Available Episodes
5 of 20
Presenting: The Sheridan Tapes
Hey, folks! While we’re between seasons, we just wanted to make sure you were aware of an amazing Audio Fiction series that’s about to start their fourth season. It’s called The Sheridan Tapes.
In 2018, famed horror writer Anna Sheridan disappeared, leaving behind only a box of mysterious cassette tapes. Detective Sam Bailey is tasked with piecing together what happened to Anna Sheridan from the seemingly impossible encounters she recorded, but as the scattered pieces of the puzzle come together Bailey discovers that the picture is even stranger — and more dangerous — than it seemed.
CONTENT WARNINGS: Astraphobia, astrophobia, claustrophobia, nyctophobia, existential dread, discussion of death
Tape 1-6-87-8-4: Six months after her disappearance, disgraced detective Sam Bailey is assigned the case of Anna Sheridan, famed horror writer and paranormal investigator. As he listens to the first of many tapes left by the author, he relives her encounter with an otherworldly entity in the ruins of the Santa Lucia mine.
For more information, additional content and episode transcripts visit: homesteadonthecorner.com/tst01
Listen to the pilot of The Sheridan Tapes and afterward head over to the Sheridan Tapes feed to catch up.
4/20/2023
30:56
Presenting: Give Me Away
Today we’re swapping feeds with Give Me Away. A new science fiction thriller from the kings of fiction podcast science fiction thrillers, Gideon Media.
Description:
They call the spaceship that crashed in the Nevada desert “The Ghosthouse” because it screams—the screams of thousands of extraterrestrial political prisoners uploaded into its horrific mainframe. The only way to free them... is to transfer them into the bodies of humans willing to share their minds with an alien second consciousness. But who would volunteer for that? Graham Shapiro, divorced and adrift at age 50, is one of the first to raise his hand. Give Me Away follows Graham’s journey into a world of radical hospitality, one which will touch everything—and everyone—in his life.
Give Me Away is written by Mac Rogers, the writer of the smash-hit sci-fi podcast thrillers The Message, LifeAfter, and Steal The Stars. The first season is 9 episodes long and tells a complete story, but one with room to grow in unexpected directions in future seasons.
For credits, transcripts, and more info, visit Gideon-Media.com
3/10/2023
34:11
Presenting: How It Ends
Today on the feed we're bringing you the pilot episode of How It Ends! This show is incredible and we think fans of The Subjective Truth will love it. (if they don't already!)
We'll have some new episodes of The Subjective Truth hitting the feed soon, but for now we'd love it if you checked out our friends at How It Ends.
About How it Ends
On an ordinary evening in November 1993, Micah’s entire world collapsed when her father, Nolan, died in a car accident. As time passed, Micah suffered from horrifying night terrors and an eerie recurring dream that left her exhausted and on edge. How it Ends was supposed to free her from her nightmares and help her deal with her loss… but when she receives new information about her father’s accident from an unexpected source, Micah’s world changes once again. And she discovers that sometimes dreams aren’t dreams at all—they’re memories.
About Season 1, Episode 1: Nolan Jones
Micah knew that when she left her New Jersey hometown for college in Rhode Island, she'd never look back. Episode 1 of How it Ends brings us into Micah's world 25 years after her dad's death and despite her attempt, all those years ago... she quickly learns that you can't run from your past. This episode features one of Micah's rare trips back home to visit her mother, Ava. As their conversation stirs up long-forgotten memories and Ava can't--or won't--answer Micah's questions, it sets Micah on a search for information about a potential link between her father's accident and a recurring nightmare she's had since childhood.
Content warnings: Grief, death of a parent, alcohol consumption, stalking, adult language.
For additional details, visit:
Website: http://howitendspodcast.com
Transcripts: https://www.howitendspodcast.com/how-it-ends-podcast-transcripts
Patreon Bonus Content: http://patreon.com/howitendsstudio
Merch: http://howitendsstudio.threadless.com
Join our community on Discord: https://discord.gg/XTM9rgPPv9
Credits:
Written, Directed, and Produced by Stephanie Resendes & Micah Rodriguez
Starring Micah Rodriguez as Micah, Shey Rivera as Ava, Joshua Van Ness as Nolan, & Sarah Champagne as Billie
Sound Engineering & Editing by Chris Anderson
Music by Joshua Van Ness
Episode transcripts by Evelyn Archer
Social:
Instagram - http://instagram.com/howitendsstudio
Twitter - http://twitter.com/howitendsstudio
1/12/2023
31:56
Presenting: Almelem
Today on the feed we’re thrilled to be sharing the pilot episode of Almelem. A new show from Gideon Media. They're same folks who produced "Steal the Stars." So you know Almelem is going to be good.
Almelem is a biblical backstager, set in the first century C.E., about a small group of con artists and true disciples fumbling toward the greatest story ever told.
Almelem, Episode One: The Baptist.
In this episode: Almelem tried to convince their boss Gestas that this new religious leader - John - could be the man who leads Israel out of bondage. Between the three of them, they discover they might have the secret to defeating the Romans, but only if they can find the help they need.
Learn more by checking out: gideonth.com/almelem
11/17/2022
30:40
Presenting: Believer
Today on the feed we’re stoked to be sharing the pilot episode of another audio fiction series we love.
It’s called Believer.
Lara Campbell doesn’t believe in ghosts. But that doesn’t mean she can’t make money from those who do. She'd never call it a scam, because she does make people feel better about their problems...she just does it by pretending to have psychic powers.
When her ex-girlfriend, Rose, goes missing, Lara travels to a small Oregon town to help find her. But things are weird in Charity, Oregon. Nobody can acknowledge Rose’s disappearance, and a strange illness grips those who try. There’s a presence in the woods, which is definitely not Sasquatch (right? It couldn’t possibly be Sasquatch). And even Lara has a hard time telling reality from dreams.
An atmospheric, somewhat self-aware horror story, BELIEVER looks at not just what we believe, but why. Woven into the season are real-world paranormal stories and elements, which inform and contrast with the action of the show. The first season features a Lovecraftian mystery with a Bigfoot twist, grounded in a melancholy love story. Oh, and there’s a dog in it.
Follow @BelieverPod on Twitter.
And listen to Believer wherever you get your podcasts!
A missing person. A hidden treasure. Aliens. Ghosts. Reincarnation. And Liars. The Subjective Truth is a serialized paranormal docudrama. In June of 2020, Buddha Kline vanished from the Carson National Forest while searching for the legendary Fenn Treasure. Join our host, Graham Anderson, as she unearths all the answers to the question of... What happened to Buddha Kline? Starring Addison Peacock as Graham Anderson. Created by Jeremy Ellett.