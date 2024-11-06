Talk it Out Podcast with Wee Talkers

Episode #2: Help! My Toddler Mixes Up Pronouns

In this episode of Talk It Out, Katie and Carly tackle the topic of pronouns—a common area of confusion for toddlers. If your little one is mixing up pronouns like “me,” “you,” “my,” and “I,” don’t worry; it’s a normal part of language development! Tune in as Carly and Katie break down when kids typically start using pronouns correctly and offer practical tips to support your child’s understanding and use of pronouns. In this episode, you’ll learn: Typical pronoun development: When kids generally begin using “I,” “you,” “my,” “he,” “she,” and more Why pronouns can be tricky for toddlers – Understanding why it’s common for young children to mix them up Practical tips for teaching pronouns – Games, books, and strategies to support pronoun learning in everyday routines Whether you’re using picture books, turn-taking games, or simple language scripts, Carly and Katie offer easy and effective ways to help toddlers master pronouns. Plus, learn about common milestones and when to seek support if pronoun confusion persists. Resources Mentioned in This Episode: Wee Talkers Toddler Language Milestones Checklist – Track your child’s communication progress and discover ways to support them. Racoon Rumpus is a game we love for practicing pronouns and turn taking Pronouns blog post with age ranges and tips Our blog is a great resource for families to learn more about baby and toddler language development Follow Us & Get More Support: Visit WeeTalkers.com for additional resources. Follow us on Instagram @weetalkers for tips, activities, and a supportive community. If you enjoyed this episode, don’t forget to share it with a friend or leave a review to help other parents discover the show. Thanks for tuning in!