The Wayback #52 | Eddie Bravo This week, Eddie Bravo takes a seat in The Wayback! ("Look Into It" podcast, the band Hook Thieves). In this episode, Eddie takes us back to what it was like growing up in Southern California in the 70s and 80s. He gets nostalgic about the excitement he felt as a kid when going to the original big box departments stores, like Gemco, Montgomery ward and J.J. Newberry's. Then Ryan and Eddie do a deep dive on the iconic rock band Kiss, including their movie Phantom of the Park, and merchandise like Kiss dolls and the Kiss remote control van. They also reminisce about other toys from their youth, such as chopper big wheels and the classic Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle. Eddie then talks about some of the things they did to pass the time back in school in the 80s, like drawing on Pee-Chee folders, and pencil fighting. Lastly, don't miss Eddie reminiscing about the origins of his music career.

The Wayback #51 | Eleanor Kerrigan This week, Eleanor Kerrigan takes a seat in The Wayback! (Check out her special "No Country For Old Women" on YouTube). In this episode, Eleanor takes us back to the absolute chaos of growing up one of ten children in 1970s Philadelphia. She reminisces about long, smoke-filled car rides with her entire family of 12, looking old enough to buy liquor as a teenager, and her and her brothers taking joy rides in the dryer. Then Ryan and Eleanor commiserate about the awfulness of living in a house with one bathroom that you had to share with your siblings. Eleanor also gets nostalgic about the good old days of the NHL, and the time her mom took the kids to see the legendary Broad Street Bullies.

The Wayback #50 | Ryan Long This week, Ryan Long takes a seat in The Wayback! (Check out his special "Problem Solved" on YouTube, and his podcast "The Boyscast"). This episode kicks off with both Ryans doing a deep dive on the birth of sneaker culture in 80s/90s. They get into the iconic Reebok Pumps, Air Jordans, Iversons, and classics like Magic and Bird's Converse. Then Ryan Long gets nostalgic about growing up in the suburbs of Toronto in the mid 90s. He reminisces about skateboarding, high school pranks, and the massive cultural influence of Eminem. Like any good Canadian boy, Ryan also reflects on his once promising hockey career, and the successful pivot he made into music with his band The Johnstones. Also, don't miss the story about the time his apartment was stormed by a Canadian SWAT team!

The Wayback #49 | Shapel Lacey This week, Shapel Lacey takes a seat in The Wayback! ("Lesser Known Characters" podcast). In this episode, Shapel takes us back to what it was like growing up in Mesa, Arizona, in the early 90s. He talks about being raised by a teenage stepdad, taking his first family vacation at 20-years old, getting paid to attend summer school, and going full Bruce Lee on some kid in the elementary school bathroom. Ryan and Shapel then do a deep dive on some of their favorite movies and TV shows from back in the day, including Silver Streak, Kung-Fu, Mama's Family, Good Times, What's Happening, Hogan's Heroes, Sanford and Son, and the Jeffersons. Also, don't miss Shapel reminiscing about cheer camp and one of the most horrific hook up stories of all time!

The Wayback #48 | Luenell This week, Luenell takes a seat in The Wayback! ("Hacks" on HBO Max, Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club, Las Vegas). In this episode, Luenell takes us back to what it was like growing up in 1970s Oakland, CA. She gets nostalgic about moving out to the white suburbs of Castro Valley, wrecking her Mom's Plymouth Barracuda, equestrian lessons, and sneaking out of the house to go back and see her friends in Oakland. Luenell then blows Ryan's mind when she recalls summer vacations in the South, where they could never travel without their Green Book. Also, don't miss Luenell reminiscing about sneaking into movies and theater hopping, first boyfriends, her brief foray into the Black Panthers, and sucking at sports.

About The Wayback with Ryan Sickler Ryan Sickler and his guests take a seat in “The Wayback” for a nostalgic, wild ride filled with laughter, fond memories, and a touch of wistful reflection. Buckle up. Podcast website