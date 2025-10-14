Powered by RND
The Hollow
The Hollow

GZM Shows
The Hollow
  • Introducing Ice Lions
    Episode 1 - All Put Together In Nairobi, Kenya, teenage John falls in love with ice hockey. When his new friend, Sam, introduces him to the only ice rink in the country, he decides to build a team to bring people together.
    --------  
    32:36
  • Bonus: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow | 5
    Heather Ordover narrates legendary American author Washington Irving's enduring classic, "Sleepy Hollow," originally published in 1820 in Irving's collection, The Sketch Book of Geoffrey Crayon, Gent. The tale, among the earliest examples of American fiction with enduring popularity, is set in 1790 in the countryside around the Dutch settlement of Tarry Town (historical Tarrytown, New York), in a secluded glen called Sleepy Hollow. Sleepy Hollow is renowned for its ghosts and the haunting atmosphere that pervades the imaginations of its inhabitants and visitors. The most infamous spectre in the Hollow is the Headless Horseman, said to be the ghost of a Hessian trooper who had his head shot off by a stray cannonball during "some nameless battle" of the American Revolutionary War, and who "rides forth to the scene of battle in nightly quest of his head." Produced by Chilling Tales for Dark Nights."The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" Author: Washington Irving Narrator: Heather Ordover Ichabod Crane: Jesse Cornett Other Voices: Jesse Cornett Sound Design: Jesse Cornett Post-Production: Jesse CornettAudio production © 2014 Chilling Entertainment, LLC Story © Washington Irving (public domain) Music Credits: Kevin McLeod
    --------  
    38:20
  • Bonus: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow | 4
    Heather Ordover narrates legendary American author Washington Irving's enduring classic, "Sleepy Hollow," originally published in 1820 in Irving's collection, The Sketch Book of Geoffrey Crayon, Gent. The tale, among the earliest examples of American fiction with enduring popularity, is set in 1790 in the countryside around the Dutch settlement of Tarry Town (historical Tarrytown, New York), in a secluded glen called Sleepy Hollow. Sleepy Hollow is renowned for its ghosts and the haunting atmosphere that pervades the imaginations of its inhabitants and visitors. The most infamous spectre in the Hollow is the Headless Horseman, said to be the ghost of a Hessian trooper who had his head shot off by a stray cannonball during "some nameless battle" of the American Revolutionary War, and who "rides forth to the scene of battle in nightly quest of his head." Produced by Chilling Tales for Dark Nights."The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" Author: Washington Irving Narrator: Heather Ordover Ichabod Crane: Jesse Cornett Other Voices: Jesse Cornett Sound Design: Jesse Cornett Post-Production: Jesse CornettAudio production © 2014 Chilling Entertainment, LLC Story © Washington Irving (public domain) Music Credits: Kevin McLeod
    --------  
    21:11
  • Bonus: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow | 3
    Heather Ordover narrates legendary American author Washington Irving's enduring classic, "Sleepy Hollow," originally published in 1820 in Irving's collection, The Sketch Book of Geoffrey Crayon, Gent. The tale, among the earliest examples of American fiction with enduring popularity, is set in 1790 in the countryside around the Dutch settlement of Tarry Town (historical Tarrytown, New York), in a secluded glen called Sleepy Hollow. Sleepy Hollow is renowned for its ghosts and the haunting atmosphere that pervades the imaginations of its inhabitants and visitors. The most infamous spectre in the Hollow is the Headless Horseman, said to be the ghost of a Hessian trooper who had his head shot off by a stray cannonball during "some nameless battle" of the American Revolutionary War, and who "rides forth to the scene of battle in nightly quest of his head." Produced by Chilling Tales for Dark Nights."The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" Author: Washington Irving Narrator: Heather Ordover Ichabod Crane: Jesse Cornett Other Voices: Jesse Cornett Sound Design: Jesse Cornett Post-Production: Jesse CornettAudio production © 2014 Chilling Entertainment, LLC Story © Washington Irving (public domain) Music Credits: Kevin McLeod
    --------  
    23:02
  • Bonus: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow | 2
    Heather Ordover narrates legendary American author Washington Irving's enduring classic, "Sleepy Hollow," originally published in 1820 in Irving's collection, The Sketch Book of Geoffrey Crayon, Gent. The tale, among the earliest examples of American fiction with enduring popularity, is set in 1790 in the countryside around the Dutch settlement of Tarry Town (historical Tarrytown, New York), in a secluded glen called Sleepy Hollow. Sleepy Hollow is renowned for its ghosts and the haunting atmosphere that pervades the imaginations of its inhabitants and visitors. The most infamous spectre in the Hollow is the Headless Horseman, said to be the ghost of a Hessian trooper who had his head shot off by a stray cannonball during "some nameless battle" of the American Revolutionary War, and who "rides forth to the scene of battle in nightly quest of his head." Produced by Chilling Tales for Dark Nights."The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" Author: Washington Irving Narrator: Heather Ordover Ichabod Crane: Jesse Cornett Other Voices: Jesse Cornett Sound Design: Jesse Cornett Post-Production: Jesse CornettAudio production © 2014 Chilling Entertainment, LLC Story © Washington Irving (public domain) Music Credits: Kevin McLeod
    --------  
    22:19

About The Hollow

Commemorating the 200th anniversary of Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” The Hollow is a modern take on the timeless story of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman. When three 6th graders at Sleepy Hollow Middle School stumble upon a real-life ghost story, they find themselves on the trail of the Headless Horseman himself. Is he truly a terrifying ghoul, or has he been misunderstood for all these years? For more great shows, visit GZMshows.com.
