Presenting: How It Ends

Today on the feed we're bringing you the pilot episode of How It Ends! This show is incredible and we think fans of The Subjective Truth will love it. (if they don't already!) We'll have some new episodes of The Subjective Truth hitting the feed soon, but for now we'd love it if you checked out our friends at How It Ends. About How it Ends On an ordinary evening in November 1993, Micah's entire world collapsed when her father, Nolan, died in a car accident. As time passed, Micah suffered from horrifying night terrors and an eerie recurring dream that left her exhausted and on edge. How it Ends was supposed to free her from her nightmares and help her deal with her loss… but when she receives new information about her father's accident from an unexpected source, Micah's world changes once again. And she discovers that sometimes dreams aren't dreams at all—they're memories. About Season 1, Episode 1: Nolan Jones Micah knew that when she left her New Jersey hometown for college in Rhode Island, she'd never look back. Episode 1 of How it Ends brings us into Micah's world 25 years after her dad's death and despite her attempt, all those years ago... she quickly learns that you can't run from your past. This episode features one of Micah's rare trips back home to visit her mother, Ava. As their conversation stirs up long-forgotten memories and Ava can't--or won't--answer Micah's questions, it sets Micah on a search for information about a potential link between her father's accident and a recurring nightmare she's had since childhood. Content warnings: Grief, death of a parent, alcohol consumption, stalking, adult language. Written, Directed, and Produced by Stephanie Resendes & Micah Rodriguez Starring Micah Rodriguez as Micah, Shey Rivera as Ava, Joshua Van Ness as Nolan, & Sarah Champagne as Billie Sound Engineering & Editing by Chris Anderson Music by Joshua Van Ness Episode transcripts by Evelyn Archer