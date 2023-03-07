The Spawn Chunks - A Minecraft Podcast

The Spawn Chunks is a podcast all about Minecraft. We dig into Minecraft related news and development snapshots, explore game content and the Minecraft communit...
The Spawn Chunks 253: The Self-Imposed Challenge
Jonny, and Joel share what’s new in their Minecraft worlds, answer listener email about trimming up villager trades, and wandering camels, then discuss common player set challenges in Minecraft.
7/10/2023
1:19:52
The Spawn Chunks 252: It Takes A Village
Joel, and Jonny take a look at the change to official Minecraft information on Reddit, answer listener email about trading for armour templates, and discuss if villagers, and professions should be updated with new features as Minecraft continues expand content.
7/3/2023
1:21:54
The Spawn Chunks 251: Fun Times And Hanging Signs
Jonny, and Joel ponder the start of production on The Minecraft Movie, answer listener questions about modern Minecraft, and more mellow updates, and share what features they’ve been engaging with the most in Trails & Tales.
6/26/2023
1:32:31
The Spawn Chunks 250: Your First Steps In 1.20
Joel, and Jonny catch everyone up on their archaeology adventures, and early plans for Trails & Tales, then answer listener email about chest boat mobile homes, suspiciously absent dirt, and silky smooth, overpowered enchantments.
6/19/2023
1:06:17
The Spawn Chunks 249: The Trails & Tales To-Do List
Jonny, and Joel share the details of the release of Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales, field listener email about armour trim, and break down their Trails & Tales to-do lists from top of mind, to somewhere down the line.
