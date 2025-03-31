The Warband: A World of Warcraft Podcast

Season 2 has brought a ton of positive changes to the game! But have things also improved for our healers? Plenty to discuss this week, especially with our special guest and Cutting Edge raider, Mothravita! Send us a textJoin us on Discord at: https://discord.gg/2usJfbCMAeSwag's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/the_swaglockSwag's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheSwaglockSwag's X: https://x.com/TSwaglockWant To Partner With The Warband Podcast? Reach Out To Us At: [email protected]
--------
1:49:44
ep29: Class Balance Is NOT a Real Problem
After a RWF with no DK's in it, we ask the question "Does Class Balance Even Matter?". The answers will surprise you on this week's episode of The Warband where we discuss everything wow related.
--------
1:41:04
ep28: Could Season 2 Be Better Than Season 1?
We take a quick break from binging season 2 content to bring you another episode of The Warband, your favorite podcast for all things World of Warcraft!
--------
1:38:34
ep27: Season 2 First Impressions w/ Friends
Join Swag and Friends this week as we discuss our first impressions of Season 2 from The War Within. While Chicken is out of town, we've got 4 extra guests to fill his spot and talk all things World of Warcraft!
Xortiq's Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/xortiqdn
--------
1:48:09
ep26: D.R.I.V.E. into Undermine: Exploring Patch 11.1
Join us as we dig into World of Warcraft's Patch 11.1 "Undermined," spotlighting the gritty Undermine zone, customizable D.R.I.V.E. mounts, and the epic Liberation of Undermine raid.
Join us as we discuss everything World of Warcraft! Swaglock and Chicken sit down weekly to talk about the community, gameplay, raids, dungeons, lore, and more!Join us on Discord at: https://discord.gg/2usJfbCMAe