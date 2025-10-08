GM's 2008 Mistake, The EV Lie & The Collapse of Car Media • Craig Cole | MotoMan Podcast 005
In this episode of the MotoManTV Podcast, automotive journalist Craig Cole joins us to break down the changing world of car media. From EV startups like Slate shaking up the industry to the evolution of automotive journalism, we explore where the industry has been, where it’s going, and what it means for enthusiasts, journalists, and automakers alike.Craig shares his candid thoughts on:The rise of EV startups and how they’re disrupting the automotive worldThe state of automotive media and how journalism has changed since 2015What the future holds for car coverage, journalism, and content creatorsIf you care about cars, media, or the industry’s future, this is a conversation you won’t want to miss.🔔 Don’t forget to rate/review & subscribe to the MotoManTV Podcast for more in-depth conversations with leaders, journalists, and insiders shaping the automotive world.Chapters:0:00 Intro: Craig Cole 1:52 The Biggest Change in the Auto Industry This Year 2:37 The Pivot From EVs to Hybrids 3:37 Corvette ZR1: A Stroke of Genius or a Big Mistake?6:13 Corvette is CRUSHING the Competition | C8 Sales Numbers 9:33 Introducing Auto Esoterica with Craig Cole 13:30 GM's Risky EV Sales Strategy: A Repeat of 2008? 16:36 Did Toyota Just Make a HUGE Mistake with EVs? 21:51 How the Corvette Finally Became a 'Cool' Car 24:43 The Bugatti Tourbillon Makes a Rolls-Royce Feel Cheap29:18 The BIG Problem with Screens in Modern Cars 37:12 Will Jeff Bezos's Car Company (Slate) Succeed? 44:28 Is Toyota Losing Its Reliability Crown? 50:48 Inside the World of Bugatti Owners: Renting NASA & F1 Tracks 55:18 The Collapse of Automotive Media 1:04:02 Outro: A Special Award#CraigCole, #EVstartups, #automotivemedia, #automotivejournalism, #carjournalism, #mediadisruption, #EVindustry, #MotoManTV, #carindustry2025, #futureofcarsFor driving adventures & car reviews, before sure to visit us @https://www.youtube.com/@MMTVCarsDownload the MotoManTV Podcast @https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/motomantv-podcast/id1836304387https://open.spotify.com/show/0V4AKzLYrZc6rNCF23kwOthttps://music.amazon.com/podcasts/90ba9b31-fe69-4baf-817d-cb3816a33c21/motomantv-podcastConnect with us here:https://www.instagram.com/motomantv/https://x.com/MotoManTVProudly shot on Sony’s Cinema line of Cameras