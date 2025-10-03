The TV Police Podcast Trailer

The TV Police with Owain Yeoman and Tim Kang is the ultimate "The Mentalist" re-watch podcast. Join Rigsby and Cho themselves as they revisit every episode of the hit series, sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, memories, and never-before-heard anecdotes from their time on set. Each episode pulls back the curtain on what it really takes to be a member of “The TV Police,” featuring special guests, insider perspectives, and a fresh look at the global hit series that fans around the world still love today.