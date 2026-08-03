The Spawn Chunks - A Minecraft Podcast

Joel, and Jonny welcome fWhip back to the podcast to talk about the latest developments in Minecraft. The conversation covers making sulfur work in your builds, niche uses for sulfur cubes, mobile biome envy, imaginative uses for the new cushion, and why Hardcore players should keep access to some game commands.



Show notes for The Spawn Chunks are here:

https://thespawnchunks.com/2026/07/13/the-spawn-chunks-410-a-cushy-chat-with-fwhip/



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