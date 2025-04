The Warband: A World of Warcraft Podcast

ep29: Class Balance Is NOT a Real Problem

After a RWF with no DK's in it, we ask the question "Does Class Balance Even Matter?". The answers will surprise you on this week's episode of The Warband where we discuss everything wow related.