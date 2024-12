The Wayback #52 | Eddie Bravo

This week, Eddie Bravo takes a seat in The Wayback! ("Look Into It" podcast, the band Hook Thieves). In this episode, Eddie takes us back to what it was like growing up in Southern California in the 70s and 80s. He gets nostalgic about the excitement he felt as a kid when going to the original big box departments stores, like Gemco, Montgomery ward and J.J. Newberry's. Then Ryan and Eddie do a deep dive on the iconic rock band Kiss, including their movie Phantom of the Park, and merchandise like Kiss dolls and the Kiss remote control van. They also reminisce about other toys from their youth, such as chopper big wheels and the classic Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle. Eddie then talks about some of the things they did to pass the time back in school in the 80s, like drawing on Pee-Chee folders, and pencil fighting. Lastly, don't miss Eddie reminiscing about the origins of his music career.