Episode 1 - All Put Together
In Nairobi, Kenya, teenage John falls in love with ice hockey. When his new friend, Sam, introduces him to the only ice rink in the country, he decides to build a team to bring people together.
To hear episode 2, available now, search for Imagination Amplified and click the follow button to listen to new episodes coming out weekly on Wednesdays.
