Episode 148 • Stand Up for Heroes

On January 29, 2006, Bob Woodruff was reporting on the transfer of power between US and Iraqi security forces for ABC's "World News Tonight" when his armored vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb. Life for Bob and his entire family changed in an instant, as he sustained a life-threatening traumatic brain injury. Bob spent 36 days in a medically-induced coma at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where his wife Lee got to know the families of service members dealing with the impact of hidden injuries such as traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and depression. As Bob recovered, the experience inspired the Woodruff family. They resolved to ensure that our nation's impacted veterans, service members, and their families have access to the highest level of support and resources they deserve, for as long as they need it. In this episode, we're joined by Dave Woodruff, brother of Bob and co-founder and Chief Development Officer of the Bob Woodruff Foundation, where he unpacks the history and mission of the Foundation, which invites people to stand up for heroes by helping our impacted veterans, service members, their families, and their caregivers thrive.