge of showing up and being visible as a founderThe support systems that made the differenceBuilding a brand rooted in mission, not just salesSarah’s advice for anyone starting their business journeyFind Us + Links to Resources:🎙️Get Access to the Private Course Creator Podcast 👀The $47 podcast that takes you from “I could create a course someday” to “Here’s the offer, here’s the price, and here’s why it’s going to sell.”https://thejamiesea.com/the-course-creator-podcast?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=Shownotes&utm_campaign=Aug20📌 Work with Jamie & Sarah in The CEO Club! https://therisingwolf.com/ceo-club?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=Shownotes&utm_campaign=Aug20✨ Find Jamie on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jamieseaofficial/✨ Find Sarah on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sarah.fasolo/✨ Spare Pair on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sparepair.underwear/✨ Check out the Jamie Sea Website: https://thejamiesea.com/#hero?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=Shownotes&utm_campaign=Aug20Disclaimer: This episode is for educational and informational purposes only, and reflects personal experiences and opinions. It is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or fertility journey.
E154: What to do when your business feels out of alignment
What happens when your business no longer feels like home?In this raw and revealing episode, Jamie Sea is joined by her creative producer/director, Natalie, who turns the tables and interviews Jamie about a pivotal moment in her business - the moment she realized her brand wasn’t feeling aligned.Together, they unpack what it looks like to shift & rebuild intentionally, how to tell the difference between self-sabotage and soul-alignment, and what it actually feels like to rebuild something that finally fits.If you’ve been feeling frustrated, stuck, or like your voice no longer matches your offers… this episode will land.🎧 This is about more than branding - it’s about reclaiming your voice, your message, and your mission.💡 What We’re Covering in This Episode:The real story behind Jamie’s rebrand and alignment shiftHow to know when you’ve outgrown your brand (or your role in it)The difference between self-sabotage and true misalignmentHow nervous system regulation plays into clarity, creativity, and pivotingWhat it feels like when the message isn’t yours anymoreWhy strategy alone will never be enough if your heart isn’t in itTangible steps to recalibrate when nothing feels clear thejamiesea.com
E153: How to Turn 1:1 Work Into a Profitable Online Offer
If you’ve ever wondered what part of your 1:1 work would make the perfect digital offer - this is the episode for you.Jamie shares how she built her very first online course (with no roadmap), why passion trumps profitability every time, and the one shift that helped her create a six-figure digital product while staying in full alignment. You’ll learn how to extract the right piece of your client process, simplify it, and build a course that sells on repeat…without burning out or trying to be everything to everyone.If you're overwhelmed by too many ideas or unsure what to focus on first, this conversation will give you both clarity and calm.✨💡 What We’re Covering in This Episode:The exact moment Jamie knew she had a teachable offerWhy your passion is the most profitable thingHow to choose the one piece of your client process to teachWhy jam-packing your course is hurting your student’s resultsThe mindset + nervous system regulation required to sell passivelyReal examples from Jamie’s early journey as an educatorHow to build a simple, clear, sellable curriculum🎓 Watch Jamie’s free masterclass - learn how to take what’s working with your 1:1 client process and sell it to many:[Watch My Free Masterclass The Course Creator’s Launch Lab]📌Learn more about Jamie’s signature program, The CEO Club [JOIN MY COURSE THE CEO CLUB]
The Jamie Sea Show is for visionary entrepreneurs ready to create rich, regulated success. Jamie Sea--author, mama, and 8-figure founder, helps you expand your wealth capacity, own your voice, and build a business that feels as good as it looks. Through conversations on wealth energetics, nervous system safety, messaging, and passive income, Jamie shows you how to grow a business that’s rooted in softness, strategy, and soul—one that lets you be seen, heard, and paid for who you really are.