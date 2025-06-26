Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsLeisureThe Stationery Cafe
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Stationery Cafe
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Stationery Cafe

APRIL, PHYLLIS & KELLY
LeisureHobbies
The Stationery Cafe
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 219
  • EP136: Mentally exhausted and physically distressed
    Welcome to another episode of The Stationery Cafe, where we talk about all things stationery and fun topics in this hobby! In this episode, April and Kelly catch up on their stationery life: April did some reorganization and Kelly came back from her trip to Hokkaido. We talked about current events and a little about new stationery!
    --------  
    2:00:53
  • EP135: We bought stickers at Little Craft Fest
    Welcome to another episode of The Stationery Cafe, where we talk about all things stationery and fun topics in this hobby! In this episode, April and Kelly catch up on their most recent adventures from Houston at Little Craft Fest. We shared what we ate, what we saw, and what we bought!
    --------  
    1:46:38
  • EP134: To buy or not buy a pen
    Welcome to another episode of The Stationery Cafe, where we talk about all things stationery and fun topics in this hobby! In this episode, April and Kelly catch up on their journals. April shared the stories from her recent trip to Chicago for the Chicago Stationery Fest, and we looked forward to the upcoming trip to Houston for Little Craft Fest. We also talk about how the current events are going to affect the stationery industry.
    --------  
    1:29:07
  • EP133: I can't journal about this
    Welcome to another episode of The Stationery Cafe, where we talk about all things stationery and fun topics in this hobby! In this episode, April and Kelly catch up on their hauls from California Pen Show, what's going on with their notebooks, as well as new stationery accessories they have their eyes on. We talked about the new Coffee Float Sailor fountain pen from Ancora, as well as look forward to more stationery events this spring!
    --------  
    1:28:41
  • EP132: We liked it before they were mainstream
    Welcome to another episode of The Stationery Cafe, where we talk about all things stationery and fun topics in this hobby! In this episode, April and Kelly catch up on their stationery usage as well as cover the discussion about balancing mental well-being while staying informed about current events. We will continue to resist, one sticker at a time. We also discussed Sanzen TRP and some new items on the market!
    --------  
    1:16:27

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About The Stationery Cafe

Sip your coffee and listen to a conversation about journaling, planners, and the latest in the stationery community!
Podcast website
LeisureHobbies

Listen to The Stationery Cafe, Tales from the Stinky Dragon and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/3/2025 - 6:58:46 PM