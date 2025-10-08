Powered by RND
MotoManTV Podcast
MotoManTV Podcast

MotoManTV Podcast
Leisure
MotoManTV Podcast
  • Jeff Bezos' $25,000 EV Truck Has One Fatal Flaw • Jeff Jablansky | MotoMan Podcast 006
    In this episode of the MotoManTV Podcast, we discuss the $25,000 EV Revolution: Slate Auto's Customizable EV Pickup.Is this the electric pickup that finally makes EVs accessible for everyone? The Slate Auto is an ultra-minimal, $25,000 electric workhorse with a radical plan: let the owner decide what their truck should be.In this special podcast episode, we dive deep with Jeff Jablansky of Slate into the philosophy and engineering behind the blank Slate. We discuss:The Radical Price: Can the $25,000 EV Pickup win over buyers as the government incentives end?Modularity & Customization: From a two-seat work truck to a full five-seat SUV, the Slate can transform. We explore the add-on kits, 3D-printed accessories, and DIY personalization.The 'Anti-Tech' Approach: Why a minimalist interior with crank windows and no giant screen is a feature, not a bug.Range & Specs: A look at the battery options, mileage, and utility.The Jeff Bezos Connection: What does the Amazon founder's backing mean for this new EV startup?Whether you're an EV skeptic, a truck enthusiast, or just looking for an affordable vehicle, the Slate Auto is a game-changer. Tune in!Chapters:0:00 Intro: Can This New American Car Company Save Us From $50,000 Cars? 2:37 Why a Top Kia Exec Left to Join a Startup 4:10 What is Slate? The Mission to Make Cars Affordable Again 5:50 A $25k EV Truck That Becomes an SUV? Slate Explained 7:09 The "Bring Your Own Screen" & 3D Printed Parts Concept 12:13 Slate's Real Mission: Bringing Manufacturing Back to the USA 16:29 Building an Automotive "Dream Team" from Volvo, Harley & More 18:49 How Slate Plans to Survive Without EV Tax Credits 24:06 Slate vs. Ford Maverick: The Battle for the Affordable Truck 25:07 Slate's Secret Weapon: The Harley-Davidson Playbook 31:10 Who is Funding Slate? The Jeff Bezos Connection 35:45 SWOT Analysis: Is a Two-Door Truck a Mistake? 39:34 SWOT Analysis: No AWD & Limited Range... Big Problems? 42:56 Why Show a $25k Truck at Pebble Beach? 44:38 Slate's Range Strategy: Why a Smaller Battery Makes Sense 51:24 The Live Demo: Turning a Truck into an SUV in 45 Minutes 56:28 Will Slate Offer Financing? 57:42 The Coming Threat: Ford & Toyota Enter the Fight 59:31 Inside the Slate Factory: From Phone Books to EV Trucks 1:08:33 Outro: What's Your Slate SWOT Analysis?#MotoManTV #SlateAuto #EVPickup #ElectricTruck #EVStartup #MadeInUSA #ElectricVehicles #Tesla #Rivian #CarPodcast #AutoIndustry #EVInnovation #FutureOfCarsFor driving adventures & car reviews, before sure to visit us @https://www.youtube.com/@MMTVCarsDownload the MotoManTV Podcast @https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/motomantv-podcast/id1836304387https://open.spotify.com/show/0V4AKzLYrZc6rNCF23kwOthttps://music.amazon.com/podcasts/90ba9b31-fe69-4baf-817d-cb3816a33c21/motomantv-podcastConnect with us here:https://www.instagram.com/motomantv/https://x.com/MotoManTVProudly shot on Sony’s Cinema line of Cameras
    1:10:28
  • GM's 2008 Mistake, The EV Lie & The Collapse of Car Media • Craig Cole | MotoMan Podcast 005
    In this episode of the MotoManTV Podcast, automotive journalist Craig Cole joins us to break down the changing world of car media. From EV startups like Slate shaking up the industry to the evolution of automotive journalism, we explore where the industry has been, where it’s going, and what it means for enthusiasts, journalists, and automakers alike.Craig shares his candid thoughts on:The rise of EV startups and how they’re disrupting the automotive worldThe state of automotive media and how journalism has changed since 2015What the future holds for car coverage, journalism, and content creatorsIf you care about cars, media, or the industry’s future, this is a conversation you won’t want to miss.🔔 Don’t forget to rate/review & subscribe to the MotoManTV Podcast for more in-depth conversations with leaders, journalists, and insiders shaping the automotive world.Chapters:0:00 Intro: Craig Cole 1:52 The Biggest Change in the Auto Industry This Year 2:37 The Pivot From EVs to Hybrids 3:37 Corvette ZR1: A Stroke of Genius or a Big Mistake?6:13 Corvette is CRUSHING the Competition | C8 Sales Numbers 9:33 Introducing Auto Esoterica with Craig Cole 13:30 GM's Risky EV Sales Strategy: A Repeat of 2008? 16:36 Did Toyota Just Make a HUGE Mistake with EVs? 21:51 How the Corvette Finally Became a 'Cool' Car 24:43 The Bugatti Tourbillon Makes a Rolls-Royce Feel Cheap29:18 The BIG Problem with Screens in Modern Cars 37:12 Will Jeff Bezos's Car Company (Slate) Succeed? 44:28 Is Toyota Losing Its Reliability Crown? 50:48 Inside the World of Bugatti Owners: Renting NASA & F1 Tracks 55:18 The Collapse of Automotive Media 1:04:02 Outro: A Special Award#CraigCole, #EVstartups, #automotivemedia, #automotivejournalism, #carjournalism, #mediadisruption, #EVindustry, #MotoManTV, #carindustry2025, #futureofcarsFor driving adventures & car reviews, before sure to visit us @https://www.youtube.com/@MMTVCarsDownload the MotoManTV Podcast @https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/motomantv-podcast/id1836304387https://open.spotify.com/show/0V4AKzLYrZc6rNCF23kwOthttps://music.amazon.com/podcasts/90ba9b31-fe69-4baf-817d-cb3816a33c21/motomantv-podcastConnect with us here:https://www.instagram.com/motomantv/https://x.com/MotoManTVProudly shot on Sony’s Cinema line of Cameras
    1:05:31
  • The story of Alpina with CEO Andreas Bovensiepen | MotoMan Podcast 004
    In this episode, we sit down with Andreas Bovensiepen, CEO of Alpina, to explore the brand’s unique philosophy and enduring legacy. Founded by his father in the 1960s, Alpina has built a reputation for creating refined, high-performance BMWs that blend speed, luxury, and craftsmanship unlike anything else on the road. Andreas shares stories about growing up in the family business, what defines the “Alpina way,” and how the company continues to thrive while staying true to its roots.If you’ve ever wondered why Alpina builds cars differently from BMW M, their future now that BMW AG has acquired the brand — and why enthusiasts around the world consider them works of art — this is an episode you won’t want to miss.Chapters:0:00 Intro: Andreas Bovensiepen 1:27 Why Electrification Was Too Risky for Alpina 3:56 What Did BMW Actually Buy From Alpina? 7:04 Alpina's SECRET Engineering for BMW, Mini & Rolls-Royce8:13 Alpina's Origin: From Typewriters to Tuning 11:29 The Early Partnership That Made Alpina Successful 14:23 The Strategic Shift: From M Competitor to Luxury Brand 20:48 The Story Behind Alpina Blue & Green 22:52 The Niki Lauda Story: How Alpina Helped Him Dodge the Army 28:02 Inside the BMW Z8 Project 39:10 A Champion's Story: Andreas Bovensiepen's Racing Career 42:58 Winning the Nürburgring 24H... In a DIESEL?! 45:57 Race Cars, Airplanes & Wine: The Alpina Lifestyle 52:27 How to Manage Multiple Successful Businesses 56:43 The Future of Alpina Classic Parts & Service 1:06:52 The NEXT Chapter: The Bovensiepen-Zagato M4 1:12:21 Back to Their Roots: The Future is Limited Editions 1:15:40 Andreas Bovensiepen's 3 Keys to Success 1:16:43 A Special Gift#Alpina #BMWAlpina #AndreasBovensiepen #LuxuryCars #MotoManTVFor driving adventures & car reviews, before sure to visit us @https://www.youtube.com/@MMTVCarsDownload the MotoManTV Podcast @https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/motomantv-podcast/id1836304387https://open.spotify.com/show/0V4AKzLYrZc6rNCF23kwOthttps://music.amazon.com/podcasts/90ba9b31-fe69-4baf-817d-cb3816a33c21/motomantv-podcastConnect with us here:https://www.instagram.com/motomantv/https://x.com/MotoManTVProudly shot on Sony’s Cinema line of Cameras
    1:19:05
  • The Business of Car YouTube • Miles Branman (@MilesPerHr) | MotoManTV Podcast #003
    In this episode of the MotoManTV Podcast, we sit down with Miles Branman, the car content creator behind the popular MilesPerHr cars YouTube channel. Miles has built a career as an automotive journalist at the intersection of cars, storytelling, and digital media. He shares what it really takes to succeed as a modern automotive journalist and content creator.We dive into:How Miles built and grew the MilesPerHr brandThe changing landscape of automotive journalism & car media on YouTube vs traditional outletsThe challenges (and opportunities) of turning passion for cars into a full-time careerHow a near death experience and his faith pushed him from being one of many traditional outlet automotive creators to being at the top of the POV Car YouTube genreHow the MilesPerHr channel & making car content on YouTube is a signpost to the future of car mediaWhether you’re a car enthusiast, aspiring creator, or just curious about the behind-the-scenes of automotive YouTube, this conversation is a masterclass into the world of modern car media.00:00 - Intro: The MotoMan Podcast with MilesPerHr00:20 - Habits of a Successful YouTuber00:30 - The Perks of Reviewing Cars for a Living00:44 - Wildest Interactions While Filming 01:40 - From Freelance to Full-Time: Miles's CareerPivot04:33 - A Life-Changing Accident: The Wake-Up Call05:35 - The Long Road to Recovery07:22 - Consistency & Routine for Success12:19 - The First Drive Programs: A Journalist's Dilemma17:41 - Is Content Creation a Grind? The Pressure of YouTube23:19 - Switching from POV to Storytelling32:05 - Top 3 Benefits of a Career in Automotive Media40:53 - The Challenges of Automotive Journalism47:11 - Personal Values and Career: The Role of Faith53:57 - The Art of Forgiveness1:00:04 - The EV Question: Is an EV a Good Only Car?1:03:00 - Finding Your Voice: The Value of Authenticity1:07:07 - Outro: Thanking the First Guest#MilesBranman #MilesPerHr #AutomotiveCareersFor driving adventures & car reviews, before sure to visit us @https://www.youtube.com/@MMTVCarsDownload the MotoManTV Podcast @https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/motomantv-podcast/id1836304387https://open.spotify.com/show/0V4AKzLYrZc6rNCF23kwOthttps://music.amazon.com/podcasts/90ba9b31-fe69-4baf-817d-cb3816a33c21/motomantv-podcastConnect with us here:https://www.instagram.com/motomantv/https://x.com/MotoManTVProudly shot on Sony’s Cinema line of Cameras
    1:07:48
  • How AI will Change Driving Forever • Michael Roberts - Qualcomm | MotoManTV Podcast #002
    Qualcomm, once solely focused on the device industry, has been making inroads into the Future of Cars for over a decade now. Starting with basic Car Technology then moving into Autonomous Vehicle Safety and Vehicle to Everything Communication, V2X, Qualcomm, through their Snapdragon Digital Chassis technology is attempting to redefine AI Automotive Technology. Their VP & Head of Global Product, Michael Roberts, sits down with MotoMan to paint a picture of an AI Driving Future.00:00 – Introduction to Mike Roberts & Qualcomm: The Powerhouse of Automotive AI Chips00:16 – AI’s Role in the Future of Cars & Driver Assistance Systems00:28 – Understanding ADAS Safety and Human Error Reduction00:41 – The “Plumbing of AI”: Qualcomm’s Role in Data Processing01:17 – Misconceptions: AI vs. Autonomous Driving01:40 – How Generative AI Will Transform the Car Cockpit02:32 – Real-Life Use Cases: AI Agents Helping Drivers03:20 – Qualcomm’s Evolution: From Mobile Chips to Automotive AI04:52 – Early Qualcomm Automotive Partnerships & OnStar Systems06:00 – Mobile Innovations Carried Over to Automotive07:00 – Lessons Learned from Early In-Car Infotainment Systems08:00 – Building Automotive-Grade Chips & Safety Compliance09:14 – Customizing Chipsets for Different Automakers10:01 – Competing in the AI & Automotive Market vs. NVIDIA10:46 – EVs, Centralized Computing & the Software-Defined Vehicle11:23 – Why ADAS Will Surpass Human Driving Safety12:03 – Who Owns the Data? OEMs, Consumers & Qualcomm’s Role13:06 – Car-to-Cloud Services & Personalized AI Experiences14:07 – Snapdragon Flex: Combining Cockpit & ADAS on One Chip15:00 – Expanding Functionality in Lower-Priced Cars15:55 – Automakers Controlling In-Car Operating Systems16:21 – Lessons from China: OEM-Owned User Experiences17:45 – Qualcomm as Trusted Advisor to Global Automakers18:41 – MotoMan Show Growth & How to Support the Podcast19:23 – The Future of Cars: AI, Cockpits & Next-Gen Experiences20:05 – Beyond Robotaxis: Near-Term AI Benefits for Drivers21:02 – Smarter Cars, Safer Driving & Personalized Entertainment22:26 – Reducing Driver Distraction with Better AI Systems23:02 – Regulations, Level 3+ Autonomy & Building Consumer Trust24:04 – Partnerships with BMW & GM on Advanced Software Stacks25:27 – Acquiring Arriva & Expanding Qualcomm’s Automotive Software Role26:23 – Leveraging BMW Learnings Across Other Automakers27:03 – Audience Question: What Do You Want in Your Next Car?27:42 – Closing Thoughts: Qualcomm as the “Emperor of Car Chips”#Qualcomm #SnapDragon #AIFor driving adventures & car reviews, before sure to visit us @https://www.youtube.com/@MMTVCarsDownload the MotoManTV Podcast @https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/motomantv-podcast/id1836304387https://open.spotify.com/show/0V4AKzLYrZc6rNCF23kwOthttps://music.amazon.com/podcasts/90ba9b31-fe69-4baf-817d-cb3816a33c21/motomantv-podcastConnect with us here:https://www.instagram.com/motomantv/https://x.com/MotoManTVProudly shot on Sony’s Cinema line of Cameras
    28:58

Welcome to the MotoManTV Podcast, the reimagined version of Inside the MotoMan Studio. Join MotoMan for in-depth conversations with the key people shaping the automotive, tech & business worlds. From CEOs and legendary designers to race car drivers, we bring you the human stories behind the cars we love along with a glimpse into the future. Subscribe for new episodes every week. For more driving adventures, visit the #MotoManTV Cars channel @ https://www.youtube.com/@MMTVCars Or catch our short form content @ https://x.com/MotoManTV https://www.instagram.com/motomantv #MotoManTVPodcast
LeisureAutomotive

