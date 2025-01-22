Powered by RND
The City of Shawnee, Kansas
From City Hall to the Public Works Service Center, find out what’s going on in and around the City of Shawnee. We’ll take you inside every City department and t...
  • The Shawnee Pulse - Landfill Vouchers
    Welcome to the inaugural episode of The Shawnee Pulse, where we take you inside the happenings in the City of Shawnee, Kansas. Each month, we'll bring you interviews with the professional staff in the City government who work hard every day to make Shawnee a great place to live, work, and play.  We're kicking off this first episode with a topic that should interest all residents: Shawnee's Landfill Voucher program. Deputy City Manager Colin Duffy joins us to discuss when to expect those vouchers to arrive in the mail, how residents can use them, and other requirements for trash service providers in the City of Shawnee. For more information about the vouchers, trash service, recycling, and yard waste, visit: https://www.cityofshawnee.org/residents/trash_collection_recycling_and_yard_waste. If you have any questions you'd like answered or topics you'd like to hear on future episodes, please contact us via email at [email protected] 
From City Hall to the Public Works Service Center, find out what’s going on in and around the City of Shawnee. We’ll take you inside every City department and talk to managers, staff, and volunteers working to make Shawnee, Kansas a great place to live, work, and play. Join us for monthly episodes covering big events and happenings from every corner of our Hometown with Heart.
