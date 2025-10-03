Tim Kang (Cho) and Owain Yeoman (Rigsby) of the hit series "The Mentalist" welcome super fan and guest host Leah Andrew.
41:26
S1E2: Red Hair and Silver Tape
"The Mentalist" original cast member, Amanda Righetti (Van Pelt), joins The TV Police crew in the studio.
52:11
S1E1: Pilot
In the Pilot episode of The TV Police, original cast members Owain Yeoman (Rigsby) and Tim Kang (Cho) revisit their experiences on set as they re-watch the premiere episode of their hit series "The Mentalist".
45:30
The TV Police Podcast Trailer
The TV Police with Owain Yeoman and Tim Kang is the ultimate "The Mentalist" re-watch podcast. Join Rigsby and Cho themselves as they revisit every episode of the hit series, sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, memories, and never-before-heard anecdotes from their time on set. Each episode pulls back the curtain on what it really takes to be a member of “The TV Police,” featuring special guests, insider perspectives, and a fresh look at the global hit series that fans around the world still love today.
