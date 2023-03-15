An inclusive podcast where you can find a 5-minute mini meditation, get lost in an ASMR moment, and hear life advice in one welcoming spot. Created to provide m... More
Available Episodes
5 of 21
[Video] Imposter Syndrome.
Imposter syndrome AKA feelings of self-doubt, like you don't deserve opportunities, or don't belong in a particular space. These feelings often lead us to struggle in environments where we're being evaluated, like school or work. Today M.E.C. dives into her own ongoing journey in confronting her imposter syndrome, what helps her in times of doubt, and exploring how intersectionality plays a role. Here's to believing in ourselves, even when our inner critic and unwelcoming spaces make it more difficult. As always, you've got this. 🧡
Link: Watch the video version of this episode here
Link: Join the Geneva group chat for the podcast here.
Connect with M.E.C. here:
Pinterest
YouTube
Instagram
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/musingsofmec/message
3/30/2023
31:36
Mini Meditation: Weekly Reflection Exercise
A mini meditation teaching you to reflect on both the good and not-so-great parts of your week. By learning to acknowledge your emotions in different moments, and how situations continue to affect us, we can learn to process our week in a reflective and non-intimidating way.
Try out our new community space to interact/ask questions/vibe with M.E.C. and other listeners. Let me know what topics you want to hear about, chat about your week, and more. Join the Geneva group here.
As always, you've got this.
Connect with M.E.C. here:
Pinterest
YouTube
Instagram
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/musingsofmec/message
3/15/2023
7:26
How to recover from a difficult week
We all have weeks that frankly suck from time to time. In this episode, M.E.C. discusses how she's dealing with the mental and physical stress that accompanies a difficult week in life. From fostering a growth mindset to allowing yourself to indulge without guilt, this episode is great for anyone who wants to take steps to support themselves even when life seems to be doing its worst.
Try out our new community space to interact/ask questions/vibe with M.E.C. and other listeners. Let me know what topics you want to hear about, chat about your week, and more. Join the Geneva group here.
As always, you've got this.
Connect with M.E.C. here:
Pinterest
YouTube
Instagram
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/musingsofmec/message
3/10/2023
29:12
Mini Meditation: Self Care Body Scan
In this 10 minute mini meditation, M.E.C. leads a short body scan and guides you in learning how your stress may manifest physically. With this information, you can learn to identify some of your mental and physical needs, and plan out some self care techniques to help. This meditation is designed to be listened to when ever you need a guide to slowing down, tapping into your physical form, and reflecting on the question: "How do you really feel right now?".
As always, you've got this.
Connect with M.E.C. here:
Pinterest
YouTube
Instagram
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/musingsofmec/message
3/5/2023
10:18
Why is it hard to take care of myself?
Many of us humans are not good at taking care of ourselves. As Valentine's Day approaches, M.E.C. takes a deeper look into what self love could look like through the lens of taking care of our emotional needs. From the guilt we associate with putting ourselves first to prioritizing our own fulfillment, M.E.C. breaks down her approach to sustainable self care throughout the week.
As always, you've got this.
Connect with M.E.C. here:
Pinterest
YouTube
Instagram
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/musingsofmec/message
An inclusive podcast where you can find a 5-minute mini meditation, get lost in an ASMR moment, and hear life advice in one welcoming spot. Created to provide my younger-self with the mental health tools I wish I had, this space is for anyone who wants to affirm their thoughts, however weird, intrusive, or imaginative they may be. An enriching space for marginalized humans, this podcast seeks to make the concept of well-being a little less elite and elusive. Hosted by Black wellness creator, medical student, and immigrant kid: M.E.C.