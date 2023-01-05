Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Tedcast - A Ted Lasso Deep Dive Podcast
The Tedcast - A Ted Lasso Deep Dive Podcast

Podcast The Tedcast - A Ted Lasso Deep Dive Podcast
The Antagonist & Pajiba Production
If you're anything like us, you can't get enough of Ted Lasso. So much has gone into the masterful creation of this show that it deserves a truly deep dive to ... More
TV & FilmAfter ShowsComedy
Available Episodes

5 of 49
  • We'll Never Have Paris (S3:Ep8) RAPID RESPONSE
    The Tedcast is a deep dive podcast exploring the masterpiece that is Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.Sponsored by Pajiba and The Antagonist, join Boss Emily Chambers and Coaches Bishop and Castleton as they ruminate on all things AFC Richmond.Boss Emily ChambersCoach BishopCoach CastletonBECOME A SUPPORTER OF THE SHOW TODAY!Producer: Thor BenanderProducer: Dustin RowlesProducer: Dan HamamuraProducer: Seth FreilichEditor: Luke MoreyOpening Theme: Andrew ChanleyOpening Intro: Timothy Durant
    5/3/2023
    1:59:38
  • The Strings That Bind Us (S3:Ep7:Part2)
    5/2/2023
2:38:05
    5/2/2023
    2:38:05
  • The Strings That Bind Us (S3:Ep7:Part1)
    5/1/2023
2:34:40
    5/1/2023
    2:34:40
  • Sunflowers (S3:Ep6:Part4)
    4/27/2023
2:32:15
    4/27/2023
    2:32:15
  • Sunflowers (S3:Ep6:Part3)
    4/25/2023
2:36:38
    4/25/2023
    2:36:38

About The Tedcast - A Ted Lasso Deep Dive Podcast

If you're anything like us, you can't get enough of Ted Lasso. So much has gone into the masterful creation of this show that it deserves a truly deep dive to appreciate it. Join Host Coach Castleton, along with Coach Bishop and Boss as they break down the minutiae of every episode and appreciate the magic that makes Ted Lasso the masterpiece that it is
