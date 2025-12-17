On the sixteenth of these Long Winter Nights, the dead are returning for the holidays — how will you prepare? Listen here and on Instagram, TikTok, Youtube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts. This story is a work of horror fiction and may be triggering for some viewers. For a full list of content warnings, please visit longwinternights.com"Shopping List for the Return of the Dead"written by Chelsea Suttonperformed by Lacey Katenamusic by Adrien Prevostopening narration by Rose Portillo sound mix by Austin Chasedirector of photography Andria Chamberlinadvent doors designed by Keith Mitchellgraphic design by Kris Bicknellspecial thanks to Theo BrownLong Winter Nights was co-created and produced by Matt Hill, Chelsea Sutton, and Lisa Sanaye Dring.