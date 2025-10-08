Jeff Bezos' $25,000 EV Truck Has One Fatal Flaw • Jeff Jablansky | MotoMan Podcast 006

In this episode of the MotoManTV Podcast, we discuss the $25,000 EV Revolution: Slate Auto's Customizable EV Pickup.Is this the electric pickup that finally makes EVs accessible for everyone? The Slate Auto is an ultra-minimal, $25,000 electric workhorse with a radical plan: let the owner decide what their truck should be.In this special podcast episode, we dive deep with Jeff Jablansky of Slate into the philosophy and engineering behind the blank Slate. We discuss:The Radical Price: Can the $25,000 EV Pickup win over buyers as the government incentives end?Modularity & Customization: From a two-seat work truck to a full five-seat SUV, the Slate can transform. We explore the add-on kits, 3D-printed accessories, and DIY personalization.The 'Anti-Tech' Approach: Why a minimalist interior with crank windows and no giant screen is a feature, not a bug.Range & Specs: A look at the battery options, mileage, and utility.The Jeff Bezos Connection: What does the Amazon founder's backing mean for this new EV startup?Whether you're an EV skeptic, a truck enthusiast, or just looking for an affordable vehicle, the Slate Auto is a game-changer. Tune in!Chapters:0:00 Intro: Can This New American Car Company Save Us From $50,000 Cars? 2:37 Why a Top Kia Exec Left to Join a Startup 4:10 What is Slate? The Mission to Make Cars Affordable Again 5:50 A $25k EV Truck That Becomes an SUV? Slate Explained 7:09 The "Bring Your Own Screen" & 3D Printed Parts Concept 12:13 Slate's Real Mission: Bringing Manufacturing Back to the USA 16:29 Building an Automotive "Dream Team" from Volvo, Harley & More 18:49 How Slate Plans to Survive Without EV Tax Credits 24:06 Slate vs. Ford Maverick: The Battle for the Affordable Truck 25:07 Slate's Secret Weapon: The Harley-Davidson Playbook 31:10 Who is Funding Slate? The Jeff Bezos Connection 35:45 SWOT Analysis: Is a Two-Door Truck a Mistake? 39:34 SWOT Analysis: No AWD & Limited Range... Big Problems? 42:56 Why Show a $25k Truck at Pebble Beach? 44:38 Slate's Range Strategy: Why a Smaller Battery Makes Sense 51:24 The Live Demo: Turning a Truck into an SUV in 45 Minutes 56:28 Will Slate Offer Financing? 57:42 The Coming Threat: Ford & Toyota Enter the Fight 59:31 Inside the Slate Factory: From Phone Books to EV Trucks 1:08:33 Outro: What's Your Slate SWOT Analysis?#MotoManTV #SlateAuto #EVPickup #ElectricTruck #EVStartup #MadeInUSA #ElectricVehicles #Tesla #Rivian #CarPodcast #AutoIndustry #EVInnovation #FutureOfCars