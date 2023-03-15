Why is it hard to take care of myself?

Many of us humans are not good at taking care of ourselves. As Valentine's Day approaches, M.E.C. takes a deeper look into what self love could look like through the lens of taking care of our emotional needs. From the guilt we associate with putting ourselves first to prioritizing our own fulfillment, M.E.C. breaks down her approach to sustainable self care throughout the week. As always, you've got this.