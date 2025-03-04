Welcome to the Soapbox!

Welcome to The Soapbox! We wanted to take chance to introduce ourselves as we launch the first podcast, hosted by You Are Family. You Are Family is the family ministry of You Are, Inc. In this first episode, you'll meet You Are Family Director, Kelsey Smith and Stephanie Lee Founder & CEO of You Are, Inc. You Are, Inc. exists to create spaces and resources for women and families to encounter God, connect with one another, and to be equipped and empowered to advance God’s Kingdom and impact future generations. Through King Camp, Talitha Cumi, The Matchstick Project and more, You Are Family is a place for the whole family to grow in their discipleship to Jesus. Learn more about all things You Are Family at ⁠youareinc.com