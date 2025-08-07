Nikky starts a new hobby in the form of inflicting bodily harm, we hear from the past, and Evan takes up the sport of speed packing!Content Warnings:Threats of violence, actual violence, adult language, mild violence, implied murder, discussion of deathThank you once again for joining us as our brave trio continues on their quest to find out what Wightwell is really doing with these rifts. Join us next time for road trip shenanigans as they make their way to DC to help out Rosemary.For updates, follow us on all of the regular social sites @ theveinsbelow.Follow our Patreon at patreon.com/TheVeinsBelow to stay updated about our upcoming membership launch with fun perks like bloopers and character stat cards!The Veins Below is created and directed by Elizah DalrympleThis episode was written and edited by Elizah DalrympleProduction and vocal edits are by Ali A.Sound design and editing is by Aurelium G.Our amazing voice cast was:Rae Lundberg as Dr. Evan HarbingerMaddie Girouard as Ranger Nikky BreslynNJ Unwin as Sheriff Cole MasonAurelium G. as Silas Raines and Barty the InnkeeperTyler Moody as Deputy BrianDavid Wamala as Grandfather BreslynThe theme is used with permission and taken from The Return of September by Harbor Skyline.For additional sound and other credits, transcripts, social links, and contact info visit our website at: theveinsbelow.com
22:02
22:02
003 - Oh, Something Always Comes Up
003 - Oh, Something Always Comes Up
We have a playdate with new friends, our trio takes up caving, and Cole invents a new interdimensional sport!Thanks for being patient with us during our slight scheduling adjustment! We want to make sure we are giving our listeners our best and this time that meant giving the team a few extra days for some polish!And a very special thanks to Thomas Diaz for his help with editing this weeks episode!Content Warnings:Threats of violence, adult language, mild violence, monster sounds, monster roar, implied murder, discussion of death, capitalism, surveillanceThank you so much for continuing on this journey with us as we start unraveling the mystery of what is really going on in this town and seeing just how much further this goes.We will be back with episode 4 in on August 5th!The Veins Below is created and directed by Elizah DalrympleThis episode was written and edited by Elizah DalrympleProduction and vocal edits are by Ali A.Sound design and editing is by Aurelium G.Our amazing voice cast was:Rae Lundberg as Dr. Evan HarbingerMaddie Girouard as Ranger Nikky BreslynNJ Unwin as Sheriff Cole MasonAurelium G. as Silas Raines and Bartholomew the InnkeeperIntroducingTyler Moody as Deputy BrianANDDavid Wamala as Dr. Victor Wightwell!The theme is used with permission and taken from The Return of September by Harbor Skyline.
23:11
23:11
002 - It's not NOT a Grenade
002 - It's not NOT a Grenade
Nikky and Evan do more running and Cole practices holding his breath! And sometimes the real monsters are the evil corporations we meet along the way.Content Warnings:Threats of violence, adult language, mild violence, monster sounds, monster roar, implied murder, discussion of death, capitalism, mild choking, explosion, surveillance Time Stamps:6:44 - explosion,17:17 - mild violent altercation, chokingWe hope you enjoyed this special double episode premiere!We will be back with episode 3 in 2 weeks!The Veins Below is created and directed by Elizah DalrympleThis episode was written and edited by Elizah Dalrymple and LibriProduction and vocal edits are by Ali A.Sound design and editing is by Aurelium G. Our amazing voice cast was:Rae Lundberg as Dr. Evan HarbingerMaddie Girouard as Ranger Nikky BreslynNJ Unwin as Sheriff Cole Mason and Dr. Alan MereauThe theme is used with permission and taken from The Return of September by Harbor Skyline.
27:31
27:31
001 - Wilderness Survival Briefcase
001 - Wilderness Survival Briefcase
When she is called in to consult on the investigation of nine missing tourists in a small Pennsylvania town, Dr. Evan Harbinger gets way more than she bargained for.Oh, and confoundingly one bullfrog.Content Warnings:Adult language, discussion of violence and death, parent murder, child murder, monster sounds, loud sounds, bird sounds, implied murder, loud screams, caves Time Stamps: 11:55 - child and parent murderEpisode 2 is already available, and we will be back with new episodes every 2 weeks!The Veins Below is created and directed by Elizah DalrympleThis episode was written and edited by Elizah Dalrymple and LibriProduction and vocal edits are by Ali A.Sound design and editing is by Aurelium G.Our amazing voice cast was:Rae Lundberg as Dr. and young Evan HarbingerNJ Unwin as Sheriff Cole Mason and Dad HarbingerMaddie Girouard as Ranger Nikky Breslyn and Chloe HarbingerAurelium G. as The Creepy Inn KeeperAdditional voices by:Ali A. as the Wightwell SpokespersonWith Rae Lundberg and Nothing for the Wightwell TestimonialsThe theme is used with permission and edited from The Return of September by Harbor Skyline.
26:40
26:40
000 - The Veins Below: Season 1 Trailer
COMING JUNE 26TH!JOIN US FOR AN EPIC ADVENTURE!A book-smart forensic consultant who lacks all survival instincts and a sense of self-preservation.A small-town sheriff who is hiding something and doesn’t even fully know what or why.A park ranger who is just 100 action-hero one-liners in a trench coat and has like… a lot of weapons for some reason.A pharmaceutical company that is definitely up to something shady.A whole lot of missing people.And… CAVES.This is...The Veins Below!
A forensic consultant with a gift for reading crime scenes like a book that completely lacks all wilderness survival instincts.A small-town sheriff who is tangled in a web of conspiracies and deeply buried secrets he doesn’t fully understand.A park ranger who believes in conservation, public safety, and the tactical advantages of high-powered explosives.A corporation peddling the future to the public, while ensuring its own sins are obscured in the past.A mysterious pattern of missing people, sightings of unnatural creatures, and strange events.Oh, and also caves!This is... The Veins Below.The Veins Below is a serialized supernatural horror audio drama that begins in a quiet Pennsylvania town, where a mysterious string of disappearances has been occurring for the past two years. The investigation draws an unlikely trio together in the search for answers, where they begin to unravel the threads of a conspiracy that stretches far beyond anything they could have ever imagined. As their journey unfolds, they uncover a web of hidden secrets, terrifying creatures, doorways to unexpected places, and an all-powerful corporation whose secrets and influence run deeper than any cave they will encounter.Blending elements of cosmic horror, corporate greed, and scientific corruption, The Veins Below explores what happens when science trespasses where it shouldn’t, when greed opens doors that can’t be closed, and when the monsters you were warned about aren’t the ones you should fear most.