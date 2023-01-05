Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Vivek Ramaswamy
Vivek Ramaswamy, a product of the American Dream, shares his journey from being a nerdy kid to becoming a biotech entrepreneur and founder of multi-billion-dollar companies.
Government, Business, Entrepreneurship, Society & Culture
  • The Dark Side of Crypto with Lee Reiners
    In this episode of The Vivek Show, host Vivek Ramaswamy and guest Lee Reiners, a Duke University lecturer and financial regulation expert, discuss the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis and its impact on American capitalism. They delve into the world of cryptocurrency, exploring its origins, security vulnerabilities, and philosophical implications. From the role of intermediaries to North Korea's use of cryptocurrency to fund its ballistic missile program, this conversation provides valuable insights into the complexities of the crypto ecosystem and the future of the financial system.--Donate here: https://t.co/PE1rfuVBmbFor more content follow me here:Twitter - @VivekGRamaswamyInstagram - @vivekgramaswamyFacebook - http://facebook.com/VivekGRamaswamyTruth Social - @VivekRamaswamyRumble - @VivekRamaswamy--Time-codes:00:00:25 - Negative impact of 2008 financial crisis on American capitalism00:01:47 - Learning from past crises to prevent long-term damage00:03:30 - Introduction of guest Lee Reiners and his background00:06:58 - The polarizing nature of cryptocurrency00:07:57 - Students becoming crypto regulatory experts00:08:36 - Cryptocurrency failing as a store of value00:10:35 - Blockchain technology as the backbone of cryptocurrencies00:11:20 - Crypto as a peer-to-peer payment system00:11:47 - Why people prefer intermediaries in crypto transactions00:14:27 - Security vulnerabilities of cryptocurrency00:15:33 - North Korea's exploitation of crypto vulnerabilities00:16:14 - Cryptocurrency funding North Korea's ballistic missile program00:18:18 - Complexities of regulating crypto exchanges00:20:54 - Philosophical debate on property rights in cryptocurrencies00:22:07 - The high-profile 2016 DAO hack on Ethereum blockchain
  • Fear Leads to Submission: COVID, Climate Change, and Authority with Dana Loesch
    In this episode of The Vivek Show, host Vivek Ramaswamy is joined by radio host and political commentator Dana Loesch. They delve into Loesch's journey in the 2016 presidential cycle and her initial hesitation about Trump, as well as Ramaswamy's experience stepping down as a biotech CEO. The conversation covers faith, Marxism, GOP politics, and the challenges posed by ideologies like Critical Race Theory. They also discuss the consequences of society's increasing reliance on government authority and the blurring of political lines in modern America.--Donate here: https://t.co/PE1rfuVBmbFor more content follow me here:Twitter - @VivekGRamaswamyInstagram - @vivekgramaswamyFacebook - http://facebook.com/VivekGRamaswamyTruth Social - @VivekRamaswamyRumble - @VivekRamaswamy--Time-codes:00:00:23 - Dana Loesch's experience supporting a governor in the 2016 presidential cycle00:01:34 - Loesch reveals her journey from Perry to Cruz to Trump00:04:46 - Vivek Ramaswamy's decision to step down as a biotech CEO00:05:32 - Ramaswamy's choice not to run for US Senate00:08:16 - Challenges of being the head of the GOP00:09:56 - The few in Congress who don't care about special interests00:11:33 - Inoculating oneself against the administrative state's influence00:14:01 - Vivek's motivations for running and knowing when to walk away00:16:57 - Dana Loesch's journey to non-denominational Christianity00:18:18 - Loss of faith in God's impact on society00:21:24 - Freedom, equality under God, and the threat of Marxism00:25:39 - Science and reason becoming a "superstition"00:26:06 - Dostoevsky's "The Brothers Karamazov" and its relevance today00:27:42 - Fear of the unknown leading to submission to authority00:29:27 - The shift in the political landscape and blurred lines between right and left
  • Reforming the Fed: The Inside Story with Danielle DiMartino Booth and Vivek Ramaswamy
    In this compelling episode of 'The Vivek Show,' host Vivek Ramaswamy is joined by Danielle DiMartino Booth, founder of Money Strong, LLC, and a former adviser at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. They dive deep into the inner workings of the Federal Reserve, discussing its policies and their consequences on the global economy. Danielle sheds light on the questionable alliance between Wall Street and modern monetary theory, as well as the Fed's role in the 2008 financial crisis. She also shares her insights on the COVID-19 pandemic, the broken notion of trickle-down economics, and the rise of "unicorn" companies. Finally, they discuss the potential for the next US president to reform the Fed and the importance of strong leadership.--Donate here: https://t.co/PE1rfuVBmbFor more content follow me here:Twitter - @VivekGRamaswamyInstagram - @vivekgramaswamyFacebook - http://facebook.com/VivekGRamaswamyTruth Social - @VivekRamaswamyRumble - @VivekRamaswamy--Time-codes:00:00:13 - Vivek's focus on reforming the Federal Reserve00:02:07 - Danielle calls COVID-19 an "act of war" by China00:05:31 - Danielle's book "Fed Up"00:07:33 - The broken notion of trickle-down economics00:08:12 - How Greenspan and Bernanke distorted price signals00:11:26 - The Dodd-Frank Reform Act and its impact on small banks00:13:01 - The 2007 Jackson Hole Symposium00:15:05 - Negative effects of zero interest rates00:15:48 - Federal Reserve's role in the 2008 financial crisis00:17:27 - The boom of venture capital funding and "unicorn" companies00:19:06 - Raising the capital requirements ceiling to $250 billion for banks00:20:42 - BlackRock's involvement with the Fed00:21:29 - Interest rates shouldn't have been reduced to zero after the 2008 crisis00:22:34 - The shadow banking system00:23:21 - Only one round of quantitative easing needed after Lehman00:25:00 - Unequal benefits of low interest rates and asset inflation00:27:04 - Modern monetary theory and its alliance with Wall Street00:28:35 - Erosion of checks and balances in government00:29:19 - Federal Reserve should safeguard the value of the US dollar00:30:21 - Unfilled job openings due to people being paid not to work00:31:27 - Opportunity for the next president to reform the Fed00:32:05 - Importance of a market disciplining event00:32:26 - A single large regulator for the financial system00:33:22 - Allowing banks to fail without causing widespread
  • The Dark Side of College Admissions: Uncovering the $25 Million Scam
    In this episode of 'The Vivek Show,' host Vivek Ramaswamy explores the topic of meritocracy in America and voices his opposition to race-based affirmative action. He is joined by guest Andrew Lelling, a former U.S. Attorney from Boston, who led the prosecution of the notorious college admission corruption scandal. Lelling sheds light on Rick Singer's elaborate scam involving bribing college coaches and cheating on standardized tests, which secured the admission of wealthy parents' children into prestigious universities. Over 10 years, Singer's scheme amassed an estimated $25 million. Lelling also reveals some high-profile individuals involved in the case, highlighting the wide range of wealthy participants.--Donate here: https://t.co/PE1rfuVBmbFor more content follow me here:Twitter - @VivekGRamaswamyInstagram - @vivekgramaswamyFacebook - http://facebook.com/VivekGRamaswamyTruth Social - @VivekRamaswamyRumble - @VivekRamaswamy--Andrew Lelling, a distinguished former United States Attorney and senior Department of Justice (DOJ) official, brings his extensive expertise in white collar, securities, and international enforcement matters to the podcast. With a track record of successfully trying dozens of cases in both federal and state courts, Lelling shares valuable insights as he defends companies and individuals in complex government investigations, spearheads internal investigations, and provides guidance on compliance with federal, state, and international laws. 
  • American Express Exposed: The Dark Side of Woke Policies
    In this eye-opening episode of 'The Vivek Show,' host Vivek Ramaswamy is joined by guests Nick Williams and Kenny Xu, who reveal the unexpected alliance between corporate America and the woke movement. Nick shares his personal experience at American Express, where he was pushed out of the company due to controversial racial policies. Together, they explore how these practices are eroding the culture of merit and hard work in the United States. Additionally, Kenny Xu introduces his new book, "School of Woke: How Critical Race Theory Infiltrated Our Schools and Why We Need to Reclaim Them." --Donate here: https://t.co/PE1rfuVBmbFor more content follow me here:Twitter - @VivekGRamaswamyInstagram - @vivekgramaswamyFacebook - http://facebook.com/VivekGRamaswamyTruth Social - @VivekRamaswamyRumble - @VivekRamaswamy--Kenny Xu is a distinguished commentator on education, identity politics, and the ongoing battle against meritocracy in our culture. He is the author of two insightful books, An Inconvenient Minority and School of Woke, which delve into these critical issues. Kenny has contributed to notable publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, and The Federalist. As the President of Color Us United, he actively works to create a more inclusive and equitable society. Kenny currently resides in North Carolina. Nick Williams is a former employee of American Express, where he worked for over eight years as an Iowa-based manager of business development. His unexpected termination in March 2021 sparked his determination to speak out against the company's controversial racial policies. Despite being offered a six-figure settlement, Nick refused to remain silent, opting instead to share his story and stand up against what he views as the detrimental effects of "woke corporate America." Nick's courage and conviction serve as a powerful example of taking a stand for what is right.--Time-Codes:00:21 - Vivek Ramaswamy discusses the mystery of the arranged marriage between corporate America and the woke movement.01:18 - Introduction of guests Nick Williams and Kenny Xu, who have been fighting back against the trend in corporate America.02:17 - Nick shares his personal experience at American Express and how he was pushed out of the company.10:20 - Vivek Ramaswamy questions the motivations behind American Express's actions regarding race and relaxing standards for specific objectives.11:09 - Kenny Xu reveals that American Express provided a 15% bonus for firing white males and hiring people of color, according to the company's documents.12:07 - Kenny Xu suggests that American Express's decision to "go woke" might be an attempt to deflect attention from federal investigations and charges against the company.20:13 - Vivek discusses the origins of the word merit and its connection to America, highlighting the importance of rewarding results and effort.21:53 - Vivek asks Nick about his black colleague's reaction to the diversity policy and how it affected their working relationship.23:34 - Nick emphasizes that merit and hard work should be the focus, not race, and that the culture at his company was destroyed due to these policies.28:44 - The impact of college admissions on the Asian American community is discussed, particularly racial preferences and how they can be harmful.31:00 - The conversation turns to how people are no longer being rewarded based on their merit, but rather on compliance with a particular system.32:27 - The idea of taming the spirit of excellence in America based on race and assumptions is explored.34:22 - The potential for creating a new social structure of racism through the current system is debated.38:41 - Vivek Ramaswamy explains that civil rights statutes, as broadly construed by the EEOC, create the conditions for viewpoint discrimination.39:58 - Vivek discusses the importance of treating these issues as American issues, not just left or right issues.41:09 - Kenny Xu introduces his new book "School of Woke: How Critical Race Theory Infiltrated Our Schools and Why We Need to Reclaim Them."
Vivek Ramaswamy, a product of the American Dream, shares his journey from being a nerdy kid to becoming a biotech entrepreneur and founder of multi-billion-dollar companies. He faced challenges, but never saw hardship as victimhood. Instead, he found opportunities in adversity. After creating successful biotech companies that developed life-saving drugs, Vivek turned his attention to the rise of the ""woke cult"" and woke capitalism, writing best-selling books on these subjects. Ramaswamy decided to take action and founded Strive Asset Management to compete with ESG-pushing asset management firms, urging companies to focus on making products and services for profit. Realizing the need for a cultural revival in America, he decided to run for US president. He aims to lead, not follow, and plans to use his podcast to open up the Overton window to discuss ideas that are currently seen as taboo, with the hope that these ideas will become mainstream in the future.
