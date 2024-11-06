Talk it Out Podcast with Wee Talkers

Bonus Episode: Jingle, Jingle + Winter Songs [story time for kids!]
Jingle, Jingle by Nicola Smee is a delightful, rhyming picture book about Mr. Horse taking his animal friends on a fun-filled winter sleigh ride through the snow.
Bonus Episode: Toot Toot Beep Beep [Story Time for kids!]
Episode #4: Best Books for Toddlers
Want to boost your toddler’s language skills and love for reading? In this episode of the Talk It Out Podcast, Carly and Katie dive into their favorite books for toddlers, explaining how specific types of books can support language development, spark curiosity, and keep little ones engaged.
Tune in for practical tips on choosing books that match your child’s interests, books about daily routines, rhyming stories, nonfiction, and interactive styles that encourage back-and-forth exchanges.
Special Resources:
Free Toddler Book List: Download Wee Talkers’ free toddler book list, full of book recommendations tailored to support language development: WeeTalkers.com/books-download.
The Songs+Stories membership is an intentional, slow-paced video series for toddlers, designed to support early literacy skills. Find out more at weetalkers.com/songsandstories
Reading with busy toddlers
Books Mentioned in this Episode:
Brown Bear Brown Bear What do you see
Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed
Richard Scarry’s Busy Town
Cycle City
Today
Wheels on the Bus by Jane Cabrera
Dig!
Maisy series
Leo/Lola series
Henry Helps
Books are a powerful tool for language development and bonding with your toddler. Hit play to hear Carly and Katie’s top picks and tips!
Episode #3: Why Isn't My 2 Year Old Talking Yet? How to Help
Is your 2-year-old not saying much yet? Wondering why, and what you can do to help? You’re not alone.
In this episode, Carly and Katie dive into a question they hear from parents all the time: why isn’t my toddler talking yet?
If you’re feeling stressed or confused about your child’s speech progress, this episode will ease your concerns with clear answers, simple strategies, and practical tips you can start using today.
Episode Highlights:
Common Language Milestones for ToddlersFind out what’s typical by age two, from vocabulary size to early sentence combinations.
Pre-Talking Skills to EncourageCarly and Katie emphasize crucial foundational language skills like imitation, shared attention, and understanding directions—all of which pave the way for first words.
Three Simple Strategies to Try at HomeThe Wee Talkers team shares their go-to tips for encouraging language at home:
Knowing When to Seek HelpNot all late talkers catch up on their own, and Carly and Katie share signs that might indicate a need for professional support, from family history to missed milestones.
Accessible Support OptionsFrom Early Intervention Programs to university clinics and teletherapy, they outline a variety of ways to access help, including Wee Talkers’ TalkToddler course for at-home guidance.
Additional Resources:
Free Milestones ChecklistCurious about your toddler’s communication progress? Download Wee Talkers’ free toddler milestones checklist at weetalkers.com/toddler.
TalkToddler CourseFor parents wanting step-by-step support, the TalkToddler course offers strategies you can use daily to support language growth, whether you’re waiting for an evaluation or adding to what you’re already doing.
Episode #2: Help! My Toddler Mixes Up Pronouns
In this episode of Talk It Out, Katie and Carly tackle the topic of pronouns—a common area of confusion for toddlers. If your little one is mixing up pronouns like “me,” “you,” “my,” and “I,” don’t worry; it’s a normal part of language development!
Tune in as Carly and Katie break down when kids typically start using pronouns correctly and offer practical tips to support your child’s understanding and use of pronouns.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
Typical pronoun development: When kids generally begin using “I,” “you,” “my,” “he,” “she,” and more
Why pronouns can be tricky for toddlers – Understanding why it’s common for young children to mix them up
Practical tips for teaching pronouns – Games, books, and strategies to support pronoun learning in everyday routines
Whether you’re using picture books, turn-taking games, or simple language scripts, Carly and Katie offer easy and effective ways to help toddlers master pronouns. Plus, learn about common milestones and when to seek support if pronoun confusion persists.
Resources Mentioned in This Episode:
Wee Talkers Toddler Language Milestones Checklist – Track your child’s communication progress and discover ways to support them.
Racoon Rumpus is a game we love for practicing pronouns and turn taking
Pronouns blog post with age ranges and tips
Helping you nurture your child’s speech and language development with confidence! Hosted by Carly and Katie, pediatric speech therapists and moms, this podcast is packed with practical tips, expert insights, and encouragement to help your child thrive in speech and language development. Whether you're wondering about milestones, curious about how to best support your child, or choosing the best books and toys, we’re here to help—without the overwhelm. Tune in for answers to your biggest questions, relatable stories, and plenty of encouragement along the way!