The TreppWire Podcast: A Commercial Real Estate Show

Leveraging Trepp’s market expertise and proprietary data sets, The TreppWire Podcast enables listeners to stay up-to-date on all things commercial real estate, ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 200
199. Office Delinquencies Hit 5-Year High; Issuance Defies Debt Ceiling Drama; State of CRE Market
This episode is sponsored by BetterPitch: https://www.betterpitch.com/. In this week’s episode, we break down the shift in economic news that will be bringing us back to our regularly scheduled programming of interest rate decisions, inflation, and job numbers. In commercial real estate, we had a big week for data – we saw the issuance of a CMBS deal, which is defying the debt ceiling drama and we also saw CMBS delinquency readings that investors have been anticipating for months. In office, there are several sublease stories of note. Tune in now.
Episode Notes:
- Economic updates: turning our attention back to other economic indicators (0:23)
- CRE state of the market (7:43)
- CMBS deal coming to market (9:00)
- Can CRE operate in a frozen market? (14:21)
- Delinquency report (18:16)
- Office losses at banks (26:20)
- Office stories to watch (28:06)
- Retail sales (37:58)
- Shoutouts (40:20)
6/2/2023
45:02
198. Charting CRE Distress from Peak to (Silicon) Valley: TreppWire Recorded LIVE at NAIOP
In a special episode of our week-in-review podcast, the team shares a live presentation we gave at NAIOP Silicon Valley’s Capital Markets event. We have a data-driven review of what’s happening to commercial real estate in the region and across the U.S. We dive into data on the recent bank turmoil, delinquencies and distress across the country, loan maturities, lease renewals, occupancy, and more. Tune in now.
If you are looking for the presentation that goes along with this podcast, send an email to [email protected]
Episode Notes:
- Economic update (0:23)
- Silicon Valley: poised for rebirth? (4:07)
- Silicon Valley challenges (8:43)
- Bank data and distress (13:23)
- First Republic’s collapse by the numbers (16:15)
- Regional bank market share (19:40)
- Delinquencies across the country (26:31)
- Risk ratings (30:57)
- Upcoming distress (33:44)
- Loan maturities (34:59)
- Sublease availability (39:43)
- Occupancy and the knock-on effect (43:14)
- Lease terms, renewals, and rent (47:24)
- CRE stories to watch in Silicon Valley (50:00)
- Shoutouts (54:02)
5/26/2023
54:52
197. Debt Ceiling Deal Debate; CRE Poker Face: Hold ‘Em or Fold ‘Em; Office Special Servicing Moves
With slowing regional bank turmoil, all eyes shifted to the debt ceiling deal debate. In this week’s episode, we examine the latest economic news. Mike Flood of the Mortgage Bankers Association shares his perspective on the debt ceiling and bank regulation. In CRE, we saw several office loans transfer to special servicing, sublease stories, and comps. We also share retail green shoots and crabgrass, a hotel comeback story, and discuss our bank CRE concentration analysis. And in an ode to Sam Zell, we reference his mentality of knowing when to “hold ‘em” and when to “fold ‘em.” Tune in now.
Episode Notes:
• Economic update(0:23)
• Debt ceiling thoughts: Mike Flood, MBA (6:45)
• Bank executive testimonials (9:35)
• Regulatory changes ahead (11:01)
• Bank CRE concentrations (15:14)
• Office special servicing transfers (18:19)
• Sublease stories (24:10)
• Office comps (27:58)
• Retail crabgrass (30:02)
• Retail green shoots (33:35)
• Hotel comeback story(36:12)
• Shoutouts (38:51)
5/19/2023
43:27
196. Storm Brewing… CRE Issues May be Least of Concerns; Retail Extensions; Rental Rates 101
With concerns over the debt ceiling, credit tightening, and bank deposit runs, problems in commercial real estate may be the least of investors’ worries. In this week's episode of The TreppWire Podcast, we examine regional bank concerns and some promising fresh inflation data. In CRE, we talk good news for suburban retail, retail extensions, and more sublease stories. We also break down quoted versus effective rent. Tune in now.
Episode Notes:
• Economic news (0:23)
• Earnings (9:43)
• Good news for suburban retail? (13:35)
• Retail extensions (18:00)
• Trading Alerts (21:23)
• Negative office news: subleases (26:01)
• Quoted vs. effective rent (32:51)
• Office green shoot and crabgrass story (38:49)
• Multifamily story (41:06)
• Shoutouts (43:55)
5/12/2023
45:44
195. Jittery Markets, More Bank Fallout, Office Comps
The yield on the 3-month treasury hit more than a 22-year high today, so, clearly, investors are jittery. In this week’s episode of The TreppWire Podcast, we explain what’s going on with the debt ceiling discussions, continued bank worries following the news of First Republic, and the economic uncertainty. In CRE, we cover the CMBS delinquency rate which held steady but revealed more concern for office, dive into comps and benchmarks for office, and review our Trading Alerts. Stick around to hear what ‘Siri’ says. Tune in now.
Episode Notes:
• Jittery market: debt ceiling, bank worries, economic uncertainty (0:23)
• First Republic’s problems (9:23)
• CMBS delinquency report (14:10)
• Vornado pausing dividend (15:29)
• Office stories (17:16)
• CRE comps and benchmarks (20:06)
• Trading alerts: sublease space, move outs (25:41)
• Houston stories (32:30)
• Multifamily news (35:31)
• Shoutouts (41:39)
About The TreppWire Podcast: A Commercial Real Estate Show
Leveraging Trepp’s market expertise and proprietary data sets, The TreppWire Podcast enables listeners to stay up-to-date on all things commercial real estate, structured finance and banking.
Featuring Trepp subject matter experts and guests from across the industry, the weekly podcast explores how recent events have impacted both the markets and the daily lives of market participants.
Questions or comments? Please contact us at [email protected]