Vince and Adam talk about why you shouldn't start your game designing career with your big, beautiful idea - hold on to your Magnum Opus.
--------
56:14
What Is Your Why?
Vince and Adam talk about the reasons why you might be interested in making indie wargames - and it's not because of the money.
--------
1:01:06
What Does "Indie" Really Mean?
Vince and Adam talk about what makes an indie wargame actually "indie" and what the benefits and challenges are to being that way.
--------
1:02:25
Why Do We Make Games?
In this first episode of The SNARLcast, Adam and Vince talk about the reasons they make wargames.
