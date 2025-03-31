Powered by RND
The Warband: A World of Warcraft Podcast

The Warband
Join us as we discuss everything World of Warcraft! Swaglock and Chicken sit down weekly to talk about the community, gameplay, raids, dungeons, lore, and more!...
  • ep30: Where Are All The Healers? ft. Mothravita
    1:49:44
    1:49:44
  ep29: Class Balance Is NOT a Real Problem
    After a RWF with no DK's in it, we ask the question "Does Class Balance Even Matter?". The answers will surprise you on this week's episode of The Warband where we discuss everything wow related.
    1:41:04
  ep28: Could Season 2 Be Better Than Season 1?
    We take a quick break from binging season 2 content to bring you another episode of The Warband, your favorite podcast for all things World of Warcraft!
    1:38:34
  ep27: Season 2 First Impressions w/ Friends
    Join Swag and Friends this week as we discuss our first impressions of Season 2 from The War Within. While Chicken is out of town, we've got 4 extra guests to fill his spot and talk all things World of Warcraft!
    1:48:09
  ep26: D.R.I.V.E. into Undermine: Exploring Patch 11.1
    Join us as we dig into World of Warcraft's Patch 11.1 "Undermined," spotlighting the gritty Undermine zone, customizable D.R.I.V.E. mounts, and the epic Liberation of Undermine raid.
    1:35:05

About The Warband: A World of Warcraft Podcast

Join us as we discuss everything World of Warcraft! Swaglock and Chicken sit down weekly to talk about the community, gameplay, raids, dungeons, lore, and more!
