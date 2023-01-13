The military experience creates challenges most people don’t understand. And while there are many great organizations helping heal the physical wounds of battle... More
Episode 151 • Movement Mortgage
Movement Mortgage was created to be different. Founded in 2008, amidst one of the biggest financial meltdowns in American history, Movement set forth on a mission to create a Movement of Change in the mortage industry, in corporate cultures and in communities. For Movement, it all comes back to the mission: to love and value people in everything they do. In this episode, Movement Mortgage Loan Officer Dallas Tarleton unpacks what sets Movement apart in the mortgage industry, and how they come alongside to uniquely equip those in the military community as they navigate the often-stressful homebuying landscape. To learn more about Movement, visit https://movement.com, and to connect with Dallas directly, visit https://lo.movement.com/dallas-tarleton/home.
3/6/2023
35:24
Episode 150 • Operation Uplift
Operation Uplift was born out of a desire to send smiles to heroes far from home for the holidays. It all began in 2017 when Jason Simonin and Michelle "Mickey" Carlson teamed up to send holiday care packages to 69 service members with the 35th Infantry Division unit. From those humble beginnings their efforts quickly grew, and with the overwhelming support of communities far and wide, Operation Uplift has gone on to send over 7,000 care packages to deployed troops. In this episode, Jason and Mickey share the story of how Operation Uplift began, their passion for the military community at home and abroad, and how people can get involved. Find out more about Operation Uplift at https://helpuplift.org.
2/6/2023
42:19
Episode 149 • Leading with Honor (feat. Col. Leon "Lee" Ellis)
Leon "Lee" Ellis is a retired United States Air Force colonel, award-winning author, speaker, and consultant. Ellis gained notoriety when, as a fighter pilot in the Vietnam War, he was shot down, captured, and spent over five years as a prisoner of war in Hanoi and surrounding areas. In this episode, Lee shares the story of his capture, how he survived and endured to the moment of his release and beyond, and came to experience true and lasting resilience and healing. Through Lee's difficult POW experience, 14 principles emerged that helped him and his comrades survive to return with honor. You can learn more about these principles and more at https://www.leadingwithhonor.com.
1/30/2023
34:49
Episode 148 • Stand Up for Heroes
On January 29, 2006, Bob Woodruff was reporting on the transfer of power between US and Iraqi security forces for ABC's "World News Tonight" when his armored vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb. Life for Bob and his entire family changed in an instant, as he sustained a life-threatening traumatic brain injury. Bob spent 36 days in a medically-induced coma at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where his wife Lee got to know the families of service members dealing with the impact of hidden injuries such as traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and depression. As Bob recovered, the experience inspired the Woodruff family. They resolved to ensure that our nation's impacted veterans, service members, and their families have access to the highest level of support and resources they deserve, for as long as they need it. In this episode, we're joined by Dave Woodruff, brother of Bob and co-founder and Chief Development Officer of the Bob Woodruff Foundation, where he unpacks the history and mission of the Foundation, which invites people to stand up for heroes by helping our impacted veterans, service members, their families, and their caregivers thrive. Find out more at https://bobwoodrufffoundation.org/.
1/13/2023
48:24
Episode 147 • Faith, Family and Fighter Jets (Part 2)
Picking up where we left off on The Warrior's Journey podcast, Colonel Todd "Riddler" Riddle continues unpacking his new book – Faith, Family and Fighter Jets: How to Live Life to the Full with Grit and Grace. Riddle's first person recollections of pulling the trigger on a GAU-8 Avenger 30mm canon on an A-10, firing Maverick missiles, using Night Vision Goggles, or laughably failing while coaching children's sports draw readers toward discovering an authentic and practical faith—one that opens the hearts of believers and those seeking to invite the greater presence of Christ across the key dimensions of their lives. Each chapter of Faith, Family and Fighter Jets concludes with key Thunderbolt takeaways for consideration and life application. His experiences convey lessons of faith and leadership forged from a life of military service in harm's way; a missional life calling where the stakes of success and failure are at the highest possible levels. Visit https://thunderboltleadership.com to order Faith, Family and Fighter Jets today!
