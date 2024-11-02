S1E4: The Case of the Missing Dog

Apparently Snufflefungus is really going for this private detective thing. His first case? Mike's dog is missing! Will our heroes be able to find the missing dog? Why is there a giant sinkhole in the middle of Ohioville? Is Mike's dog related IN ANY WAY to Canis familiaris? Exactly NONE of these questions are answered in today's episode, but that doesn't make it any less hilarious.Before you go, if you're enjoying the show...Please remember to give our podcast a five star rating and leave a review on your Podcast platform of choice!Also, visit the episode page for bloopers, credits, and fun bonus content: https://unlikely.show/season-1-improbable-family/s1e4-case-missing-dog We would love to have you join our community.And of course, we would be delighted to have you support this production by becoming a patron!