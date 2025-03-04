Join Kelsey and mom of 3, author, and LPC., Christine Wolf Hoover as they talk through the reality that we are going to mess up. Christine shares about her own freedom as she started owning that she was going to mess up in motherhood, as much as she really didn’t want to.Learn more about Christine at www.christinewolfhoover.com and check out her brand new book, Soul Adventuring: Your Guide to Living with Bravery and Joy today!Stay up to date with all things You Are Family at www.youareinc.com
--------
30:31
Words Have Power with Stephanie Lee
Join Kelsey as she interviews mom of 4 and Founder and CEO of You Are, Inc., Stephanie Lee. Proverbs 18:21 says that "life and death is in the power of the tongue". Steph shares her deep conviction to speak life over her kids and teach them to speak life over one another as well. To learn more about all things You Are, Inc. and You Are Family head to www.youareinc.com!
--------
23:28
Welcome to the Soapbox!
Welcome to The Soapbox! We wanted to take chance to introduce ourselves as we launch the first podcast, hosted by You Are Family. You Are Family is the family ministry of You Are, Inc. In this first episode, you'll meet You Are Family Director, Kelsey Smith and Stephanie Lee Founder & CEO of You Are, Inc. You Are, Inc. exists to create spaces and resources for women and families to encounter God, connect with one another, and to be equipped and empowered to advance God’s Kingdom and impact future generations. Through King Camp, Talitha Cumi, The Matchstick Project and more, You Are Family is a place for the whole family to grow in their discipleship to Jesus. Learn more about all things You Are Family at youareinc.com
Welcome to the Soapbox, a space for moms to hop on their soapbox and share what they’re most passionate in motherhood. We will invite trusted women from various stages of motherhood to express their thoughts, share their experiences, and make room for you to reflect on you own experience in mothering. Their soapbox doesn’t have to be yours, but the aim is to create an environment for intentional pondering about motherhood, just like sharing ideas around a table with a good friend.