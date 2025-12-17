Door 16: "Shopping List for the Return of the Dead"
12/17/2025 | 4 mins.
Door 16: "Shopping List for the Return of the Dead"
12/17/2025 | 4 mins.
On the sixteenth of these Long Winter Nights, the dead are returning for the holidays — how will you prepare? "Shopping List for the Return of the Dead"written by Chelsea Suttonperformed by Lacey Katenamusic by Adrien Prevostopening narration by Rose Portillo sound mix by Austin Chasedirector of photography Andria Chamberlinadvent doors designed by Keith Mitchellgraphic design by Kris Bicknellspecial thanks to Theo BrownLong Winter Nights was co-created and produced by Matt Hill, Chelsea Sutton, and Lisa Sanaye Dring.
Door 15: "Goodbye Christmas"
12/16/2025 | 2 mins.
Door 15: "Goodbye Christmas"
12/16/2025 | 2 mins.
On the fifteenth of these Long Winter Nights, it's the end of everything."Goodbye Christmas"written by Lisa Sanaye Dringperformed by Mark Bramhallmusic by Adrien Prevostopening narration by Rose Portillo sound mix by Austin Chasedirector of photography Andria Chamberlinadvent doors designed by Keith Mitchellgraphic design by Kris Bicknellspecial thanks to Theo BrownLong Winter Nights was co-created and produced by Matt Hill, Chelsea Sutton, and Lisa Sanaye Dring.
Door 14: "Reductions"
12/15/2025 | 4 mins.
Door 14: "Reductions"
12/15/2025 | 4 mins.
On the fourteenth of these Long Winter Nights, perfection costs flesh, and a chef finally learns what she's made of."Reductions" written by Matthew Hillperformed by Keiana Richàrd music by Adrien Prevostopening narration by Rose Portillo sound mix by Austin Chasedirector of photography Andria Chamberlinadvent doors designed by Keith Mitchellgraphic design by Kris Bicknellspecial thanks to Theo BrownLong Winter Nights was co-created and produced by Matt Hill, Chelsea Sutton, and Lisa Sanaye Dring.
Door 13: "They Grew Back Grandpa’s Eyes And Now We Must Kiss Them"
12/14/2025 | 4 mins.
Door 13: "They Grew Back Grandpa's Eyes And Now We Must Kiss Them"
12/14/2025 | 4 mins.
On the thirteenth of these Long Winter Nights, Grandpa has returned for Christmas dinner."They Grew Back Grandpa's Eyes And Now We Must Kiss Them"written by Chelsea Suttonperformed by Amir Levimusic by Adrien Prevostopening narration by Rose Portillo sound mix by Austin Chasedirector of photography Andria Chamberlinadvent doors designed by Keith Mitchellgraphic design by Kris Bicknellspecial thanks to Theo BrownLong Winter Nights was co-created and produced by Matt Hill, Chelsea Sutton, and Lisa Sanaye Dring.
Door 12: "The Carols"
12/13/2025 | 5 mins.
Door 12: "The Carols"
12/13/2025 | 5 mins.
On the twelfth of these Long Winter Nights, the songs won't stop. They repeat, and repeat, and repeat, and somewhere between verses, they start to know your name."The Carols"written by Matthew Hillperformed by Zachary Bonesmusic by Adrien Prevostopening narration by Rose Portillo sound mix by Austin Chasedirector of photography Andria Chamberlinadvent doors designed by Keith Mitchellgraphic design by Kris Bicknellspecial thanks to Theo BrownLong Winter Nights was co-created and produced by Matt Hill, Chelsea Sutton, and Lisa Sanaye Dring.
