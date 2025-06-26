EP136: Mentally exhausted and physically distressed
Welcome to another episode of The Stationery Cafe, where we talk about all things stationery and fun topics in this hobby! In this episode, April and Kelly catch up on their stationery life: April did some reorganization and Kelly came back from her trip to Hokkaido. We talked about current events and a little about new stationery!
2:00:53
EP135: We bought stickers at Little Craft Fest
Welcome to another episode of The Stationery Cafe, where we talk about all things stationery and fun topics in this hobby! In this episode, April and Kelly catch up on their most recent adventures from Houston at Little Craft Fest. We shared what we ate, what we saw, and what we bought!
1:46:38
EP134: To buy or not buy a pen
Welcome to another episode of The Stationery Cafe, where we talk about all things stationery and fun topics in this hobby! In this episode, April and Kelly catch up on their journals. April shared the stories from her recent trip to Chicago for the Chicago Stationery Fest, and we looked forward to the upcoming trip to Houston for Little Craft Fest. We also talk about how the current events are going to affect the stationery industry.
1:29:07
EP133: I can't journal about this
Welcome to another episode of The Stationery Cafe, where we talk about all things stationery and fun topics in this hobby! In this episode, April and Kelly catch up on their hauls from California Pen Show, what's going on with their notebooks, as well as new stationery accessories they have their eyes on. We talked about the new Coffee Float Sailor fountain pen from Ancora, as well as look forward to more stationery events this spring!
1:28:41
EP132: We liked it before they were mainstream
Welcome to another episode of The Stationery Cafe, where we talk about all things stationery and fun topics in this hobby! In this episode, April and Kelly catch up on their stationery usage as well as cover the discussion about balancing mental well-being while staying informed about current events. We will continue to resist, one sticker at a time. We also discussed Sanzen TRP and some new items on the market!