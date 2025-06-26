EP132: We liked it before they were mainstream

Welcome to another episode of The Stationery Cafe, where we talk about all things stationery and fun topics in this hobby! In this episode, April and Kelly catch up on their stationery usage as well as cover the discussion about balancing mental well-being while staying informed about current events. We will continue to resist, one sticker at a time. We also discussed Sanzen TRP and some new items on the market!