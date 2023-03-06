Rory Edwards from onX returns to the show to talk with the guys about all the latest updates from our favorite mapping app and Holman gives the lowdown on the new ’24 Lexus GX 550 and Ram Rampage. The Truck Show Podcast is proudly presented by Nissan, in association with Banks Power, Bilstein, and onX Offroad.
6/10/2023
1:57:52
S2, E22 - Zombie Cars, We Lose A Legend, Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison
Brendan Keefe, chief investigative reporter for Atlanta’s WANF-TV, distills his findings about the “zombie car” epidemic that is sweeping the nation. The automotive industry mourns the passing of the Winnebago Man and the guys give you the goods on Chevy’s newest Bison. The Truck Show Podcast is proudly presented by Nissan, in association with Banks Power, Bilstein, and onX Offroad.
6/3/2023
1:45:56
S2, E21 - Overland Expo West, ’24 Toyota Tacoma, Code Brown
Go to Overland Expo West with Lightning and Holman and hear from Toyo, Hellwig, Factor 55, Overland Cookery, Yankum Ropes, AEV, Bilstein, Falken Tire, 74Weld, SmartCap, Surefire, Heal The Land, Summit 4x4, Marco Hernandez, and KC HiLiTES. Also, get the official scoop on the all-new ‘24 Toyota Tacoma line-up and enjoy some painfully funny content at the end of the show. The Truck Show Podcast is proudly presented by Nissan, in association with Banks Power, Bilstein, and onX Offroad.
Holman heads to the Advance Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Anaheim, California to get a deeper understanding of how advanced technologies are affecting the medium- and heavy-duty truck segments. The Truck Show Podcast is proudly presented by Nissan, in association with Banks Power, Bilstein, and onX Offroad.
5/22/2023
1:38:38
S2, E19 - '24 Ford Ranger, Le Van Flex-Thru, MagnaFlow Exhaust
Hear all about the ’24 Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor from Ford’s chief engineer of the Ranger platform, Juan De Peña. The guys find an actual Le Van Flex-Thru window owned by a friend of the show, Sean Ramage, and Holman gets an exhaust upgrade from MagnaFlow. The Truck Show Podcast is proudly presented by Nissan, in association with Banks Power, Bilstein, and onX Offroad.
