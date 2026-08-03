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The Spawn Chunks - A Minecraft Podcast
Joel Duggan & Pixlriffs
Latest episode
415 episodes
- Jonny, and Joel relay changes under the hood in the latest Minecraft snapshot, discuss dimensional potential in Minecraft Dungeons II, and stretch their minds on the reach of math in Minecraft, and The End.
Show notes for The Spawn Chunks are here:
https://thespawnchunks.com/2026/08/03/the-spawn-chunks-413-farewell-to-the-end-rings/
Join The Spawn Chunks Discord community!
https://Patreon.com/TheSpawnChunks
The Spawn Chunks YouTube:
https://youtube.com/thespawnchunks
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Joel, and Jonny review tweaks, and bug fixes in the latest Java Edition snapshot, answer listener email about biomes, and share top of mind player tools they feel could be beneficial in Minecraft.
Show notes for The Spawn Chunks are here:
https://thespawnchunks.com/2026/07/27/the-spawn-chunks-412-tools-outside-of-the-box/
Join The Spawn Chunks Discord community!
https://Patreon.com/TheSpawnChunks
The Spawn Chunks YouTube:
https://youtube.com/thespawnchunks
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Jonny, and Joel talk technical changes in the latest Minecraft 26.3 snapshot, then answer listener email about slabs of hay, villager copper, the smell of blazes, and stories behind their servers.
Show notes for The Spawn Chunks are here:
https://thespawnchunks.com/2026/07/20/the-spawn-chunks-411-straw-slabs-and-sulfur-stories/
Join The Spawn Chunks Discord community!
https://Patreon.com/TheSpawnChunks
The Spawn Chunks YouTube:
https://youtube.com/thespawnchunks
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Joel, and Jonny welcome fWhip back to the podcast to talk about the latest developments in Minecraft. The conversation covers making sulfur work in your builds, niche uses for sulfur cubes, mobile biome envy, imaginative uses for the new cushion, and why Hardcore players should keep access to some game commands.
Show notes for The Spawn Chunks are here:
https://thespawnchunks.com/2026/07/13/the-spawn-chunks-410-a-cushy-chat-with-fwhip/
Join The Spawn Chunks Discord community!
https://Patreon.com/TheSpawnChunks
The Spawn Chunks YouTube:
https://youtube.com/thespawnchunks
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Jonny, and Joel grab a soft place to sit, rest their heads, and fluff around in the latest snapshots for Minecraft 26.3 – introducing the straw bed, and cushions! Plus, listener email weighing in on a savannah mob a lot farther off the ground.
Show notes for The Spawn Chunks are here:
https://thespawnchunks.com/2026/07/07/the-spawn-chunks-409-pull-up-a-cushion/
Join The Spawn Chunks Discord community!
https://Patreon.com/TheSpawnChunks
The Spawn Chunks YouTube:
https://youtube.com/thespawnchunks
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Spawn Chunks - A Minecraft Podcast
The Spawn Chunks is a podcast all about Minecraft. We dig into Minecraft related news, and development snapshots, explore game content, listen to the Minecraft community, and craft our personal thoughts, and experiences about the game we love. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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