American Express Exposed: The Dark Side of Woke Policies

In this eye-opening episode of 'The Vivek Show,' host Vivek Ramaswamy is joined by guests Nick Williams and Kenny Xu, who reveal the unexpected alliance between corporate America and the woke movement. Nick shares his personal experience at American Express, where he was pushed out of the company due to controversial racial policies. Together, they explore how these practices are eroding the culture of merit and hard work in the United States. Additionally, Kenny Xu introduces his new book, "School of Woke: How Critical Race Theory Infiltrated Our Schools and Why We Need to Reclaim Them."

Kenny Xu is a commentator on education, identity politics, and meritocracy. He is the author of An Inconvenient Minority and School of Woke. As the President of Color Us United, he works to create a more inclusive and equitable society.

Nick Williams is a former employee of American Express, where he worked for over eight years as an Iowa-based manager of business development. His termination in March 2021 sparked his determination to speak out against the company's controversial racial policies.

Time-Codes:
00:21 - Vivek Ramaswamy discusses the mystery of the arranged marriage between corporate America and the woke movement.
01:18 - Introduction of guests Nick Williams and Kenny Xu, who have been fighting back against the trend in corporate America.
02:17 - Nick shares his personal experience at American Express and how he was pushed out of the company.
10:20 - Vivek Ramaswamy questions the motivations behind American Express's actions regarding race and relaxing standards for specific objectives.
11:09 - Kenny Xu reveals that American Express provided a 15% bonus for firing white males and hiring people of color, according to the company's documents.
12:07 - Kenny Xu suggests that American Express's decision to "go woke" might be an attempt to deflect attention from federal investigations and charges against the company.
20:13 - Vivek discusses the origins of the word merit and its connection to America, highlighting the importance of rewarding results and effort.
21:53 - Vivek asks Nick about his black colleague's reaction to the diversity policy and how it affected their working relationship.
23:34 - Nick emphasizes that merit and hard work should be the focus, not race, and that the culture at his company was destroyed due to these policies.
28:44 - The impact of college admissions on the Asian American community is discussed, particularly racial preferences and how they can be harmful.
31:00 - The conversation turns to how people are no longer being rewarded based on their merit, but rather on compliance with a particular system.
32:27 - The idea of taming the spirit of excellence in America based on race and assumptions is explored.
34:22 - The potential for creating a new social structure of racism through the current system is debated.
38:41 - Vivek Ramaswamy explains that civil rights statutes, as broadly construed by the EEOC, create the conditions for viewpoint discrimination.
39:58 - Vivek discusses the importance of treating these issues as American issues, not just left or right issues.
41:09 - Kenny Xu introduces his new book "School of Woke: How Critical Race Theory Infiltrated Our Schools and Why We Need to Reclaim Them."