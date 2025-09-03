E:155 Infertility, Entrepreneurship, and Using your Voice with the Founder of Spare Pair

Jamie Sea is joined by her longtime friend and CEO Club Co-Coach Sarah Fasolo, founder of Spare Pair - a sustainable backup underwear every woman needs. But buckle up, because this is more than a product story…Sarah opens up about her five-year fertility journey, including three failed IVF rounds, and the subconscious healing work that helped her conceive naturally after years of trying. You'll hear how that journey led her to invent Spare Pair, and how she overcame fear, visibility blocks, and imposter syndrome to bring her product into the world — and eventually into Walmart online.This is a conversation about resilience, visibility, entrepreneurship, and using your voice when it would be easier to stay quiet. If you're building something, healing something, or holding something tender - this one's for you.💡 What We're Covering in This Episode:Sarah's 5-year infertility journey (including IVF and IUI)The surprising role subconscious healing + EFT played in her pregnancyHow Spare Pair was born from a moment of frustration and unmet needWhat it's really like to start a product-based business from scratchThe emotional challenge of showing up and being visible as a founderThe support systems that made the differenceBuilding a brand rooted in mission, not just salesSarah's advice for anyone starting their business journeyDisclaimer: This episode is for educational and informational purposes only, and reflects personal experiences and opinions. It is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or fertility journey.