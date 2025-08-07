003 - Oh, Something Always Comes Up

We have a playdate with new friends, our trio takes up caving, and Cole invents a new interdimensional sport!Thanks for being patient with us during our slight scheduling adjustment! We want to make sure we are giving our listeners our best and this time that meant giving the team a few extra days for some polish!And a very special thanks to Thomas Diaz for his help with editing this weeks episode!Content Warnings:Threats of violence, adult language, mild violence, monster sounds, monster roar, implied murder, discussion of death, capitalism, surveillanceThank you so much for continuing on this journey with us as we start unraveling the mystery of what is really going on in this town and seeing just how much further this goes.We will be back with episode 4 in on August 5th!For updates, follow us on all of the regular social sites @ theveinsbelow.Follow us on Patreon at patreon.com/TheVeinsBelow to stay updated about our future membership subscriptions and perks!The Veins Below is created and directed by Elizah DalrympleThis episode was written and edited by Elizah DalrympleProduction and vocal edits are by Ali A.Sound design and editing is by Aurelium G.Our amazing voice cast was:Rae Lundberg as Dr. Evan HarbingerMaddie Girouard as Ranger Nikky BreslynNJ Unwin as Sheriff Cole MasonAurelium G. as Silas Raines and Bartholomew the InnkeeperIntroducingTyler Moody as Deputy BrianANDDavid Wamala as Dr. Victor Wightwell!The theme is used with permission and taken from The Return of September by Harbor Skyline.For additional sound and other credits, transcripts, social links, and contact info visit our website at: theveinsbelow.com