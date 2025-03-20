Powered by RND
The SNARLcast

Podcast The SNARLcast
Snarling Badger Studios
About Indie Wargames and Their Design
LeisureGames

Available Episodes

  • Don't Start With Your Magnum Opus
    Vince and Adam talk about why you shouldn't start your game designing career with your big, beautiful idea - hold on to your Magnum Opus. Check out Snarling Badger Studios on our website: https://www.snarlingbadger.com/ Follow us on Bluesky: Snarling Badger Studios https://bsky.app/profile/snarlingbadgers.bsky.social Vince Venturella https://bsky.app/profile/warhammerweekly.bsky.social Tabletop Minions https://bsky.app/profile/tabletopminions.bsky.social Follow us on Instagram: Snarling Badger Studios https://www.instagram.com/snarlingbadgers Vince Venturella https://www.instagram.com/vincentventurella Tabletop Minions https://www.instagram.com/tabletopminions      
    --------  
    56:14
  • What Is Your Why?
    Vince and Adam talk about the reasons why you might be interested in making indie wargames - and it's not because of the money. Check out Snarling Badger Studios on our website: https://www.snarlingbadger.com/ Follow us on Bluesky: Snarling Badger Studios https://bsky.app/profile/snarlingbadgers.bsky.social Vince Venturella https://bsky.app/profile/warhammerweekly.bsky.social Tabletop Minions https://bsky.app/profile/tabletopminions.bsky.social Follow us on Instagram: Snarling Badger Studios https://www.instagram.com/snarlingbadgers Vince Venturella https://www.instagram.com/vincentventurella Tabletop Minions https://www.instagram.com/tabletopminions      
    --------  
    1:01:06
  • What Does "Indie" Really Mean?
    Vince and Adam talk about what makes an indie wargame actually "indie" and what the benefits and challenges are to being that way. Check out Snarling Badger Studios on our website: https://www.snarlingbadger.com/ Follow us on Bluesky: Snarling Badger Studios https://bsky.app/profile/snarlingbadgers.bsky.social Vince Venturella https://bsky.app/profile/warhammerweekly.bsky.social Tabletop Minions https://bsky.app/profile/tabletopminions.bsky.social Follow us on Instagram: Snarling Badger Studios https://www.instagram.com/snarlingbadgers Vince Venturella https://www.instagram.com/vincentventurella Tabletop Minions https://www.instagram.com/tabletopminions      
    --------  
    1:02:25
  • Why Do We Make Games?
    In this first episode of The SNARLcast, Adam and Vince talk about the reasons they make wargames. Check out Snarling Badger Studios on our website: https://www.snarlingbadger.com/ Follow us on Bluesky: Snarling Badger Studios https://bsky.app/profile/snarlingbadgers.bsky.social Vince Venturella https://bsky.app/profile/warhammerweekly.bsky.social Tabletop Minions https://bsky.app/profile/tabletopminions.bsky.social Follow us on Instagram: Snarling Badger Studios https://www.instagram.com/snarlingbadgers Vince Venturella https://www.instagram.com/vincentventurella Tabletop Minions https://www.instagram.com/tabletopminions      
    --------  
    54:44

About The SNARLcast

