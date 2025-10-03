Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsFictionThe TV Police
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The TV Police
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The TV Police

The TV Police
FictionTV & Film
The TV Police
Latest episode

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • S1E3: Red Tide
    Tim Kang (Cho) and Owain Yeoman (Rigsby) of the hit series "The Mentalist" welcome super fan and guest host Leah Andrew.
    --------  
    41:26
  • S1E2: Red Hair and Silver Tape
    "The Mentalist" original cast member, Amanda Righetti (Van Pelt), joins The TV Police crew in the studio.
    --------  
    52:11
  • S1E1: Pilot
    In the Pilot episode of The TV Police, original cast members Owain Yeoman (Rigsby) and Tim Kang (Cho) revisit their experiences on set as they re-watch the premiere episode of their hit series "The Mentalist".
    --------  
    45:30
  • The TV Police Podcast Trailer
    The TV Police with Owain Yeoman and Tim Kang is the ultimate "The Mentalist" re-watch podcast. Join Rigsby and Cho themselves as they revisit every episode of the hit series, sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, memories, and never-before-heard anecdotes from their time on set. Each episode pulls back the curtain on what it really takes to be a member of “The TV Police,” featuring special guests, insider perspectives, and a fresh look at the global hit series that fans around the world still love today.
    --------  
    0:50

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About The TV Police

The TV Police with Owain Yeoman and Tim Kang is the ultimate "The Mentalist" re-watch podcast. Join Rigsby and Cho themselves as they revisit every episode of the hit series, sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, memories, and never-before-heard anecdotes from their time on set. Each episode pulls back the curtain on what it really takes to be a member of “The TV Police,” featuring special guests, insider perspectives, and a fresh look at the global hit series that fans around the world still love today.
Podcast website
FictionTV & FilmDrama

Listen to The TV Police, Midnight Burger and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2025 - 10:41:39 AM